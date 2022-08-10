Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Orange County food pantry CEO ties bare shelves to inflation
While much of the country is feeling the impacts of inflation, cost increases are especially hurting those dealing with food insecurity, and the people who work every day to help them. Officials with Matthew’s Hope, a homeless outreach ministry in Winter Garden, said that their costs are skyrocketing with inflation,...
cltampa.com
You've seen 'The Bear,' now here's where to find a hot Italian beef sandwich in Tampa Bay
And while we don’t live in the origin city of the iconic Chicago speciality, Tampa Bay has plenty of great spots to grab the thinly-sliced roast beef sandwich topped with grilled onions and peppers, and sometimes melted cheese, and famously served au jus. Whether it’s Paul’s, Mike’s, Bruce’s or...
Bay News 9
SeaWorld Orlando to offer roller coaster challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando will offer visitors a chance to participate in a roller coaster challenge on Tuesday for National Roller Coaster Day. SeaWorld has announced it will hold a coaster challenge on National Roller Coaster Day. Visitors will be challenged to ride all six of the park's...
Bay News 9
Universal reveals details for passholder appreciation days
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of its passholder appreciation days, Universal Orlando is sharing new details about the benefits it's offering to passholders. Universal Orlando shares more details about passholder appreciation days. Passholders can enjoy extra perks from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30. Some of the benefits include exclusive merchandise,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Congrats Mama Beauty!
Congrats Mama Beauty! You gave birth to some out-of-this-world puppies! Everyone, say hello to The Guardians of the Galaxy gang. We are so glad they’re here and are healthy, but it adds to our growing number of mouths to feed. If you could donate supplies or funds to their care, it would be so very helpful!
fox13news.com
More than 200 collectables up for auction from North Tampa's vintage village 'Gallopsville'
TAMPA, Fla. - More than 200 collectables from a vintage village in North Tampa will hit the auction block over the weekend. Ronald Gallops bought his land off Nebraska Avenue in 1979. The one-acre property was meant to be his office, but transformed into so much more. "One morning, I...
Bealsville folk artist Ruby C. Williams dies
Ruby C. Williams, a self-taught artist, minister and farmer from Bealsville whose playful but edgy paintings have hung in important galleries across the country, died Monday.Williams' longtime friend and champion Katherine Gibson confirmed Williams' death and told Axios Williams' large family was planning a memorial service for Aug. 20.Williams was notorious for refusing to give her age to reporters, saying she didn't want her paintings to be priced according to how soon people thought she'd die. But friends said she was 92.Why it matters: Soft-spoken and shy of attention, Williams — who signed all her work R.C.W. — is one...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Florida CraftArt Festival seeks artists for 25th annual event
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 25th edition of the Florida CraftArt Festival, scheduled for November 19 and 20, is accepting artist applications at www.zapplication.org. Artists can apply for jury selection in seven fine craft categories, including ceramics, fiber, glass, metal, jewelry, mixed media and wood. Paintings, drawings, photography and/or commercially-made works are not eligible.
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
Bridgette needs a fur-ever home today
*UNBELIEVABLE* people are in shock that Bridgette hasn’t found her forever family yet!. “I can’t t believe she’s not adopted yet!”. “Her foster parents take her everywhere and she’s so well- behaved”. 675 DAYS IN FOSTER. Let’s prove to Bridgette that good things do happen to...
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
WATCH: Tourists duck as plane makes extremely low landing
A flight traveling from Naples to Skiathos, Greece had an extremely low landing, video from plane spotters showed.
fox13news.com
Grand Prix Tampa items head to auction after business permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - Grand Prix Tampa closed its doors last week after 40 years of operation, and now the facility is having an "everything must go" auction. That includes anything from go-karts, pool tables, and prizes from the arcade. There are over 400 items you can bid on. A preview...
Airline offering flights from Tampa Bay to New York for $69
If you're looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Bay News 9
Experience speed and fun at Bushnell Motorsports Park
BUSHNELL, Fla. — Bret Spaude knows a thing or two about go-karts — he should after all, as he owns the one-of-a-kind Bushnell Motorsports Park. Bret Spaude owns Bushnell Motorsports Park, which has a 2/3-mile competition track. He says his love of racing goes all the way back...
No plans for search despite evidence suggesting graves under shuttered Tampa Catholic school property
Archaeologists say the probability is high that graves are on the property. The Diocese of St. Petersburg insists all graves were moved. The last seven years of Alexia Svejda’s search for her great-grandfather’s grave left her with more questions than answers. “I started searching summer of 2014, and...
Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center mourns death of board of advisors member Olivia Newton-John
Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa released a statement Monday evening recognizing Newton-John for her work as a health care advocate.
fox13news.com
Travelers left to deal with canceled, delayed flights with challenges expected to continue
TAMPA, Fla. - Passengers dealt with thousands of canceled or delayed flights over the last several days, and major airlines said the challenges likely won’t ease up anytime soon. A two-week tour in Europe wrapped with a five-day travel headache for Tampa Bay resident Bonnie Synhorst and others in...
‘Strange not to see my friend Paul’: Eagle 8 returns to Tampa Bay skies
For the first time since the sudden passing of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison, Eagle 8 HD returned to the Tampa Bay skies Wednesday for WFLA News Channel 8's morning newscasts.
Comments / 0