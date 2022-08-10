Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for woman killed in Hartford last week
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The second male was deceased on scene, according to police. Food prices are reaching new highs. Local students got help with applying for college as part of the "Hartford Promise" program at the University of Hartford. Updated: 11...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford homicide on Laurel Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one man injured Thursday night. Police said they received a call from a gunshot victim just before 9 p.m. who said he and another man had been shot inside of an apartment building on Laurel Street. The caller also […]
iheart.com
Enfield Police Investigate Apparent Homicide
Police called to the town green this morning, that's right on the same campus as the Town Hall is located. Police Chief Alaric Fox says that a person was walking on the green near the gazebo area where a body was found. "It appears to be a homicide" but the...
Police identify Enfield homicide victim
ENFIELD — The man found dead in the gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, Enfield police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said. Pedemonti said Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police Chief Alaric Fox...
Thieves steal brass railings outside Springfield Symphony Hall; ‘We’ll catch these SOBs!’ Mayor Domenic Sarno says
SPRINGFIELD - Thieves made off this week with four brass railings that have lined the steps of Symphony Hall for decades, according to a police spokesman. The railings were discovered to have gone missing on Thursday morning by a City Hall employee responsible for the maintenance of the venue, which is managed by MGM Springfield.
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
Hartford sees year's 25th homicide
Hartford has suffered its 25th homicide of the year – as two men were shot in an apartment – with one of the shot men dying on the scene whild the other man
Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police: 5 arrested in Manchester after shooting led to police chase
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Five people were arrested after a shooting and police chase Thursday evening. Police said a Hartford shooting led to a police chase that ended in Manchester. Authorities said the chase began on Broad Street in Hartford after someone was shot. Hartford Police detectives in an unmarked...
Ludlow woman arrested for OUI and assaulting police officers
The Ludlow police arrested a town resident on multiple charges after resisting arrest when being picked up for Operating Under the Influence (OUI).
Police searching for man who escaped custody in Wethersfield: police
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple police agencies are searching for a shoplifting suspect who escaped from police custody in Wethersfield Thursday afternoon. At 2:18 p.m. Wethersfield police responded to a reported shoplifting incident at CVS on Silas Deane Highway. Officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect. During the investigation, the suspect was found […]
Agawam police investigation at Cooper Street home
A police investigation was underway on Cooper Street Wednesday in Agawam, not far from the High School.
Springfield police investigating State Street shots fired
Springfield Police are investigating a shots fired incident on State Street Tuesday night.
Man arrested for assaulting DOT worker in construction zone: State Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 84. On Tuesday at 11:58 p.m., state police were called about an alleged assault that occurred in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.
whdh.com
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
Register Citizen
East Hartford man sentenced for running fentanyl mill out of Manchester apartment, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — An East Hartford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for running a fentanyl mill out of a Manchester apartment, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered Luis Ciuro, 37, of East Hartford, to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
Three repeat offenders arrested in Springfield on firearm and drug charges
Three repeat offenders were arrested in Springfield on Thursday for firearm and drug charges.
westernmassnews.com
Part of Easthampton road to be closed for crash investigation
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton will be closed Thursday night as part of an ongoing crash investigation. Police said the area from West Street to Florence Road will be closed from 7 to 8 p.m. The investigation continues after two people were killed in...
Disgraced West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy pleads not guilty to indecent assault charges
SPRINGFIELD - Former West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on female coworkers during an after-party following the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade in March. Pomeroy, a 25-year-veteran of the police force who was potentially in line for the department’s...
