ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Steve McQueen Green R-Code Mustang Found

It could use a little love... On the exterior of this beautiful '68 Mustang, you'll find a McQueen green paint which harkens back to the bays of exotic colors and movie car icons. True American sports car enthusiasts will recognize this color as the same one featured in the movie Bullitt. Scenes of cars that looked just like this one barrelling through narrow straits and challenging similarly powerful muscle cars with their lightweight design and more petite body carved a space in every enthusiast's heart for a McQueen Green driving machine. But, of course, they were a pretty rare find even when brand new, and today it's one of the most desirable color schemes available on the classic car market.
CARS
insideevs.com

Schwinn Releases Stylish Mendocino Commuter E-Bike

Most of us have grown up with some exposure to the Schwinn brand. Given that Schwinn bikes have been around since 1895, you can assume that the majority of bicycle enthusiasts worldwide are familiar with them. It appears that this firm is just as active as they were more than 125 years ago, since they continue introducing new models, and are now keeping up with the latest cycling trends by making their own e-bikes.
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

Cannondale Releases Treadwell Neo 2 Electric Urban Bicycle

Everyone seems to want in on the e-bike action. It truly is no surprise given their capacity to produce less taxing experiences, speedier trips, and less perspiration. But the majority are out of reach for the typical casual cyclist. In fact, the typical person only needs a machine that is adaptable, practical, and has swift mobility in an urban environment.
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

Classic 1975 BMW Lives New Life In London As An Electric Vehicle

London only allows gas-burning vehicles into the center of the city if they pay a daily charge, which if you have to travel through the city every day does add up becoming quite expensive. And if you want to keep driving an older car, that just isn’t feasible for daily use, which is why drivers are choosing EVs, even those who want to drive classic cars.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Vehicles#Cst#Kmc#Bafang Motor
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
Field & Stream

The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made

My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
insideevs.com

Watch Walmart Employee “Maneuver” Shopping Carts Into Rivian R1T

As the number of Rivian R1T pickup trucks delivered to customers across the US increases, we're starting to see more videos caught by the vehicle's Gear Guard Video system. Working similarly to Tesla's Sentry Mode, Rivian's Gear Guard uses the vehicle's cameras to record a 360-degree view of the R1T when the owner is away. Gear Guard Video activates whenever someone is less than a foot (0.3 meters) away from the truck, so it goes without saying that the system sends many false alarms to owners.
CARS
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy