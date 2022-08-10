MultiVersus: All active codes in August 2022

The successful open beta release of MultiVersus has already captivated millions of users and everyone is eagerly awaiting Season 1’s official launch. What could keep players interested in the meantime? Some free goodies, perhaps? MultiVersus promo codes guarantee you a number of free in-game items that you don’t even have to fight for!

The following promo codes are active in August 2022:

EVO2022 – EVO 2022 banner and EVO 2022 profile icon.

This is the only promo code for MultiVersus so far. There is currently no known expiration date for this and the items will not appear in your inventory until the start of Season 1.

MultiVersus: How to redeem codes

You can redeem a promo code for MultiVersus via this link on the official website.

There, you’ll need to log in with your WB Games account and link it to your game account on Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the console of your choice if you haven’t done so already. You will also need to have logged into the game on this account at least once to redeem a code.

Once that’s done, simply enter the code on the linked page. If the screen shows you images of the items you just tried to redeem, you’ve been successful. Otherwise, an error might have occurred and you may need to try again.

MultiVersus: Expired codes

Up to now, there haven’t been any expired codes in MultiVersus.

Until Season 1 arrives, make sure you familiarize yourself with our MultiVersus tier list and practice hard with the character of your choice. Besides, there are many more characters waiting for you in the future.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.