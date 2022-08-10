ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Europe Travel#Linus Travel#Americans#Brits#Eu#Etias#The New Estias#Schengen
tripsavvy.com

Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Stamps: This Country Is Testing Digital Passports

Passport stamp enthusiasts, prepare yourselves. Some of your most beloved passport stamps—like the coconut stamp of the Seychelles, the footprint stamp of the Cook Islands, and the giant tortoise stamp of the Galapagos—could soon be obsolete. Finland recently announced plans to test digital passports that would eliminate the...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Italy migrants: Nearly 1,200 arrive by boat in 24 hours

Nearly 1,200 undocumented migrants have arrived in Italy over the past 24 hours, authorities say. The migrants, who hail from several Asian, African and Middle Eastern nations, landed at ports in Sicily. Officials say 674 people were rescued and five dead bodies recovered from an overcrowded fishing boat off the...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
Robb Report

This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain

Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience.   Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
LIFESTYLE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Spain tour bosses and TUI respond to fears of £85 a day holiday spending money checks

The UK's biggest tour operator and Spanish tourism officials have moved to ease the fears of anxious British holidaymakers concerned they would have to provide proof of their finances before being allowed to enter the country. It follows reports that tourists would need to prove they had access to at least £85 per day spending money during their stay.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

55K Alaskan to Fiji And My New Melbourne Residence

The title of this Trip Report is appropriately called Over/Under because I am planning on living in Melbourne for six weeks next spring but am unsure about the odds of that actually happening. My travel goal is to take up residency in two first-tier cities twice a year, while, as I have always done, taking multiple helter-skelter trips throughout the year (see Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…). This new lifestyle is my attempt to make up time (see Lost & Found Year(s)). I am hopeful that it will work.
WORLD
FodorsTravel

How to Solo Travel Throughout Africa—According to a Woman Who Visited All 54 Countries

After traveling across Africa and writing a memoir about it, Boipelo Tladinyane Hlubi knows a thing or two about navigating this exciting continent. Bored with her computer systems career, Boipelo Tladinyane Hlubi, a South African solo traveler, resigned and embarked on her dream trip of touring all 54 countries in Africa on public transport. This desire to tour her continent was birthed after sharing interactions with African nationals and other tribes from South Africa, which sparked curiosity about the various cultures that shape Africa.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

205K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy