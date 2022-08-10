Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
River Dragons' Prospect League title quest continues in Ohio
The Alton River Dragons hit the road for Chillicothe Ohio, Friday afternoon. Fans showed up at the Alton police station to wish the players well, and the team’s charter bus had a police escort to the edge of town. It’s a seven-hour road trip. Alton trails Chillicothe 1-0...
advantagenews.com
Harrison wins 600th feature race, one of only 4 ever from the St. Louis area
Highland's Mike Harrison has done what only three other racers from the St. Louis area have ever done. Harrison has reached the 600 feature win mark after a dominating victory Saturday night at Highland Speedway. In the winner's circle he reflected on his career. Your browser does not support the...
advantagenews.com
Pray for Our Schools is Sunday in Alton
There’s a “Pray For Our Schools” event scheduled outside Alton Middle School on Sunday afternoon August 14th at two. It’s sponsored by Upper Alton Baptist Church. Pastor Brad Donoho says it’s not a rally or any kind of political statement, just getting together to pray for the well-being of everyone involved in the community’s educational system.
advantagenews.com
Railroad crossing work planned in Alton
Another area railroad crossing will be closed for a few days this week. Union Pacific Railroad is scheduled to conduct repairs on the Humbert Road crossing in Alton starting Monday at 7pm through Wednesday (Aug 17) at 7pm. Motorists are urged to obey all traffic detours and be aware of workers in the area.
advantagenews.com
Susan Sheff
Susan M. Sheff, 77, of Rosewood Heights passed away Thursday, August 12, 2022 at Alton Memorial Nursing and Rehab. She was born May 26, 1945 in Alton to Leslie and Lela (Ballard) Guthrie. She married Maurice “Mo” Sheff April 25, 1964 in Bethalto. Susan spent 10 years working...
advantagenews.com
Nelda Schwab
Nelda R. Schwab, 82, of Brighton, passed away the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Robings Manor in Brighton. She was born September 30, 1939, in Carlinville, Illinois, to the late Edward and Marie (Schaefer) Schwab. Nelda devoted her life to serving God and the Catholic Church. For many...
advantagenews.com
Martha Richards
Martha Anne Richards, 73, passed away at 2:27 am on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Bria of Alton, IL. Martha (Marti) was born on March 9, 1949, in Miami, Florida, and was adopted by Fielding and Eloise Ruff. Marti was a fitness manager for over 40 years, many of which...
advantagenews.com
Wood River man announces campaign for city council
Businessman Bill Dettmers is launching a bid for Wood River City Council. Dettmers says residents want someone to listen to them and to prioritize the needs of the community. Dettmers tells The Big Z he feels city leadership is forcing a new Rec Center on the public. Dettmers says if...
advantagenews.com
Disaster declaration after Madison fire
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration on Thursday following a massive warehouse fire in Madison this week at Interco recycling on Fox Avenue. The declaration covers Madison and St. Clair counties and will help usher in the use of state resources, personnel, and equipment to help those affected by the fire.
advantagenews.com
Margaret Blackmore
Margaret M. “Marge” Blackmore, 79, died at 8:55 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Per her wishes, no services will be held. Private interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements. Memories may...
advantagenews.com
Arrest made for Granite City beating death
A Granite City man’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder for a Sunday morning attack in rural Granite City. Madison County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Blake Streeb beat two men, killing one of them. That victim’s been identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay of Granite City. Sheriff’s...
advantagenews.com
Meth dealer sentenced in Macoupin County
A Girard man’s headed to prison for supplying methamphetamine to others in Macoupin County. State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced Friday afternoon that 50-year-old Joseph Greear faces up to eleven years and six months behind bars, and won’t be eligible for parole until the end of 2027. Unlawful...
