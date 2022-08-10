Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON CO. HISTORICAL COMMISSION EARNS DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD
The Washington County Historical Commission (WCHC) has received an award from the state. Members of the WCHC were recognized by Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, after it received a distinguished service award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC) for its efforts in 2021. The THC presents distinguished service awards to...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD HEARS BOND COMMITTEE REPORT
The Brenham School Board heard a report from the bond committee at their meeting at noon Tuesday. Missy Robinson told the board that community polling done by the committee revealed that the public wants a multi proposition bond this time, the overall price must be lower, they were in favor of grades 6, 7, and 8 going to the new Junior High School, and to save money, but do not cut corners. She said the committee is recommending that the bond be split in two parts, with Proposition A being for a new Junior High School for $111 million and Proposition B for a new CTE building and current CTE remodel for $25 million. She reveals how the price of the Proposition A was reduced from $118 to $111 million:
SOMERVILLE ISD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS; INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT NAMED
Somerville ISD is in the market for a new superintendent after the resignation of Karla Sparks at last (Wednesday) night’s School Board meeting. Sparks resigned from her position with no explanation given. According to the agenda for the meeting that was posted on the Somerville ISD website, the Board...
JOB FAIR COMING IN SEPTEMBER TO BLINN COLLEGE
Blinn College, Brenham/Washington County Economic Development, and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce are encouraging employers with part-time job vacancies to secure a booth for their upcoming free job fair. The free job fair is being held Wednesday, September 7, from 11am-2pm in the Atrium of the Blinn College Student...
BURTON ISD PARTNERING WITH TAMU TO BRING MOBILE CLINIC TO COMMUNITY
A mobile clinic is coming to Burton through a partnership between Burton ISD and Texas A&M University. During her report to the Burton School Board on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Edna Kennedy said the Texas A&M School of Nursing has secured a $4 million grant for the next four years to bring a mobile clinic to the district. The clinic will serve students and the public one day a week.
LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY
Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
BLINN CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW RESIDENCE HALL ON BRENHAM CAMPUS
The Blinn College District and the Brenham community celebrated the grand opening of a new Brenham Campus residence hall Tuesday with rooms for more than 500 students. The ceremony commemorating the opening of Prairie Lea Hall included remarks from Chancellor Mary Hensley, Board of Trustees Chair Jim Kolkhorst, Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, and Mayor Milton Tate, among others.
SEVERAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO 11 ACRE GRASS FIRE EAST OF BRENHAM
A grass fire Wednesday afternoon east of Brenham required the assistance of nearly all Washington County fire departments. Units were called out around 6:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Mustang Road to assist with a grass fire. While firefighters were en route, the call was upgraded to an all...
FIRST RESPONDERS EAT FOR FREE AT BRENHAM ISD
First responders can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at Brenham ISD. The school district invites first responders to visit any of its campuses for a free meal during the breakfast and lunch hours. Visitors are asked to check in through the front office and be in uniform. Brenham ISD resumes...
BLUE BELL EMPLOYEES TESTIFY IN PAUL KRUSE TRIAL
Testimony this week during the trial of Paul Kruse indicated that the former president and CEO of Blue Bell Creameries was aware of problems with listeria before the company moved to recall all of its ice cream products in 2015. In 2011, Kollman told Kruse a sample of ice cream...
BRENHAM CUB BAND TO MARCH ACROSS TOWN FRIDAY
The Brenham Cub Band’s annual tradition of marching across Brenham returns on Friday. The public can cheer the band on during its March-a-thon, as it plays marching tunes around the city in preparation for the new school year. The march begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Brenham High School...
BANK OF BRENHAM TO HOST 21ST BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION THURSDAY
Bank of Brenham is celebrating its 21st birthday with a customer appreciation event on Thursday. The bank will hold a fiesta celebration from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby at its Brenham location at 501 South Austin Street. Food and drinks will be served. Guests will have the chance...
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE PROGRAM RETURNS THURSDAY
The Brenham ISD Roundtable returns tomorrow (Thursday) on KWHI. The show hosts Brenham ISD officials as they discuss the various happenings and programs of the school district. Tomorrow’s guest will be Courtney Mason, Coordinator of Community Engagement and former principal of Krause Elementary School. The Brenham ISD Roundtable can...
BURTON ISD ‘MEET THE TEACHERS & PANTHERS’ WEDNESDAY
Burton ISD invites the public tomorrow (Wednesday) to meet its teachers and student-athletes for the new school year. “Meet the Teachers & Panthers” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Families can go to the elementary and high school campuses to visit with instructors. Meanwhile, the Panther football...
BLINN POLICE TO CONDUCT TRAINING EXERCISES ON BRENHAM CAMPUS NEXT WEEK
As Blinn College students prepare to move in for the start of fall classes, they are told to be mindful of a large presence of police officers on the Brenham Campus next week. The Blinn College District Police Department will conduct training exercises at Spencer Hall from Monday to Thursday, August 15-18, according to a notice from Blinn Communications Director Richard Bray.
BRENHAM FIREMAN’S FIESTA FRIDAY, SATURDAY AT FIREMAN’S TRAINING CENTER
The Brenham Fire Department’s biggest fundraiser of the year is happening this weekend. Activities for the 53rd Annual Fireman’s Fiesta at the Fireman’s Training Center get underway this (Friday) evening with a cornhole tournament. Registration starts at 6 p.m., and play begins at 7 p.m. Cash prizes will go to the first, second and third place winners.
FBI, NAVASOTA POLICE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN ID’ING SUSPECTS IN NOV. 2021 BANK ROBBERY
The FBI and the Navasota Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed men who robbed the PNC bank in Navasota over six months ago. Police say on November 2, 2021, the two entered the bank in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue and took an undetermined amount of money before escaping in a black 2009 Honda Accord.
CHAPPELL HILL WINE & CHEESE CRAWL SATURDAY
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Wine and Cheese Crawl is set for this weekend. Guests to downtown Chappell Hill from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday) can stop at different locations along Main Street to try different wines and goodies, while also shopping and dining at the various stores and restaurants.
MUSEUM DIRECTOR TO RELEASE A NEW BOOK ABOUT BRENHAM
Brenham Heritage Museum Executive Director Mike Vance has authored a new book that will debut in mid-September. The book, which is entitled “Brenham”, is part of Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America Series. The idea behind Arcadia’s Images of America books is to celebrate the history of neighborhoods,...
POSSIBLE HOSTAGE SITUATION NEAR BLINN-BRYAN CAMPUS RESOLVED
The Blinn College District gave an “all clear” notice at 10:30 a.m. after issuing an alert at 9 a.m. The situation occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollow Hill Drive. Bryan police say the call was “unsubstantiated”, and that officers will be investigating the...
