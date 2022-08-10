ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football adds another TE to 2023 recruiting class: 3-star prospect Zack Marshall

With veteran tight ends Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker and Joel Honigford nearing the end of their Michigan football careers, the Wolverines are continuing to identify replacements on the recruiting trail. And their latest target — three-star athlete Zack Marshall — gave U-M a verbal commitment Saturday afternoon. Marshall announced his decision on social media.  "First...
ANN ARBOR, MI
InsideHook

One Lawsuit Could Massively Impact College Sports

NIL deals were just the beginning. While college athletes now have some opportunities to make money as a result of their athletic achievement, the NCAA is still a long way away from paying — say — Division I athletes to play their respective sports. There’s a legal case currently underway that could take the country much farther down the road to the professionalization of college sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy