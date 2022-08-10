ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dramatic images show River Rhine running dry as 50% of Europe now under drought warning

Dramatic new images show dangerously low water levels in many of Europe’s rivers as more than half of the continent is at risk of drought due to the ongoing heatwave.Weeks of dry weather have turned several of Europe’s major waterways into trickles and a European Commission analysis of the prolonged drought shows that a staggering portion of Europe is ‘exposed’ to a drought warning - 44 per cent of EU and the UK. Meanwhile, 9 per cent of EU and the UK, face a more serious drought ‘alert’.Soil water content has reduced significantly, making it harder for plants to...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Temperatures Rise as France Tackles Its Worst Drought on Record

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Sunday braced for a fourth heatwave this summer as its worst drought on record left parched villages without safe drinking water and farmers warned of a looming milk shortage in the winter. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office has set up a crisis team to tackle...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Wildfire#Bayonne#Landiras#The Landes De Gascogne#Bordeaux
The Independent

‘Lethally hot’: Warning UK heatwave will bring deaths, droughts and wildfires

Britain is set to reach “lethally hot” temperatures this week as another heatwave threatens deaths, droughts and wildfires. The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning in place for four days starting from Thursday as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 36C in parts of England. The UK Health and Security Agency has also issued a Level Three heat health alert as experts warn people with underlying health conditions will have “no respite” from the suffocating heat. Temperatures climbing steadily over the coming days, with the mercury likely to reach at least 33c for four...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Europe drought could be ‘worst’ in 500 years

Europe could be experiencing its worst drought in 500 years, a leading scientist has warned.Andrea Toreti, a senior researcher at the European Drought Observatory, said this year’s dry conditions will worsen and will most likely eclipse the unprecedented drought of 2018.There is “very high risk” that the current lack of rainfall in western and central Europe will continue for the next three months, he said.The warning came as the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre predicted that the drought could end up affecting 47 per cent of the continent.As a result of scorching temperatures, water levels have plummeted across Europe,...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Seoul floods: At least eight dead amid heaviest rain in decades

At least eight people have died and 14 others have been injured as flooding caused by torrential rain hit parts of South Korea's capital Seoul. Heavy downpours on Monday night submerged roads, flooded metro stations and caused blackouts across the city and neighbouring provinces. Some areas received the highest rate...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Hot and dry conditions in UK causing unprecedented extreme wildfire danger

Record temperatures and dry weather in the U.K. this summer are causing exceptionally high levels of danger from extreme wildfires, according to experts. The U.K. Fire Danger Rating System project team—led by The University of Manchester's Dr. Gareth Clay and including experts from the University of Birmingham, University of Exeter, Swansea University, London School of Economics, Portsmouth University and Forest Research—is warning of further risks as hot and dry conditions continue this summer.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Extended hot and dry temperatures across Britain and much of Europe have caused the source of London's River Thames to dry up for the first time since 1976. The river is fed by limestone aquifers near the English village of Ashton Keynes, where there is no running water within almost 10 miles of the usual source.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Causes of deadly dry-lightning wildfires revealed

Scientists have identified the weather conditions that create dry lightning, which starts California's most devastating wildfires. These conditions can be modelled over the long term to better predict these very rare weather events. And this will help governments and emergency services respond more quickly, as extreme wildfires increase in frequency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Drought declared across swathe of England as temperatures soar in heatwave

A drought has been declared across a swathe of England following the driest July in the UK since 1935.Parts of the Southwest, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England are to be moved into drought status, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.The Environment Agency (EA) confirmed that eight of its 14 areas moving into drought status: Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and East Midlands.It comes as Britain is in the grip of a four-day extreme heatwave,...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

'Extreme' Weather Warning In Force In Britain As New Heatwave Hits

A four-day "extreme heat" warning came into force in parts of England and Wales on Thursday, with temperatures poised to top 35 Celsius in another heatwave that could cause wildfires and pressure water supplies and transport services. The Met Office said its amber warning, its second-most severe after red, will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Temperatures forecast to soar up to 30C in some parts of Ireland

People across the island of Ireland are bracing themselves for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days.Met Eireann has extended its yellow weather warning from Leinster and Munster to all 26 counties. It is set to come into effect on Friday at noon and remain in place until Sunday at 6am.Forecasters said it will be “very warm or hot” on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures of 27-29C.⚠️UPDATE: Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population• High Solar UV index•...
ENVIRONMENT
