Man in U-Haul shot by police after reports of dispute on busy block of Memorial Drive

Police involved shooting near Memorial Drive

ATLANTA — A man was shot by police after reports of a dispute involving a man in a U-Haul on a busy block of Memorial Drive Tuesday.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area.

That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and is home to multiple restaurants, businesses and mixed-use developments including the Atlanta Dairies and Madison Yards.

Channel 2′s Brian Mimms was at the scene, where police said someone called about a dispute with a man the mover had hired to help with the move. It’s unclear what the dispute was about, but an officer arrived to find the mover sitting in the passenger seat of the U-Haul.

Police talked to the man before the two got into a scuffle.

“The male proceeded to get out of the U-Haul truck. He was armed with a weapon,” Atlanta police said. “There was a physical altercation and the officer was able to disengage himself and shot at least one round.”

A witness told Simms during Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. that he saw the officer telling the man to get on the ground and then another officer show up at the scene about five minutes later.

“Then shortly, I heard an ambulance,” the witness said. “All within about 20 minutes.”

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The officer was not injured.

Police said the man was a convicted felon who was in possession of a weapon. His identity has not been released.

Police are still investigating what led to the initial dispute.

