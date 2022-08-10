Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
electrek.co
Average electric car price hit $66,000 in the US, but that’s not the whole story
The average electric car price in the United States hit $66,000 last month – a more than 13% increase year over year. That’s a bit disappointing since the promise has been that EV prices would come down, but this price increase isn’t the whole story. One of...
A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!
It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
insideevs.com
Report: BYD Reportedly Already Supplies Tesla With Blade Batteries
The rumors about Tesla using BYD's flagship Blade Batteries (long cells, LFP chemistry) are back, but interestingly they are related to Europe. According to Sina Tech (via CnEVPost), BYD has already started supplying Tesla with its Blade Batteries. The unofficial sources familiar with the matter point out the Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide in Germany as the destination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas
Charging an electric car is usually cheaper than filling a car up with gas, but one Tesla Model 3 owner found that Supercharging can add up. The post New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
electrek.co
Tesla is reportedly going to build Model Y with BYD blade batteries at Gigafactory Berlin
After months of rumors that Tesla is going to use BYD’s blade batteries at Gigafactory Shanghai, there’s a surprising turn of events that suggest Tesla is actually going to use the new battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin, and it reportedly already took delivery of the first cells. In...
insideevs.com
UPDATE: Autonomy Places $1.2 Billion Order For 23,000 EVs With 17 Carmakers
UPDATE 2: We've contacted General Motors, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Company to verify Autonomy's electric vehicle fleet order claims and so far got replies from GM and VW. A General Motors representative told us the automaker is "not commenting at this time," while a Volkswagen spokesperson said they would contact the sales team and get back to us.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame
Tesla’s (TSLA) sales in China are down more than 60% month-to-month in July, but Gigafactory Shanghai’s planned upgrade is to blame. After a tough Q2 in China due to the restrictions in the city of Shanghai forcing Tesla to shut down its factory, the automaker started to ramp production back up again with 78,906 vehicles and exported 968 in June 2022.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Be Expanding In Fremont: Nearby Construction Piques Interest
Sadly, Tesla doesn't share much, and it doesn't have a PR department to verify or deny claims. However, amid CEO Elon Musk's mentions of potential future expansion at the company's factory in Fremont, work has started nearby. Musk also recently commented that the Tesla Fremont team is kicking "butt" these days.
These everyday items saw the biggest price increases from inflation in July: CPI report
Inflation may have peaked but consumers continue to much higher prices compared to last year. In July, some of the biggest increases were eggs and coffee
NFL・
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12
This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Ford Gains Despite Bad News for Electric Car Buyers
Ford had bad news for electric vehicle buyers when it announced price hikes. CEO Jim Farley kept the bad news going by saying the price hikes weren’t likely to change soon. However, it doesn’t seem to matter so much. Automaker Ford (F) recently made a play for the...
insideevs.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Talking F-150 Lightning: "Take That Elon Musk"
If you've been surfing around the internet today, or even later last evening, you probably saw or read about video clips related to Ford CEO Jim Farley having a bit of fun at the expense of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Now, Musk has delivered a similarly harmless response on Twitter.
insideevs.com
Tesla In Talks With Ontario Government For Canada Gigafactory
After Elon Musk suggested during a recent shareholders’ meeting that Tesla was looking at building its next Gigafactory in Canada, now we have confirmation that the manufacturer is indeed going forward with this plan. According to a source from Canada, the automaker had already filed documents with the Government of Ontario stating that it was looking to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the state.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Semi Will Enter The Market Later This Year
The Tesla Semi, unveiled in 2017 and initially expected in 2019, after multiple delays is finally expected to enter the market this year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that shipping of the Tesla Semi will start this year. Not only that but the company will be delivering the long-range version, which is expected to be able to go 500 miles (over 800 km) on a single charge. The Tesla Cybertruck pickup is set for 2023.
Oil major BP drilling appraisal well in Texas for carbon sequestration
DENVER, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil major BP (BP.L) has begun drilling an appraisal well in Texas for its U.S. carbon capture and sequestration business, an executive said on Monday.
The Verge
Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China
Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
Proposed tax breaks for electric cars look generous — but they're complicated
The Inflation Reduction Act comes with seemingly generous benefits for electric vehicle buyers, part of the Biden administration's effort to lift EV sales to half of all cars in the U.S. in less than a decade. So, with gas prices still high, is now a good time for motorists to go electric?
insideevs.com
Senate Bill Makes 70% Of EVs Ineligible For Tax Credit: Carmakers
Most electric vehicle models on sale today in the United States would be ineligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit under the new climate bill that recently passed the US Senate, a group of automakers claims. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation that represents General Motors, Toyota and Ford Motor Company,...
Comments / 0