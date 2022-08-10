Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Chillicothe FFA Member Named Champion At Missouri State Fair
A Chillicothe FFA member took reserve Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Wether Goat competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Ty Murphy, son of Brent and DeEtta Murphy of Houstonia. The reserve Grand Champion was shown by Rylee Anderson, daughter of Brad and Lori Anderson of Chillicothe. She...
939theeagle.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair
Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
Here’s How To Save Cash at the Missouri State Fair
If it wasn't the $13.00 I paid for nachos and a corn dog. Or $10.00 for a Bud Light in the grandstand. Or the $17.50 ribeye sandwich and Diet Pepsi at the Beef House I'm not sure I'd be writing this article about how you can save some cash at the fair.
KOMU
Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri
SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
More Missouri districts could adopt 4-day school week to combat staff shortages
The four-day school week is gaining traction across the country, including Missouri, where 25% of the state's districts have it in place.
kcur.org
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
kchi.com
Hedrick Awards Harkness Scholarship
The 2022 recipients of the Harkness Scholarship were announced by Hedrick Medical Center Medical Staff. The scholarship program was established in 2020 and is named after Dr. James A. Harkness, a former Chillicothe physician and Chief of Staff at the hospital. The Harkness Scholarship is meant to support and encourage...
northwestmoinfo.com
Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years
(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
kttn.com
Major Sarah Eberhard to retire from Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022
Major Sarah L. Eberhard, commander of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, will retire from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022, after over 29 years of dedicated service. Eberhard was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1993, as a member of the 65th Recruit Class. After graduating from...
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY—A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
tncontentexchange.com
Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos
“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Ozarks First.com
Stopping the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help as they battle to stop the spread of Hydrilla in Missouri waterways.
Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday
Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
News On 6
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
kchi.com
Three New Hires Approved By Chillicothe City Council
The Chillicothe City Council approved hiring three new City employees as part of the Executive Session of Monday’s Council meeting. For the Fire Department, Jared Kaler was hired as a Paid By call Firefighter at $13.25 an hour. For the Street Department, Manuel Morales was hired as a Full...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
