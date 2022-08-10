Hyundai has been testing mules for its upcoming hot Ioniq 5 N, but until this most recent set of spy photos, all we had seen were partly camouflaged mules with a visibly increased track width, big brakes, as well as wider and sportier wheels and tires. With these new photos, though, we can finally finally start to piece together what the Ioniq 5 N will actually look like, and it seems Hyundai has done more than Kia to differentiate the hot version.

