ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Amc Entertainment#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cnbc#Optimize Advisors
Benzinga

Why Is Disney Higher By More Than 7%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket

T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares rose 44.6% to $0.2284 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares rose 37.5% to $1.83 in...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyzing Prologis Short Interest

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) short percent of float has risen 7.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.04 million shares sold short, which is 2.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Gene Munster Shares Top 2023 Tech Picks With Benzinga, Why Loup Ventures Sold Netflix Stock

Loup Ventures is a tech centered hedge fund with a keen focus on frontier tech companies — or companies pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities. Managing partner Gene Munster caught up with PreMarket Prep host Joel Elconin Friday to discuss his thoughts on big tech’s second-quarter earnings season, his outlook for the remainder of 2022 and his top tech picks for 2023.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Disney Shares Ripped Over 11% Higher This Week

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher by 11.46% to $120.61 for the week amid overall market strength and after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. Stocks across sectors are also trading higher Friday as stocks continue to rally following CPI and PPI data this week,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Rivian Analysts On Sales Growth, Widening Losses: Is EV Maker Back On Track After 'Horror Show' IPO?

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares were falling slightly Friday after the company reported impressive second-quarter revenue growth but said 2022 losses would be wider than expected. On Thursday, Rivian reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of $1.62, slightly better than the $1.63 loss analysts anticipated. Second-quarter revenue of $364 million...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

S&P 500 Logs 4th Straight Weekly Gain Following Encouraging Inflation Data

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher for the fourth consecutive week as investors got some more good news on the inflation front. On Wednesday, the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.5% in July, below economist estimates of 8.7% and down from peak 2022 levels of 9.1% in June. June's CPI growth was the highest inflation reading since November 1981.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At American Airlines Group's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Airlines Group. Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 41 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

AST SpaceMobile Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile ASTS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Mind Medicine, Numinus Wellness Among Top Psychedelic Movers From Today

Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 11.58% at $0.73. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 11.53% at $0.25. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 5.91% at $18.36. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 4.79% at $0.95. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 3.39% at $4.58. Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Illumina

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illumina ILMN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illumina has an average price target of $240.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $150.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?

Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy