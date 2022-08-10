Read full article on original website
Dramatic images show River Rhine running dry as 50% of Europe now under drought warning
Dramatic new images show dangerously low water levels in many of Europe’s rivers as more than half of the continent is at risk of drought due to the ongoing heatwave.Weeks of dry weather have turned several of Europe’s major waterways into trickles and a European Commission analysis of the prolonged drought shows that a staggering portion of Europe is ‘exposed’ to a drought warning - 44 per cent of EU and the UK. Meanwhile, 9 per cent of EU and the UK, face a more serious drought ‘alert’.Soil water content has reduced significantly, making it harder for plants to...
Weather tracker: deadly floods in South Korea and drought in China
Extreme flooding in South Korea this week submerged streets, cars and buildings, as torrential downpours brought more than a month’s worth of rainfall in the space of a few days. Between Monday and Wednesday a cumulative total of 525mm – a little over 20 inches – was recorded in Seoul.
Wildfires spread, fish die off amid severe drought in Europe
Europe is suffering under a severe heat wave and drought that has produced tragic consequences for farmers and ecosystems.
US News and World Report
Temperatures Rise as France Tackles Its Worst Drought on Record
PARIS (Reuters) - France on Sunday braced for a fourth heatwave this summer as its worst drought on record left parched villages without safe drinking water and farmers warned of a looming milk shortage in the winter. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office has set up a crisis team to tackle...
After record heat this summer, agency declares droughts in much of Britain
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Following weeks of hot temperatures -- some of them record temps -- officials declared droughts in several areas of Britain on Friday, including the entire eastern portion of England. The areas of drought include the eastern section and parts of central and southern England, as well,...
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
‘Lethally hot’: Warning UK heatwave will bring deaths, droughts and wildfires
Britain is set to reach “lethally hot” temperatures this week as another heatwave threatens deaths, droughts and wildfires. The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning in place for four days starting from Thursday as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 36C in parts of England. The UK Health and Security Agency has also issued a Level Three heat health alert as experts warn people with underlying health conditions will have “no respite” from the suffocating heat. Temperatures climbing steadily over the coming days, with the mercury likely to reach at least 33c for four...
Europe drought could be ‘worst’ in 500 years
Europe could be experiencing its worst drought in 500 years, a leading scientist has warned.Andrea Toreti, a senior researcher at the European Drought Observatory, said this year’s dry conditions will worsen and will most likely eclipse the unprecedented drought of 2018.There is “very high risk” that the current lack of rainfall in western and central Europe will continue for the next three months, he said.The warning came as the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre predicted that the drought could end up affecting 47 per cent of the continent.As a result of scorching temperatures, water levels have plummeted across Europe,...
BBC
Seoul floods: At least eight dead amid heaviest rain in decades
At least eight people have died and 14 others have been injured as flooding caused by torrential rain hit parts of South Korea's capital Seoul. Heavy downpours on Monday night submerged roads, flooded metro stations and caused blackouts across the city and neighbouring provinces. Some areas received the highest rate...
European firefighters join battle to stop French wildfires
PARIS (AP) — Firefighters from across Europe started arriving in France on Friday to help battle several wildfires, including a giant blaze ravaging pine forests in the southwest. A series of heat waves have compounded a critical drought in much of Europe to create prime wildfire conditions. Portugal had...
England has its driest July in almost 90 years as Europe swelters through historic heat waves
London — The parks of England, usually lush with green grass, have turned yellow. Even the spot known as the source of the mighty River Thames has dried up for the first time in decades. The U.K. has experienced months of low rainfall and high temperatures. Last month was...
'Hitting rock bottom' - drought, heat drain Spanish reservoirs
CIJARA, Spain, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A flock of sheep shelter from the midday sun under the gothic arches of a medieval bridge flooded in 1956 to create the Cijara reservoir in central Spain, but now fully exposed as the reservoir is 84% empty after a severe drought.
'We need rain': Mexican farmers ravaged by northern drought
COYAME, Mexico, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hicterio Torres Franco's animals are dying: deprived of water in one of the worst droughts Mexico has seen for 30 years. In the distance lies one of his donkeys, its carcass eyed by vultures. Some 19 cows have perished too.
Phys.org
Hot and dry conditions in UK causing unprecedented extreme wildfire danger
Record temperatures and dry weather in the U.K. this summer are causing exceptionally high levels of danger from extreme wildfires, according to experts. The U.K. Fire Danger Rating System project team—led by The University of Manchester's Dr. Gareth Clay and including experts from the University of Birmingham, University of Exeter, Swansea University, London School of Economics, Portsmouth University and Forest Research—is warning of further risks as hot and dry conditions continue this summer.
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Extended hot and dry temperatures across Britain and much of Europe have caused the source of London's River Thames to dry up for the first time since 1976. The river is fed by limestone aquifers near the English village of Ashton Keynes, where there is no running water within almost 10 miles of the usual source.
BBC
Causes of deadly dry-lightning wildfires revealed
Scientists have identified the weather conditions that create dry lightning, which starts California's most devastating wildfires. These conditions can be modelled over the long term to better predict these very rare weather events. And this will help governments and emergency services respond more quickly, as extreme wildfires increase in frequency...
Drought declared across swathe of England as temperatures soar in heatwave
A drought has been declared across a swathe of England following the driest July in the UK since 1935.Parts of the Southwest, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England are to be moved into drought status, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.The Environment Agency (EA) confirmed that eight of its 14 areas moving into drought status: Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and East Midlands.It comes as Britain is in the grip of a four-day extreme heatwave,...
International Business Times
'Extreme' Weather Warning In Force In Britain As New Heatwave Hits
A four-day "extreme heat" warning came into force in parts of England and Wales on Thursday, with temperatures poised to top 35 Celsius in another heatwave that could cause wildfires and pressure water supplies and transport services. The Met Office said its amber warning, its second-most severe after red, will...
Parts of England officially fall into drought after months of scant rainfall
The National Drought Group made the announcement amid the country's fourth heat wave since June and following the driest July for England since 1935.
Temperatures forecast to soar up to 30C in some parts of Ireland
People across the island of Ireland are bracing themselves for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days.Met Eireann has extended its yellow weather warning from Leinster and Munster to all 26 counties. It is set to come into effect on Friday at noon and remain in place until Sunday at 6am.Forecasters said it will be “very warm or hot” on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures of 27-29C.⚠️UPDATE: Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population• High Solar UV index•...
IBTimes
