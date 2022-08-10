ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
MIDDLE EAST
TheDailyBeast

Archaeologists Find Engravings That Are 14,000 Years Old

Archaeologists digging in a cave in Spain have found engravings that date from the Paleolithic era and show an animal that is now extinct. ARTnews reports that the carbon dating indicated the engravings discovered in Lleida, an hour from Barcelona, are about 14,000 years old—and a 3D scan revealed the artist was depicting a Pyrenean ibex. Jorge Martínez-Moreno, a researcher from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, said the work was impressive. “There are elements and visual resources with which to narrate stories or specify spaces that denote that the person or persons who executed them were intelligent and technically skilled, and that combining few lines were capable of generating visualizations with a high empathic content that we have been able to decode thousands of years later,” he said.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
tatler.com

Will excavators unearth 10 tonnes of Nazi gold in the grounds of Polish palace?

The Silesian Bridge Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to foster positive Polish-German relations, has reached a major milestone, after receiving the go-ahead to dig up a buried canister next month – thought to contain £200 million-worth of forgotten Nazi treasure. On 31 July, the organisation shared a...
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Find Evidence That The Maya Turned Their Rulers’ Remains Into Rubber Balls For The Game Of Pelota

The ancient game of pelota was a deeply meaningful tradition to Mesoamerican cultures and was intimately linked to life, death, and the gods. Archaeologists studying the ruins of a Maya Sun Temple at the Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico recently discovered 400 urns filled with a combination of human ashes, coal, rubber, and plant roots in an underground crypt beneath the temple.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion

An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Devastating’ Alpine glacier melt during heatwave reveals human bones and aircraft wreckage

The record-breaking heatwave still impacting parts of Europe is leading to “extreme” ice loss in the Alps, and has exposed human remains and aircraft wreckage as glaciers retreat.In Switzerland, two sets of unidentified bodies have been discovered by hikers.They include bones found near a disused path close to the Chessjen glacier, believed to be from climbers who died in the Seventies or Eighties, according to a local guide, and last week a body was found on the Stockji glacier near the resort of Zermatt.DNA analysis is underway to help police identify the corpses. Since the mid-1920s, police in the...
ENVIRONMENT
allthatsinteresting.com

Mystery Of Ancient Chinese Bronze Production Finally Solved Using 2,300-Year-Old Recipe

For centuries, researchers have puzzled over the ingredients in a 2,300-year-old Chinese recipe for bronze. Now, they think they've finally figured them out. For decades, researchers have puzzled over ancient China’s prolific bronze industry — and they may have just found their answer in a mysterious, 2,300-year-old text.
RECIPES

