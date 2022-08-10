This odd little jewel of a queer museum is in the middle of nowhere, next to an old paper factory that is now a blooming art space called Not Quite. The museum buys five art pieces per year that get displayed each year in the museum and on the digital archive, becoming part of a bigger art collection by the museum. There is a good audio-video guide for each artifact (as they are called) so you can listen and understand more about each piece. Homografiska Museet addresses the difficulties of collection as history and institutions. History isn’t always objective—parts are carefully selected and all that doesn’t get picked shapes and marks our history and storyline. This little museum asks a big question: if queer was the norm, what would the world and history look like?

