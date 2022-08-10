ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

BBC

Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave

The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
ECONOMY
BBC

Arriva North West: Political leaders urge bus firm to end strike

Political leaders have urged a bus firm to end a strike by drivers which has seen the majority of services cancelled across North-West England. Staff at Arriva North West have been on strike for more than three weeks after staging an indefinite walk-out on 20 July in a dispute over pay.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says

A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
BBC

Glasgow students denied university accommodation

New students at the University of Glasgow will not be guaranteed accommodation this year. Students who live within commuting distance were automatically denied accommodation after receiving their results on Tuesday. Prospective students from further afield were also told they are no longer guaranteed a place to stay. The university blamed...
COLLEGES
BBC

Strike-threatened councils make new staff pay offer

Scottish council leaders have made a new pay offer to staff in a bid to avoid planned strikes. Cosla has put a 3.5% deal on the table after a 2% increase was rejected, and will raise the Scottish local government living wage to £10.50 an hour. Unions said the...
ECONOMY
BBC

NHS Scotland staff prepared to strike over pay - unions

NHS workers in Scotland are prepared to strike over pay, union leaders have warned. Healthcare staff from five unions will be balloted on industrial action after rejecting a 5% offer from the Scottish government. Unite, Unison, GMB, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy condemned the...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Energy bill price cap rise should not go ahead, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the energy price cap rise should not go ahead, as she accused the UK Government of being “missing in action” on the issue.The First Minister said many families will be facing destitution in the coming months as a result of soaring bills, saying the scale of the UK Government response should match that of the Covid pandemic.The Scottish Government’s resilience room will meet later on Thursday to discuss further support for households.Ms Sturgeon spoke as she visited the Lowson Memorial Church’s breakfast club in Forfar, Angus.The First Minister said: “When we look ahead at what is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Arriva North West bus drivers to vote on new pay offer

A bus strike which has seen services in North-West England cancelled for more than three weeks could end next week. Arriva North West (ANW) said it had made an improved pay offer which Unite and GMB unions would put to a members' vote on Monday and Tuesday. The bus company...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Cumbria coal mine: Government delays decision on controversial new pit again

A final decision on whether a hugely controversial new coal mine in Cumbria should get the go ahead has been delayed again.The government had been due to rule next week on whether planning permission for the pit near Whitehaven should be granted or not.But, amid major climate concerns, ministers have now said they will make a decision by 8 November instead – when a new prime minister will be in place.The proposed £165m facility, which would be the first new coal mine opened in the UK in 30 years, has been at the centre of debate since plans for it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Train drivers to strike on Saturday in deadlocked dispute

Rail passengers will suffer fresh misery on Saturday because of strikes by train drivers, with more industrial action planned in the coming weeks amid the worsening disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.Members of Aslef at nine train companies will walk out for 24 hours, crippling large parts of the network, with some parts of the country having no services.Football fans, tourists and holidaymakers will be among tens of thousands of passengers affected by the strikes.Aslef will mount picket lines outside railway stations, with officials saying they expect continuing support from the public despite the impact of the action.We don’t want...
TRAFFIC

