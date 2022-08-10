ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff's "Brew Battle" returns Saturday evening from River Park

RED BLUFF, Ca. — Starting at 4:30 on Saturday, it's the 5th annual "Brew Battle" beer festival from Red Bluff's River Park. Organized by Red Bluff's Active 20-30 Club, the event brings together 50 small businesses to serve the best brews in the Northstate. Fun activities like painting, jenga, and trash-can beer pong are all set up, and there’s also a live band and food trucks.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta College makes final preparations for fall term

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Shasta College (SC) is gearing up for a new fall semester this year, by bringing students together with a welcome event created by the student government on campus. On Mon., Aug. 15—the first day of school—students will have the opportunity to visit welcome tables as...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding locals and Flaco's Tacos team up to help feed the homeless

Redding, Calf. — Inspired by a social media post, a group of friends, all regular guys, each with different backgrounds decided they were going to team up with Flaco’s Tacos from Anderson to help feed the homeless. They went downtown to South City Park in Redding and offered...
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Redding, CA
Entertainment
Redding, CA
Government
Local
California Government
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department investigating four small fires in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department is investigating four human-caused fires that broke out in Redding Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:37 p.m. Friday afternoon, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire in the area of 1525 George Drive in Redding. Upon arrival at...
REDDING, CA
visitredding.com

10 MUST-SEE WATERFALLS NEAR REDDING, CALIFORNIA

Redding is surrounded by California’s most incredible waterfalls. How do you choose which ones to visit? Check out our guide. Anyone who has visited Redding knows it is paradise for outdoor lovers. And one of the most spectacular opportunities Redding has to offer is waterfalls – lots of them!...
REDDING, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Turner
krcrtv.com

Home-building 3D printer finally arrives in Redding

REDDING, Ca. — The future is here. The technology to make 3D printed homes has finally arrived in Redding via Denmark and COBOD, the manufacturer of these advanced printers. The single, very large 3D printer came in parts—and three separate containers—and will need to be assembled. Local construction company Emergent 3D is leading the charge in this project, and Redding will be the first city in California to use these printers on-site to build homes.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Lawn
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire update

Redding, Calf. — As of this morning the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire sits at 15,232 acres with 12 percent containment. The fire has been burning for a week now along the border of Humboldt and Trinity counties. No structures have been reported damage or destroyed and only 1...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10:05 p.m.] Camper on Fire Near Ruth Lake

About 7:45 p.m., a camper in the 13,100 block of Mad River Road in Trinity County caught fire, according to the scanner. This is about a mile south of the Ruth Lake campground. Firefighters reached the area quickly and reported that there was no spread to the surrounding vegetation as...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

6 caught speeding on I-5 by CHP in Redding Friday morning

REDDING, Calif. - A driver was pulled over in Redding for doing 112 mph on Interstate 5 early Friday morning, according to the CHP Redding. The CHP said the driver exited the freeway as officers were pursuing but the Northern Division Air Operation Air-13 was able to track the vehicle. Officers later caught up to the driver.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
krcrtv.com

City of Redding employees could have the option of working remotely

REDDING, Calif. — Hiring challenges are leading the City of Redding to be innovative and evolve their employment in the workforce. As a result, city employees may have the opportunity to work remotely if a new program policy gets approved by Redding City Council Tuesday. This policy is an...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

"They do not care," Delayed tree removal by PG&E frustrates residents

REDDING, Calif. — As part of their wildfire mitigation efforts, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to remove or trim trees in high fire-risk areas—specifically, ones in close proximity to their powerlines. But people living near Oasis Road say it's taking too long to remove the cut-down...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy