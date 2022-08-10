ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

kchi.com

Chillicothe FFA Member Named Champion At Missouri State Fair

A Chillicothe FFA member took reserve Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Wether Goat competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Ty Murphy, son of Brent and DeEtta Murphy of Houstonia. The reserve Grand Champion was shown by Rylee Anderson, daughter of Brad and Lori Anderson of Chillicothe. She...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
939theeagle.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair

Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri

SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

Hedrick Awards Harkness Scholarship

The 2022 recipients of the Harkness Scholarship were announced by Hedrick Medical Center Medical Staff. The scholarship program was established in 2020 and is named after Dr. James A. Harkness, a former Chillicothe physician and Chief of Staff at the hospital. The Harkness Scholarship is meant to support and encourage...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years

(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
St. Joseph Post

2-year-old Missouri boy survives near drowning

CAMDEN COUNTY—A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos

“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri

A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday

Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
MISSOURI STATE
News On 6

Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach

Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
EDMOND, OK
kchi.com

Three New Hires Approved By Chillicothe City Council

The Chillicothe City Council approved hiring three new City employees as part of the Executive Session of Monday’s Council meeting. For the Fire Department, Jared Kaler was hired as a Paid By call Firefighter at $13.25 an hour. For the Street Department, Manuel Morales was hired as a Full...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

