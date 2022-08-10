Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Big moments in Ohio State football history: Nov. 23, 1968
Ohio State and Michigan have played each other on the football field 116 times. That’s a lot of games and a lot of opportunities for “big moments.” The series started out pretty rocky for the Bucks, as they lost that initial contest in 1897, 34-0, and didn’t win until the 16th meeting in 1919. Before that game, the Wolverines had won 13 with two games ending in ties.
landgrantholyland.com
Which Ohio State newcomers will contribute the most for the Buckeyes in 2022?
Every year the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome a new class of players, which includes both incoming freshman and players from the transfer portal. In these classes of newcomers there are players expected to contribute immediately, players who will crack the rotation, special team contributors, and players who will be biding their time for the future. The biggest contributors of this group are still not fully clear, but after the first few media availabilities, this picture is beginning to take shape.
landgrantholyland.com
2024 Texas running back includes Buckeyes in top schools list
It’s one day closer to the home opener, with Notre Dame coming to town on Sept. 3 under the lights. On Thursday, Ohio State gave full access to the media during their practice, and that shed plenty of light on what is going on with this current roster. The...
landgrantholyland.com
Bosa, Fields, Heyward, Hyde, Thomas, Young get limited edition bobbleheads
Folks, it’s football season and every year as fall camp kicks off and I start thinking about friends and family coming over to watch Ohio State games, I start looking around my home and realize that I need more Buckeye stuff!. If you are in the same boat, you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
landgrantholyland.com
Film Study: A first look at Notre Dame’s offense
The 2022 college football season is approaching fast, and the Ohio State Buckeyes continuing their preparations in fall camp to hit the ground running in Week 1 of the season. Their first test is a marquee match up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who will be traveling to Columbus for Marcus Freeman’s regular season debut as the program’s head coach.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Felix Okpara
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will be rolling out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time, we started the...
Comments / 0