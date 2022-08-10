Read full article on original website
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are the 7 biggest mistakes I see Americans make when they travel here.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel has lived in Scotland, UK, for her entire life, and she thinks American tourists often tip too much and underutilize trains.
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
Arriva North West: Political leaders urge bus firm to end strike
Political leaders have urged a bus firm to end a strike by drivers which has seen the majority of services cancelled across North-West England. Staff at Arriva North West have been on strike for more than three weeks after staging an indefinite walk-out on 20 July in a dispute over pay.
Man, 29, is convicted of killing stranger, 25, by shoving the charity worker off pier into the sea before saying: 'It was just a bit of fun'
A man has been convicted of killing a stranger by shoving her off a pier and into the sea before claiming 'it was just a bit of fun'. Jacob Foster, 29, shoved charity worker Charmaine O'Donnell off Helensburgh Pier in Argyll and Bute on April 23 last year. Charmaine, 25,...
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says
A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament
Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
Tories abandon plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers in Yorkshire village
Desertion of RAF Linton-on-Ouse scheme is latest immigration policy climbdown after Truss and Sunak opposed plans
Glasgow students denied university accommodation
New students at the University of Glasgow will not be guaranteed accommodation this year. Students who live within commuting distance were automatically denied accommodation after receiving their results on Tuesday. Prospective students from further afield were also told they are no longer guaranteed a place to stay. The university blamed...
Strike-threatened councils make new staff pay offer
Scottish council leaders have made a new pay offer to staff in a bid to avoid planned strikes. Cosla has put a 3.5% deal on the table after a 2% increase was rejected, and will raise the Scottish local government living wage to £10.50 an hour. Unions said the...
NHS Scotland staff prepared to strike over pay - unions
NHS workers in Scotland are prepared to strike over pay, union leaders have warned. Healthcare staff from five unions will be balloted on industrial action after rejecting a 5% offer from the Scottish government. Unite, Unison, GMB, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy condemned the...
Man is refusing to leave 'Britain's loneliest street' that is due to be knocked down
The last man living on 'Britain's loneliest street' is refusing to move out - despite the fact it's all due to be knocked down. Watch here:. Nick Wisniewski lives in Stanhope Place in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, all by himself. There are no neighbours in the 128 flats around him, with...
Energy bill price cap rise should not go ahead, says Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the energy price cap rise should not go ahead, as she accused the UK Government of being “missing in action” on the issue.The First Minister said many families will be facing destitution in the coming months as a result of soaring bills, saying the scale of the UK Government response should match that of the Covid pandemic.The Scottish Government’s resilience room will meet later on Thursday to discuss further support for households.Ms Sturgeon spoke as she visited the Lowson Memorial Church’s breakfast club in Forfar, Angus.The First Minister said: “When we look ahead at what is...
Arriva North West bus drivers to vote on new pay offer
A bus strike which has seen services in North-West England cancelled for more than three weeks could end next week. Arriva North West (ANW) said it had made an improved pay offer which Unite and GMB unions would put to a members' vote on Monday and Tuesday. The bus company...
New Glasgow students told they will not be guaranteed accommodation this year as union claims university has accepted too many students
New Glasgow University students will not be guaranteed accommodation this year and have been advised only to accept their place if they have already secured somewhere to stay – as its students’ union claimed the university had recruited too many students. The university blamed a 'significant contraction' in...
Cumbria coal mine: Government delays decision on controversial new pit again
A final decision on whether a hugely controversial new coal mine in Cumbria should get the go ahead has been delayed again.The government had been due to rule next week on whether planning permission for the pit near Whitehaven should be granted or not.But, amid major climate concerns, ministers have now said they will make a decision by 8 November instead – when a new prime minister will be in place.The proposed £165m facility, which would be the first new coal mine opened in the UK in 30 years, has been at the centre of debate since plans for it...
Summer of discontent continues: Post Office workers will walk out for three days in August in row over pay – as BT workers also plan to stage strikes
Post Office workers will stage fresh strikes on for three days in August as part of an escalating row over pay, continuing the summer of discontent. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced Post Office workers will take industrial action on August 26, 27 and 30. BT and Openreach workers will...
Train drivers to strike on Saturday in deadlocked dispute
Rail passengers will suffer fresh misery on Saturday because of strikes by train drivers, with more industrial action planned in the coming weeks amid the worsening disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.Members of Aslef at nine train companies will walk out for 24 hours, crippling large parts of the network, with some parts of the country having no services.Football fans, tourists and holidaymakers will be among tens of thousands of passengers affected by the strikes.Aslef will mount picket lines outside railway stations, with officials saying they expect continuing support from the public despite the impact of the action.We don’t want...
School pupils’ pass rates fall in Scotland for Highers and National 5s
Decline coincides with end of teacher-led grading after cancellation of exams in 2020 and 2021
