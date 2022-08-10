ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

A cell phone in the pocket of the Pirates' Rodolfo Castro fell out while sliding and MLB fans had so many jokes

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Who among us can say they haven’t been in a situation where they’re doing something and their phone just fell out of their pocket?

Except … who among us was running the bases in a professional MLB baseball game with their phones in their pockets and had it fall out?

Can’t say I’ve heard of that until now.

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was sliding into third on Tuesday night, when something white fell out of his back pocket. And it was for sure his phone. The look on the umpire’s face when he pointed to it was sort of bemused, and Castro was later apologetic about it:

Seriously, this happened

Here's what Castro said about it

Via ESPN:

“I don’t think there’s any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone,” Castro told Pittsburgh media members through an interpreter. “It’s horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.”

And here’s manager Derek Shelton, via the Associated Press:

“You stay around the game and you see things you haven’t seen before,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton told Pittsburgh media members. “This was just a kid who made a mistake. It’s just one of those things we move forward from and tell him, ‘You can’t do that.’”

“I thought the umpires handled it very well and did a good job,” Shelton said. “There was no intent to do anything. He made a mistake and kept his phone in the pocket.”

Some jokes!

