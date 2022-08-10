Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday
British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
I'm an American living in Ireland. Here are 10 things I don't miss about the US.
From the cost of education to burnout culture, there are plenty of things I don't miss about the US after moving to the Emerald Isle three years ago.
Americans Warned About Travel To 3 More Destinations Due To COVID Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has heightened the travel warning for Americans by adding three destinations to its "high" risk list as COVID cases in the locations rise amid the spread of the BA.5 variant. On Monday, Romania, Moldova, and St. Pierre and Miquelon were upgraded to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tripsavvy.com
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Stamps: This Country Is Testing Digital Passports
Passport stamp enthusiasts, prepare yourselves. Some of your most beloved passport stamps—like the coconut stamp of the Seychelles, the footprint stamp of the Cook Islands, and the giant tortoise stamp of the Galapagos—could soon be obsolete. Finland recently announced plans to test digital passports that would eliminate the...
Russia-Ukraine war: invasion ‘starting to fail’ and Russian forces suffering huge losses, says UK – as it happened
At a meeting of European defence ministers, Ben Wallace says Russia ‘unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine’
BBC
Italy migrants: Nearly 1,200 arrive by boat in 24 hours
Nearly 1,200 undocumented migrants have arrived in Italy over the past 24 hours, authorities say. The migrants, who hail from several Asian, African and Middle Eastern nations, landed at ports in Sicily. Officials say 674 people were rescued and five dead bodies recovered from an overcrowded fishing boat off the...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Americans — especially remote workers — are lured by cheaper cost of living and beautiful vistas. A strong dollar helps, too.
This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain
Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience. Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
'Britain is melting': The U.K. records its hottest day ever as a heat wave scorches Europe
Records are tumbling as temperatures are rising across Europe, where a monster heat wave is fueling wildfires and causing deaths. The mark in London hits about 104 Fahrenheit.
What Really Happens When a House in Italy Goes on the Market for $1
It’s no secret that the American real estate market has been chaotic lately — chaotic enough that some people are even dropping out of the hunt for a new home altogether. But some prospective homeowners are taking it a step further and hoping that buying a home across the Atlantic will be an easy solution to their U.S. real estate woes.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Spain tour bosses and TUI respond to fears of £85 a day holiday spending money checks
The UK's biggest tour operator and Spanish tourism officials have moved to ease the fears of anxious British holidaymakers concerned they would have to provide proof of their finances before being allowed to enter the country. It follows reports that tourists would need to prove they had access to at least £85 per day spending money during their stay.
United Airlines Adds New Air Traffic Control Game To Mobile App
United Airlines had added a new air traffic control game called “Cleared to Land” to its mobile phone app, augmenting a flight simulator added earlier this year. United Airlines Adds Air Traffic Control Game “Cleared to Land” To Mobile App. The point of the new game...
Delta Changes Boarding Process, Airfare Prices Drop, Guide to Hyatt All-Inclusives
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, August 11, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Emirates to boost flights to the Mauritius with a third daily seasonal flight
Emirates is continuing with its service expansion, with the airline planning to run a seasonal third daily flight to Mauritius. The move comes as the airline reintroduced its double-daily service. The third daily service will operate from 1st October 2022 to 31st January 2023. The planned operations are as follows:
55K Alaskan to Fiji And My New Melbourne Residence
The title of this Trip Report is appropriately called Over/Under because I am planning on living in Melbourne for six weeks next spring but am unsure about the odds of that actually happening. My travel goal is to take up residency in two first-tier cities twice a year, while, as I have always done, taking multiple helter-skelter trips throughout the year (see Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…). This new lifestyle is my attempt to make up time (see Lost & Found Year(s)). I am hopeful that it will work.
FodorsTravel
How to Solo Travel Throughout Africa—According to a Woman Who Visited All 54 Countries
After traveling across Africa and writing a memoir about it, Boipelo Tladinyane Hlubi knows a thing or two about navigating this exciting continent. Bored with her computer systems career, Boipelo Tladinyane Hlubi, a South African solo traveler, resigned and embarked on her dream trip of touring all 54 countries in Africa on public transport. This desire to tour her continent was birthed after sharing interactions with African nationals and other tribes from South Africa, which sparked curiosity about the various cultures that shape Africa.
Man Smokes Cigarette On Plane, Receives Ridiculous Punishment
If you knew that smoking on the plane would only result in a 15-day ban on the airline, would you smoke? A viral video and the ridiculous punishment the passenger received raises questions over aviation safety in India. Ridiculous Punishment For Smoking On SpiceJet Flight In India Invites Others To...
BoardingArea
205K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0