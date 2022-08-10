ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Eyewitness News

Vigil held for woman killed in Hartford last week

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The second male was deceased on scene, according to police. Food prices are reaching new highs. Local students got help with applying for college as part of the "Hartford Promise" program at the University of Hartford. Updated: 11...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford homicide on Laurel Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one man injured Thursday night. Police said they received a call from a gunshot victim just before 9 p.m. who said he and another man had been shot inside of an apartment building on Laurel Street. The caller also […]
HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

Enfield Police Investigate Apparent Homicide

Police called to the town green this morning, that's right on the same campus as the Town Hall is located. Police Chief Alaric Fox says that a person was walking on the green near the gazebo area where a body was found. "It appears to be a homicide" but the...
Journal Inquirer

Police identify Enfield homicide victim

ENFIELD — The man found dead in the gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, Enfield police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said. Pedemonti said Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police Chief Alaric Fox...
ENFIELD, CT
Enfield, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Enfield, CT
MassLive.com

Thieves steal brass railings outside Springfield Symphony Hall; ‘We’ll catch these SOBs!’ Mayor Domenic Sarno says

SPRINGFIELD - Thieves made off this week with four brass railings that have lined the steps of Symphony Hall for decades, according to a police spokesman. The railings were discovered to have gone missing on Thursday morning by a City Hall employee responsible for the maintenance of the venue, which is managed by MGM Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police searching for man who escaped custody in Wethersfield: police

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple police agencies are searching for a shoplifting suspect who escaped from police custody in Wethersfield Thursday afternoon. At 2:18 p.m. Wethersfield police responded to a reported shoplifting incident at CVS on Silas Deane Highway. Officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect. During the investigation, the suspect was found […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
Register Citizen

East Hartford man sentenced for running fentanyl mill out of Manchester apartment, prosecutors say

BRIDGEPORT — An East Hartford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for running a fentanyl mill out of a Manchester apartment, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered Luis Ciuro, 37, of East Hartford, to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Part of Easthampton road to be closed for crash investigation

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton will be closed Thursday night as part of an ongoing crash investigation. Police said the area from West Street to Florence Road will be closed from 7 to 8 p.m. The investigation continues after two people were killed in...
EASTHAMPTON, MA

