ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver homeless who live in cars part of distinct culture

During the year I spent homeless in Denver, and even today living in housing for the formerly homeless, I have come to know people who live in their cars. Looking back on my own spiral into homelessness, I kind of wish I had kept my car so I could have safely slept somewhere when the money ran out. Homeless shelters proved violent and dangerous for me.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empowering Women#Volunteers#Domestic Violence#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Charity#Angel Concept
aspenpublicradio.org

Boulder author shares her story of helping her husband to die with dignity

Colorado voters have passed a number of statewide measures that remain taboo in other parts of the country. Perhaps the obvious example is the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Colorado is one of only three states nationwide to have authorized Medical Aid in Dying via ballot measures. Six other states...
BOULDER, CO
highlandsranch.org

Close out summer at free 80s concert in Highlands Ranch

Celebrate the end of another great summer in Highlands Ranch at the annual Summer Sunset Concert! People of all ages are invited to an evening of music, food and friends at Civic Green Park on Friday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. This free concert is presented by the Highlands Ranch Metro District and Highlands Ranch Community Association and will feature the 6 Million Dollar Band.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
303magazine.com

Uchi Announces Garden Series Pop-Ups in Denver This Summer

James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurant owner Tyson Cole plans on expanding his group of restaurants significantly over the next several years. The highly acclaimed restaurants operate under Hai Hospitality but you may know them as Uchi, Uchiko, Uchiba and Loro. Denver is currently home to one Uchi location, but this summer Cole is bringing four exciting dinners to diners hoping to experience something unique.
DENVER, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Most Affordable Condo Located in the Heart of the City – $151,222

*Part of the City of Boulder’s Permanently AFFORDABLE HOUSING*. To apply for and be selected for this home, you must be approved by the city. More information is available at: https://bouldercolorado.gov/2510-taft-drive-unit-302. One-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the heart of Boulder. Just minutes from Folsom Field and the rest of CU...
BOULDER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Louisville Chamber of Commerce leader resigns

Less than a year after taking the job as the Louisville Chamber of Commerce executive director, Amber Thiel has stepped down, the organization said this week in an email to its members. Thiel was hired last September to succeed Shelley Angell, who retired in 2021 after a quarter-century at the...
LOUISVILLE, CO
denvergazette.com

LETTERS: Sad day in Denver history; examples of convenience

As a native of Denver, my grandparents would take my brother and I to City Park every weekend. This would date back to the late 1950s. We would visit the Kit Carson Statue, feed the ducks at Duck Lake, ride the train and visit Cookie the Elephant in the Elephant House. What a great place to visit.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.  Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas

An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy