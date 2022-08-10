REDDING, Ca. — The future is here. The technology to make 3D printed homes has finally arrived in Redding via Denmark and COBOD, the manufacturer of these advanced printers. The single, very large 3D printer came in parts—and three separate containers—and will need to be assembled. Local construction company Emergent 3D is leading the charge in this project, and Redding will be the first city in California to use these printers on-site to build homes.

REDDING, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO