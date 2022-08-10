ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New charges involving machine gun brought against rapper Young Thug

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWGF7_0hBgrN9V00
Young Thug in court

ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office says a new indictment brings new charges against famous hip-hop artist Jeffery Williams, who performs as Young Thug.

The district attorney’s office believes these charges add to the prosecution’s claim that Williams performed for years as a leader of a criminal street gang.

Channel 2′s Investigative Reporter Mark Winne got the new indictment and learned one of the charges involves a machine gun.

In May, Williams’ attorney Brian Steel told Channel 2 Action News that his client was innocent.

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation is Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” Steel said at the time.

An earlier indictment in May charged Williams and more than two dozen others with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) act.

Williams was also charged with participation in criminal street gang activity.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office said the new indictment includes all 28 defendants from the May indictment and still focuses on YSL, an organization allegedly founded by Williams and two others.

“YSL is an acronym for ‘Young Slime Life,’” Willis said. “It is a hybrid gang that operates here in Atlanta and it’s an affiliate of the Bloods gang.”

The district attorney’s office said the new charges are against Williams and four other defendants and arose from arrests on March 17 and May 9.

Many of those new charges against Williams and two of the other defendants stem from what the DA’s office and Atlanta police found in Williams’ home on Allison Drive in Buckhead the night of his arrest in May.

Williams now faces a new gang charge, new drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun.

Prosecutor Don Geary said the other two defendants in the machine gun count, Martinez Arnold and Deamonte Kendrick, who performs under the name Yak Gotti, have both pleaded not guilty to the May indictment, as has Williams.

Yak Gotti’s attorney, Jay Abt, said his client is looking forward to his day in court and is not guilty of all of these charges. Abt said Yak Gotti is a triple platinum recording artist who raps about the lives of urban youth and is not a criminal.

Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant told Winne that she represents Arnold and looks forward to litigating the new charges in court. She’s confident he won’t be convicted of the original charges and he’ll be pleading not guilty to the new charges. She said Arnold did not live on Allison Drive.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Atlanta rapper Young Thug and others facing new charges in RICO case

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and four other defendants are facing new charges, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. An indictment was filed last week in Fulton County Superior Court alleging Young Thug was found in possession of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police most wanted suspect arrested

It was a big win for Atlanta police after officers arrested a man investigators say was on their top ten most wanted list. Jordan Pack is suspected of being involved in three spate aggravated assaults that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A look at the body camera video of the arrest and details on the job he was working that has top officials baffled.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Fulton County, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Retired Atlanta PD officer no longer employed at airport after altercation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A retired Atlanta police officer is no longer employed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta after an encounter with an unruly passenger. According to Atlanta Police Department, Officer Ronnie Tullis responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at the airport on Aug. 2. As the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Lithonia mother arrested for second-degree murder of infant

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Lithonia mother has been arrested for drowning her infant child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Ja’Lonnie Small was left unattended in a bathtub on July 30. The child was taken to a hospital but died days later as a result of the incident.
LITHONIA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
fox5atlanta.com

Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Machine Gun#Atlanta Police#Rapper#Channel 2 Action News
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta park shooting raises concerns over continued gun violence

ATLANTA - A shooting of six people at a popular Atlanta park that left two dead and a child in critical condition is raising concerns over continued gun violence unfolding in the city. Police have been actively working the double homicide, which they say happened when an argument over a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman passing through Atlanta's West End neighborhood shot during barrage of gunfire

ATLANTA - A woman driving down a street in Atlanta’s West End was wounded after being hit by gunfire late Wednesday evening. Dozens of shell casings littered the 800 block of York Avenue early Thursday morning as police shifted through the evidence. The shooting left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to vehicles and property. Vehicle windows were shot out along the roadway.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS 46

Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Rapper 21 Savage breaks silence about gun violence in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper 21 Savage has broken his silence about gun violence in his city. On Monday, the rapper posted a message about gun violence on his Twitter page “Atlanta We Have To Do Better Put The F****** Guns Down!!!!!” he tweeted. The rapper posted...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy