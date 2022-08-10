Read full article on original website
303magazine.com
A 15,000-Square-Foot Wellness Collective Is Set To Open This Fall In Whittier Neighborhood
Get ready Denver. The Mile High’s newest hotspot is coming this fall, and its going to be huge…literally. Opening in the city’s Whittier neighborhood, Society Colorado will be a three-story collective space, cultivating Denver’s newest one-stop shop for all things food, entertainment and wellness. “We are...
Opinion: Denver homeless who live in cars part of distinct culture
During the year I spent homeless in Denver, and even today living in housing for the formerly homeless, I have come to know people who live in their cars. Looking back on my own spiral into homelessness, I kind of wish I had kept my car so I could have safely slept somewhere when the money ran out. Homeless shelters proved violent and dangerous for me.
303magazine.com
Tails and Ales Partnered with Number Thirty Eight for 9th Adoption Event
Tails and Ales hosted its 9th event on August 10 at Number Thirty Eight in the River North neighborhood. What started out as a casual happy hour with a small group of friends is now functioning as one of Denver’s most popular dog adoption events. In 2018, Ashley Strickland,...
Denver's STAR board says they're being pushed out of program they launched
Members of Denver’s STAR (Support Team Assisted Response) Community Advisory Committee are sharing concerns that they’re being pushed out of the program they helped launch.
303magazine.com
Clementine’s Salon and Skincare Revolutionizes Beauty With An App and a New Location
Founded by Dani Everson, Clementine’s Salon and Skincare strives to create a personalized experience for clients. To take her business to the next level, Everson created SkinForYou, an app where her estheticians can engage with their clients to create a personalized skincare regimen made just for them and their skin types.
aspenpublicradio.org
Boulder author shares her story of helping her husband to die with dignity
Colorado voters have passed a number of statewide measures that remain taboo in other parts of the country. Perhaps the obvious example is the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Colorado is one of only three states nationwide to have authorized Medical Aid in Dying via ballot measures. Six other states...
kunc.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
highlandsranch.org
Close out summer at free 80s concert in Highlands Ranch
Celebrate the end of another great summer in Highlands Ranch at the annual Summer Sunset Concert! People of all ages are invited to an evening of music, food and friends at Civic Green Park on Friday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. This free concert is presented by the Highlands Ranch Metro District and Highlands Ranch Community Association and will feature the 6 Million Dollar Band.
303magazine.com
Uchi Announces Garden Series Pop-Ups in Denver This Summer
James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurant owner Tyson Cole plans on expanding his group of restaurants significantly over the next several years. The highly acclaimed restaurants operate under Hai Hospitality but you may know them as Uchi, Uchiko, Uchiba and Loro. Denver is currently home to one Uchi location, but this summer Cole is bringing four exciting dinners to diners hoping to experience something unique.
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Most Affordable Condo Located in the Heart of the City – $151,222
*Part of the City of Boulder’s Permanently AFFORDABLE HOUSING*. To apply for and be selected for this home, you must be approved by the city. More information is available at: https://bouldercolorado.gov/2510-taft-drive-unit-302. One-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the heart of Boulder. Just minutes from Folsom Field and the rest of CU...
Love Sweets? This Local Colorado Cookie Shop Is a Must Try
If sweets are your thing, this local Colorado cookie shop should be at the top of your list the next time you're hankering for a tasty sweet treat. These cookies look unreal. A Must Try Delicious Local Cookie Shop In Colorado. Not all people, but most people have that occasional...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Louisville Chamber of Commerce leader resigns
Less than a year after taking the job as the Louisville Chamber of Commerce executive director, Amber Thiel has stepped down, the organization said this week in an email to its members. Thiel was hired last September to succeed Shelley Angell, who retired in 2021 after a quarter-century at the...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive
Do you have old or broken electronics that you’re ready to get rid of? Bring them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, where you can safely and responsibly dispose of your unwanted electronics.
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 12-Aug. 14, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Restaurant struggling for landlord to repair leaky roof
The owner of a Thornton restaurant says a leaky roof could put her out of business if her landlord doesn’t step in to help.
denvergazette.com
LETTERS: Sad day in Denver history; examples of convenience
As a native of Denver, my grandparents would take my brother and I to City Park every weekend. This would date back to the late 1950s. We would visit the Kit Carson Statue, feed the ducks at Duck Lake, ride the train and visit Cookie the Elephant in the Elephant House. What a great place to visit.
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas
An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
Snarf’s Sandwiches to Soon Open New Colorado Location in Mayfair
It appears construction is underway for the incoming sandwich joint founded by Jimmy Seidel
