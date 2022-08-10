Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Hyundai To Replace i10 City Car With Two EVs In 2024
Hyundai is working on not one but two small electric vehicles to replace the current i10 city hatchback in 2024. The Korean automaker is building both a direct replacement to the i10 in terms of body style, as well as a more SUV-inspired crossover type vehicle based on the same underpinnings.
insideevs.com
REE Automotive Debuts P7-B Class 3 Electric Box Truck With AWD, AWS
Israeli EV tech startup REE Automotive has unveiled the P7-B Class 3 electric delivery truck built on its P7 cab chassis and packing its REEcorner all-wheel drive and steer by wire technology. Targeting the growing delivery vehicle market, the P7-B has a box truck configuration with ultra-low flat floor (23...
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12
This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
insideevs.com
US: Genesis GV60 Sales Increased to 284 In July
Hyundai's premium brand Genesis is gradually increasing customer deliveries of its first all-electric model in the US, the Genesis GV60. According to the company's data, Genesis GV60 retail sales in July amounted to 284, which together with two units in May and 233 in June, brings the total to 517.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
US And Canada: Tesla Stopped Taking Orders For Model 3 Long Range
Tesla has made a significant move and removed the possibility to order the Model 3 Long Range in the US and Canada from its website. The Tesla Model 3 LR AWD is no longer available for order and is grayed out at the bottom of the list with an annotation "Available in 2023."
insideevs.com
Volvo EXC90: All-Electric XC90 Replacement Seemingly Leaked In Patent Images
The long-awaited, fully electric replacement for the Volvo XC90 appears to have surfaced on the internet in new patent images. The photos were leaked on Worldscoop, a popular forum for European car enthusiasts. This comes soon after a trademark filing from Volvo for the name EXC90. Gallery: Volvo EXC90 Patent...
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan averages 200,000 daily
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 situation continues to ease worldwide with 15% weekly decline in cases and 12% drop in deaths though Japan leads all nations with an average of 200,000 cases daily and near-record deaths. Also, the situation is worsening in South Korea, another Asian country, with the...
insideevs.com
Ford CEO Explains F-150 Lightning Price Hikes
Only two months after starting customer deliveries of the 2022 F-150 Lightning, Ford has bumped pricing on its all-electric pickup truck by as much as $8,500, depending on the trim level. When it made the announcement last week, Ford cited "significant material cost increases and other factors" as the main...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideevs.com
CATL Will Build Massive 100 GWh Battery Plant In Hungary
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) officially announced today a massive new battery plant investment in Europe. The Chinese manufacturer intends to invest €7.34 billion ($7.5 billion) to build a 100 GWh EV battery plant in Debrecen, Hungary. Once approved at the shareholder meeting, construction of the first production facilities will start before the end of this year.
insideevs.com
Rivian Playing Catch-Up With Plans For Second Shift
Electric truck startup Rivian Automotive is now producing three vehicles, which is impressive considering the circumstances. The brand is already delivering its R1T and R1S, along with the EDV for Amazon. However, some argue the company should have probably stuck with one vehicle at a time, as building a successful car company is a struggle, and a global pandemic and supply chain issues only amplify the reality.
insideevs.com
Why You Should And Shouldn't Buy The Volkswagen ID.4
Almost every single car has notable positive and negative attributes. Electric cars are no different in that regard. Therefore, we assembled a series of articles focused on the pros and cons of numerous popular EVs sold in the U.S. The Volkswagen ID.4 is the German automaker’s second vehicle released based...
insideevs.com
Netherlands: Skoda Enyaq iV Tops Plug-In Car Sales Chart In July 2022
Passenger car sales in the Netherlands continue to decrease. In July, the number of new registrations decreased by 18% year-over-year. It seems that only all-electric cars are still able to maintain some positive results, as plug-in hybrids are also in the red. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose...
insideevs.com
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Spied Hiding Production Body On The Nurburgring
Hyundai has been testing mules for its upcoming hot Ioniq 5 N, but until this most recent set of spy photos, all we had seen were partly camouflaged mules with a visibly increased track width, big brakes, as well as wider and sportier wheels and tires. With these new photos, though, we can finally finally start to piece together what the Ioniq 5 N will actually look like, and it seems Hyundai has done more than Kia to differentiate the hot version.
insideevs.com
Fully Charged Checks Out Aptera, Drives The Three-Wheeler Solar EV
We’re all quite intrigued to see how Aptera’s story unfolds, as the startup gets ever closer to the market launch of its first solar electric vehicle, which holds a lot of potential, especially for the price they plan to sell it at. The Fully Charged Show’s Jack Scarlett traveled to Southern California to check out and drive the Alpha version of Aptera’s first offering, and he seems blown away by what it promises.
insideevs.com
GM Files Trademarks That Appear To Reveal Cadillac Celestiq Trims
The exceedingly pricey, super-luxury Cadillac Celestiq will be yet another EV to come along in General Motors' long list of future products. While the Celestiq is neither a Chevrolet nor an electric pickup truck, the Silverado EV Forum reported that GM has filed for some new trademarks for the electric Caddy.
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Real-World Towing Test: How Far Can It Go?
Our friends Katie and Steve and their "All Electric Family" have been quite busy enjoying their brand-new electric trucks. Yes, that's plural. The family took delivery of their Rivian R1T electric truck and started putting together videos to showcase the truck, at which point their Ford F-150 Lightning also arrived.
insideevs.com
Tesla Teases New Products, Though They're Related To Its Energy Biz
Tesla has been touting its energy division for some time now, insisting that it will grow immensely in the future and become a huge facet of the US automaker's overall business. However, it simply hasn't yet caught on in the way that Tesla's EVs have. That said, the company continues to make notable strides, and now some new Tesla energy product details have leaked.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Be Expanding In Fremont: Nearby Construction Piques Interest
Sadly, Tesla doesn't share much, and it doesn't have a PR department to verify or deny claims. However, amid CEO Elon Musk's mentions of potential future expansion at the company's factory in Fremont, work has started nearby. Musk also recently commented that the Tesla Fremont team is kicking "butt" these days.
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Rendering Shows Future EV Flagship
Mercedes-Benz has already confirmed that it plans to put Maybach badges on some of its most exclusive EQ electric vehicles, and the most opulent and expensive of them all will probably be the version based on the EQS SUV unveiled in mid-April. This is the EQS for buyers who want to look down at other motorists and they will certainly be able to do that if their flashy two-tone SUV is adorned with Maybach logos.
insideevs.com
Tesla Giving Up Gas Guzzlers, Converting Energy Fleet To Model Y SUVs
As we just recently reported, Tesla is working on ramping up its energy business. As Tesla Energy grows and becomes much more visible, it's arguably important that the company is setting a good example. Showing up at people's homes or businesses in gas-powered cars isn't that appealing, and Tesla has made it clear that changes are coming.
Comments / 0