Bay News 9

Orange County food pantry CEO ties bare shelves to inflation

While much of the country is feeling the impacts of inflation, cost increases are especially hurting those dealing with food insecurity, and the people who work every day to help them. Officials with Matthew’s Hope, a homeless outreach ministry in Winter Garden, said that their costs are skyrocketing with inflation,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

SeaWorld Orlando to offer roller coaster challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando will offer visitors a chance to participate in a roller coaster challenge on Tuesday for National Roller Coaster Day. SeaWorld has announced it will hold a coaster challenge on National Roller Coaster Day. Visitors will be challenged to ride all six of the park's...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Universal reveals details for passholder appreciation days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of its passholder appreciation days, Universal Orlando is sharing new details about the benefits it's offering to passholders. Universal Orlando shares more details about passholder appreciation days. Passholders can enjoy extra perks from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30. Some of the benefits include exclusive merchandise,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Congrats Mama Beauty!

Congrats Mama Beauty! You gave birth to some out-of-this-world puppies! Everyone, say hello to The Guardians of the Galaxy gang. We are so glad they’re here and are healthy, but it adds to our growing number of mouths to feed. If you could donate supplies or funds to their care, it would be so very helpful!
POLK COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Bealsville folk artist Ruby C. Williams dies

Ruby C. Williams, a self-taught artist, minister and farmer from Bealsville whose playful but edgy paintings have hung in important galleries across the country, died Monday.Williams' longtime friend and champion Katherine Gibson confirmed Williams' death and told Axios Williams' large family was planning a memorial service for Aug. 20.Williams was notorious for refusing to give her age to reporters, saying she didn't want her paintings to be priced according to how soon people thought she'd die. But friends said she was 92.Why it matters: Soft-spoken and shy of attention, Williams — who signed all her work R.C.W. — is one...
PLANT CITY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Florida CraftArt Festival seeks artists for 25th annual event

Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 25th edition of the Florida CraftArt Festival, scheduled for November 19 and 20, is accepting artist applications at www.zapplication.org. Artists can apply for jury selection in seven fine craft categories, including ceramics, fiber, glass, metal, jewelry, mixed media and wood. Paintings, drawings, photography and/or commercially-made works are not eligible.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years

Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Bridgette needs a fur-ever home today

*UNBELIEVABLE* people are in shock that Bridgette hasn’t found her forever family yet!. “I can’t t believe she’s not adopted yet!”. “Her foster parents take her everywhere and she’s so well- behaved”. 675 DAYS IN FOSTER. Let’s prove to Bridgette that good things do happen to...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Experience speed and fun at Bushnell Motorsports Park

BUSHNELL, Fla. — Bret Spaude knows a thing or two about go-karts — he should after all, as he owns the one-of-a-kind Bushnell Motorsports Park. Bret Spaude owns Bushnell Motorsports Park, which has a 2/3-mile competition track. He says his love of racing goes all the way back...
BUSHNELL, FL

