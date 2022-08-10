Aidan Hutchinson's incredible performance of 'Billie Jean' is the greatest rookie singing on Hard Knocks moment ever

We’ve seen it so many times on so many seasons of Hard Knocks: The rookies get up in front of the room at a training camp meeting to face the entire team and are asked to sing.

Sometimes, they’re terrible. Sometimes, they’re amazing and everyone goes nuts.

In the case of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson — the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — I’m making the case that this is the greatest performance of that kind ever.

On the premiere episode of the HBO training camp show, Hutchinson sang Michael Jackson’s iconic Billie Jean, and the whole room went rightfully nuts:

This is amazing

The dancing. His voice. The reaction from the team when they start singing with him. This is gold.

That Adam Schefter tweet is correct.

Fans couldn't get enough