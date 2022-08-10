Read full article on original website
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Friendship Park
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit a binational service at the Border Church at Friendship Park, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, with one reporter on the American side and another on the Mexican side. Join us to learn more about how changes to the border have affected the park and the community.
Team Whistle leans in on Shorts Remix feature, YouTube's latest update for Shorts
Team Whistle, a sports and entertainment media company, is flexing their creative talents once again. This time, it's with the recently launched YouTube Shorts "Remix" feature, the platform's latest update and amplification for Shorts. In a collective effort across the organization to utilize and celebrate the feature, Whistle orchestrated content...
Atlas Obscura
Homografiska Museet
This odd little jewel of a queer museum is in the middle of nowhere, next to an old paper factory that is now a blooming art space called Not Quite. The museum buys five art pieces per year that get displayed each year in the museum and on the digital archive, becoming part of a bigger art collection by the museum. There is a good audio-video guide for each artifact (as they are called) so you can listen and understand more about each piece. Homografiska Museet addresses the difficulties of collection as history and institutions. History isn’t always objective—parts are carefully selected and all that doesn’t get picked shapes and marks our history and storyline. This little museum asks a big question: if queer was the norm, what would the world and history look like?
Phone Arena
Google Search goes down worldwide on Monday night
Having problems with Google tonight? DownDetector shows a surge in the number of complaints it received about Google Search in the U.S. starting from 22 at 8:46 pm ET and peaking at nearly 35,000 at 9:31 pm ET. Users were dealing with long loading times, empty results, and more. Of the complaints that poured into DownDetector, 81% were about issues with Search, 18% of the complaints related to the website, and 1% had to do with logging into a Google site.
TechRadar
How to use Wix for blogging
Wix is an excellent platform for creating a blog because it's easy to use and has many features that bloggers will find useful. This top website builder stands out from its competitors when it comes to blogging site capabilities because of its design, performance and even more importantly, its slick and professional-looking template designs.
Apple Insider
Apple, Facebook discussed revenue-sharing before privacy battles
Before Apple's privacy feud with Facebook, the two companies reportedly discussed "revenue-sharing agreements" such as an ad-free, subscription-based version of the social media platform. The talks between Apple and Facebook reportedly occurred between 2016 and 2018, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The report claims that...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Spotify Tickets rollout lets concertgoers buy passes for live gigs
Hello, Minnesota! We’re back with another City Spotlight on September 7, where all eyes are on Minneapolis. Burnsy wrote up a teaser of the event for you. Because you read this newsletter and we love you, you can sign up completely for free here. Okay, we’ll be honest; it’s free for everyone. But you do read Daily Crunch, and we do love you. So we’ve got that going for us, like the big happy family we are. — Christine and Haje.
Engadget
The merged Google Meet app lets you host group Spotify and YouTube sessions
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Google's merger of Meet and Duo may be confusing, but it should deliver some useful upgrades in the bargain. The company has added a live sharing beta feature that lets users of the revamped Meet share Spotify and YouTube streams during chats. You can play games like Uno Mobile and Kahoot, too. The functionality will sound familiar if you've tried SharePlay, but you can't use Spotify or YouTube with Apple's media feature.
knowtechie.com
Meta tracks you on Facebook and Instagram through in-app browsers
When you’re browsing Instagram or Facebook, you’ll come across various links to different websites on the internet. Now, it has been revealed Meta has the ability to track your activity, even on third-party websites. A recent report from researcher Felix Krause shows how the company is able to...
Digiday
Q&A: Tim Armstrong on Web3, data and the ‘bundling’ of consumers
Tim Armstrong has seen the ups and downs of the Internet. After working in online ad sales in the 1990s, he joined Google and helped build its ads business into a giant and was later chief executive of AOL and Oath during the Verizon days. Now, as founder and CEO of Flowcode—a QR tech startup he founded in 2019 even before the pandemic drove rapid adoption—Armstrong is moving beyond the Web2 era to the world of Web3.
TechCrunch
Google Meet’s new feature lets users consume YouTube and Spotify together
It’s worth noting that Google already introduced some live-sharing features (e.g. watching YouTube videos together) to Duo back in February, and now it’s bringing them to Meet as the part of the merger. The live-sharing feature will let users watch YouTube videos together, for example, and listen to...
