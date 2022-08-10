Read full article on original website
Red Bluff's "Brew Battle" returns Saturday evening from River Park
RED BLUFF, Ca. — Starting at 4:30 on Saturday, it's the 5th annual "Brew Battle" beer festival from Red Bluff's River Park. Organized by Red Bluff's Active 20-30 Club, the event brings together 50 small businesses to serve the best brews in the Northstate. Fun activities like painting, jenga, and trash-can beer pong are all set up, and there’s also a live band and food trucks.
Shasta College makes final preparations for fall term
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Shasta College (SC) is gearing up for a new fall semester this year, by bringing students together with a welcome event created by the student government on campus. On Mon., Aug. 15—the first day of school—students will have the opportunity to visit welcome tables as...
Local plant community organizes fundraiser for Mom who lost her toddler
REDDING, Ca. — On Saturday morning, human kindness was on full display in Redding. A local plant community, lead by Bryony Hottendorf, held a fundraising event for a mother who recently lost her young son. Benjamin Wilder, just 20 months old, died on August 2nd. To show support for...
Redding locals and Flaco's Tacos team up to help feed the homeless
Redding, Calf. — Inspired by a social media post, a group of friends, all regular guys, each with different backgrounds decided they were going to team up with Flaco’s Tacos from Anderson to help feed the homeless. They went downtown to South City Park in Redding and offered...
Redding's 'Goat Strike Force' strikes again with power walk along Buenaventura Boulevard
REDDING, Calif. — The Goat Strike Force strikes again!. Wednesday morning, Redding's favorite four-legged firefighters took a power walk north along Buenaventura Boulevard to their new worksite. "Special thanks to the Redding Police Department, Redding Parks Department and a few trusty herding dogs for the safe escort," the city...
'FOCUS ON FENTANYL': Join the Facebook Live Town Hall Thursday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m.
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Shasta County has a rising Fentanyl problem. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine, and meth and made into pills that look like other prescription opioids, according to the CDC.
Redding Fire Department investigating four small fires in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department is investigating four human-caused fires that broke out in Redding Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:37 p.m. Friday afternoon, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire in the area of 1525 George Drive in Redding. Upon arrival at...
10 MUST-SEE WATERFALLS NEAR REDDING, CALIFORNIA
Redding is surrounded by California’s most incredible waterfalls. How do you choose which ones to visit? Check out our guide. Anyone who has visited Redding knows it is paradise for outdoor lovers. And one of the most spectacular opportunities Redding has to offer is waterfalls – lots of them!...
Home-building 3D printer finally arrives in Redding
REDDING, Ca. — The future is here. The technology to make 3D printed homes has finally arrived in Redding via Denmark and COBOD, the manufacturer of these advanced printers. The single, very large 3D printer came in parts—and three separate containers—and will need to be assembled. Local construction company Emergent 3D is leading the charge in this project, and Redding will be the first city in California to use these printers on-site to build homes.
FYREBX: Shasta County native invents new equipment for fighting fires and much more
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — A graduate from Shasta High School has returned to his roots; excited about a multi-use piece of equipment he first envisioned and has now brought to life. It's called the "FYREBX;" it's the result of more than two years of creating, designing, and research and development...
Redding teacher creates GoFundMe page due to rising costs of school supplies
REDDING, Calif. — A local teacher has turned to GoFundMe in an effort to find school supplies for her class as a result of rising costs for school necessities. Savana is a brand new first-grade teacher in the Redding area, eager to jumpstart the new year with plenty of fun activities and lessons for her students.
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire update
Redding, Calf. — As of this morning the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire sits at 15,232 acres with 12 percent containment. The fire has been burning for a week now along the border of Humboldt and Trinity counties. No structures have been reported damage or destroyed and only 1...
[UPDATE 10:05 p.m.] Camper on Fire Near Ruth Lake
About 7:45 p.m., a camper in the 13,100 block of Mad River Road in Trinity County caught fire, according to the scanner. This is about a mile south of the Ruth Lake campground. Firefighters reached the area quickly and reported that there was no spread to the surrounding vegetation as...
6 caught speeding on I-5 by CHP in Redding Friday morning
REDDING, Calif. - A driver was pulled over in Redding for doing 112 mph on Interstate 5 early Friday morning, according to the CHP Redding. The CHP said the driver exited the freeway as officers were pursuing but the Northern Division Air Operation Air-13 was able to track the vehicle. Officers later caught up to the driver.
Prevalence of Shasta County Residents’ Early Trauma Explains High ACEs Scores; Hope Remains
Editor’s note: Today’s article was written by Eythana Miller as part of the California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship program in collaboration with Shasta Community College and the Shasta College Foundation. Welcome, Eythana Miller, to A News Cafe. A 3-year-old boy stood in a parking lot in downtown Redding...
Fire near Highway 273 and Canyon Road in Redding holding at 3-to-5 acres
A fire lit up near Highway 273 and Canyon Road in Redding Thursday around 7:00 p.m. and is holding at 3-to-5 acres per Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity Unit. As of 8:00 p.m. crews are still on scene and the smoke column can be seen visibly going down. KRCR is working on...
Violent crimes climbing in Red Bluff, "it has not been a good year for us."
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Violent crimes are on the rise in Tehama County. Since April, several violent crimes have occurred within county lines, including a deadly stabbing at a quinceanera and another at the district fairground. According to the crime data page Neighborhood Scout, Red Bluff's crime index is...
City of Redding employees could have the option of working remotely
REDDING, Calif. — Hiring challenges are leading the City of Redding to be innovative and evolve their employment in the workforce. As a result, city employees may have the opportunity to work remotely if a new program policy gets approved by Redding City Council Tuesday. This policy is an...
"They do not care," Delayed tree removal by PG&E frustrates residents
REDDING, Calif. — As part of their wildfire mitigation efforts, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to remove or trim trees in high fire-risk areas—specifically, ones in close proximity to their powerlines. But people living near Oasis Road say it's taking too long to remove the cut-down...
