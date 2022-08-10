The title of this Trip Report is appropriately called Over/Under because I am planning on living in Melbourne for six weeks next spring but am unsure about the odds of that actually happening. My travel goal is to take up residency in two first-tier cities twice a year, while, as I have always done, taking multiple helter-skelter trips throughout the year (see Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…). This new lifestyle is my attempt to make up time (see Lost & Found Year(s)). I am hopeful that it will work.

WORLD ・ 14 HOURS AGO