The Yankees had the dumbest pair of baserunning blunders on the same awful extra-innings play

In case you didn’t stay up really, really late on the East coast, the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 1-0 in 13 (!) innings on Tuesday, but the game might have ended earlier had their not been a TOOTBLAN of epic proportions.

(That’s: Thrown Out On the Bases Like a Nincompoop. It’s a thing.)

Let’s go to the 12th inning. Jose Trevino was the ghost runner at second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a ball that was fielded beautifully by pitcher Matt Brash and Trevino was caught in a rundown before he was tagged out.

But Kiner-Falefa then tried for second while all that was happening. And HE was caught going out of the basepath and called out.

From no outs and man on second to two outs and bases empty. Bleh:

This is so bad

These weren't the only blunders on the basepaths

Here come the jokes