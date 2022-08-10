ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale runs through Branch County this weekend

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The U.S. 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale, called “Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale,” got underway on Friday and will run through Sunday afternoon. Organizers say every year individuals clean out their attics and stake out their front yards along the U.S. 12 corridor stretching over 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Gull Road Meijer Remodel Is Officially Complete

When countless shipping containers started populating local Meijer parking lots, Kalamazoo residents started wondering what all the fuss was all about. As it turns out, those shipping containers were part of a massive Meijer remodel taking place at stores across the Mitten. Meijer stores on Westnedge and Gull Road, in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Coldwater, MI
Lifestyle
City
Coldwater, MI
wtvbam.com

Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for September 24

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater and Branch County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection has been scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at the Branch County Fairgrounds. Residents in the participating cities, villages and townships can take advantage of the day to dispose of assorted hazardous waste...
COLDWATER, MI
WANE 15

Fort Wayne restaurant makes list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Farmers Market in Martin is Jake’s dream come true

My husband was able to see one of his dreams come true this past weekend. Jake Dykstra has grown up in produce. Almost literally. Since he was a very little boy, Jake’s dad and then Jake’s dad with Jake’s older brother have been involved in the Fulton Street Farmer’s Market in Grand Rapids. My husband’s first jobs were working with his dad and his brother, first in the fields and then at the market.
MARTIN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandits#Business Industry#Linus Business
Fox17

Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
WLNS

Jackson County Fair: Everything you need to know

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Fair is celebrating 168 years. Leaders say it is a tradition they look forward to every year, and this year they expect nearly 200,000 people to come through. “I have a passion for this place like no tomorrow,” said Executive Director for the Jackson County Fair, Denise Owens. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
WANE-TV

Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
BUTLER, IN
WWMTCw

Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy