The Brenham School Board heard a report from the bond committee at their meeting at noon Tuesday. Missy Robinson told the board that community polling done by the committee revealed that the public wants a multi proposition bond this time, the overall price must be lower, they were in favor of grades 6, 7, and 8 going to the new Junior High School, and to save money, but do not cut corners. She said the committee is recommending that the bond be split in two parts, with Proposition A being for a new Junior High School for $111 million and Proposition B for a new CTE building and current CTE remodel for $25 million. She reveals how the price of the Proposition A was reduced from $118 to $111 million:

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO