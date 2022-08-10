ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

MultiVersus: All active codes in August 2022

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeuJW_0hBgsKXX00

The successful open beta release of MultiVersus has already captivated millions of users and everyone is eagerly awaiting Season 1’s official launch. What could keep players interested in the meantime? Some free goodies, perhaps? MultiVersus promo codes guarantee you a number of free in-game items that you don’t even have to fight for!

The following promo codes are active in August 2022:

  • EVO2022 – EVO 2022 banner and EVO 2022 profile icon.

This is the only promo code for MultiVersus so far. There is currently no known expiration date for this and the items will not appear in your inventory until the start of Season 1.

MultiVersus: How to redeem codes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyWF9_0hBgsKXX00

You can redeem a promo code for MultiVersus via this link on the official website.

There, you’ll need to log in with your WB Games account and link it to your game account on Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the console of your choice if you haven’t done so already. You will also need to have logged into the game on this account at least once to redeem a code.

Once that’s done, simply enter the code on the linked page. If the screen shows you images of the items you just tried to redeem, you’ve been successful. Otherwise, an error might have occurred and you may need to try again.

MultiVersus: Expired codes

Up to now, there haven’t been any expired codes in MultiVersus.

Until Season 1 arrives, make sure you familiarize yourself with our MultiVersus tier list and practice hard with the character of your choice. Besides, there are many more characters waiting for you in the future.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promo Codes#Evo#Video Game#Multiversus#Evo2022#Wb Games
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy