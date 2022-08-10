ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

River Dragons' Prospect League title quest continues in Ohio

The Alton River Dragons hit the road for Chillicothe Ohio, Friday afternoon. Fans showed up at the Alton police station to wish the players well, and the team’s charter bus had a police escort to the edge of town. It’s a seven-hour road trip. Alton trails Chillicothe 1-0...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Pray for Our Schools is Sunday in Alton

There’s a “Pray For Our Schools” event scheduled outside Alton Middle School on Sunday afternoon August 14th at two. It’s sponsored by Upper Alton Baptist Church. Pastor Brad Donoho says it’s not a rally or any kind of political statement, just getting together to pray for the well-being of everyone involved in the community’s educational system.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Railroad crossing work planned in Alton

Another area railroad crossing will be closed for a few days this week. Union Pacific Railroad is scheduled to conduct repairs on the Humbert Road crossing in Alton starting Monday at 7pm through Wednesday (Aug 17) at 7pm. Motorists are urged to obey all traffic detours and be aware of workers in the area.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, IL
City
Homer, IL
Alton, IL
Sports
City
Alton, IL
City
Quincy, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
advantagenews.com

Susan Sheff

Susan M. Sheff, 77, of Rosewood Heights passed away Thursday, August 12, 2022 at Alton Memorial Nursing and Rehab. She was born May 26, 1945 in Alton to Leslie and Lela (Ballard) Guthrie. She married Maurice “Mo” Sheff April 25, 1964 in Bethalto. Susan spent 10 years working...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Nelda Schwab

Nelda R. Schwab, 82, of Brighton, passed away the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Robings Manor in Brighton. She was born September 30, 1939, in Carlinville, Illinois, to the late Edward and Marie (Schaefer) Schwab. Nelda devoted her life to serving God and the Catholic Church. For many...
BRIGHTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Martha Richards

Martha Anne Richards, 73, passed away at 2:27 am on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Bria of Alton, IL. Martha (Marti) was born on March 9, 1949, in Miami, Florida, and was adopted by Fielding and Eloise Ruff. Marti was a fitness manager for over 40 years, many of which...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River man announces campaign for city council

Businessman Bill Dettmers is launching a bid for Wood River City Council. Dettmers says residents want someone to listen to them and to prioritize the needs of the community. Dettmers tells The Big Z he feels city leadership is forcing a new Rec Center on the public. Dettmers says if...
WOOD RIVER, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Gordon Moore
advantagenews.com

Disaster declaration after Madison fire

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration on Thursday following a massive warehouse fire in Madison this week at Interco recycling on Fox Avenue. The declaration covers Madison and St. Clair counties and will help usher in the use of state resources, personnel, and equipment to help those affected by the fire.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Margaret Blackmore

Margaret M. “Marge” Blackmore, 79, died at 8:55 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Per her wishes, no services will be held. Private interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements. Memories may...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Arrest made for Granite City beating death

A Granite City man’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder for a Sunday morning attack in rural Granite City. Madison County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Blake Streeb beat two men, killing one of them. That victim’s been identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay of Granite City. Sheriff’s...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Meth dealer sentenced in Macoupin County

A Girard man’s headed to prison for supplying methamphetamine to others in Macoupin County. State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced Friday afternoon that 50-year-old Joseph Greear faces up to eleven years and six months behind bars, and won’t be eligible for parole until the end of 2027. Unlawful...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy