Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
Why Jim Cramer Is Avoiding This Entire Group Of Stocks: 'They Break Your Heart Too Many Times'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said JPMorgan Chase & Co is starting to move higher. Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co ME has "no mojo. That’s a technical term for 'not going anywhere.'" The "Mad Money" host recommends buying Tellurian Inc TELL. Cramer said he is...
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
Why Is Disney Higher By More Than 7%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket
T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares rose 44.6% to $0.2284 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares rose 37.5% to $1.83 in...
US stocks erase early gains to turn mixed as spiking bond yields weigh on tech shares
Stocks gave up gains to end mixed as investors lost confidence the Fed will slow down its tightening cycle. The Nasdaq declined as the 10-year Treasury yield surged as much as 10 basis points. Early Thursday, a drop in wholesale prices added to hopes that inflation is cooling. US stocks...
Analyzing Prologis Short Interest
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) short percent of float has risen 7.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.04 million shares sold short, which is 2.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
EXCLUSIVE: Gene Munster Shares Top 2023 Tech Picks With Benzinga, Why Loup Ventures Sold Netflix Stock
Loup Ventures is a tech centered hedge fund with a keen focus on frontier tech companies — or companies pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities. Managing partner Gene Munster caught up with PreMarket Prep host Joel Elconin Friday to discuss his thoughts on big tech’s second-quarter earnings season, his outlook for the remainder of 2022 and his top tech picks for 2023.
Why Disney Shares Ripped Over 11% Higher This Week
Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher by 11.46% to $120.61 for the week amid overall market strength and after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. Stocks across sectors are also trading higher Friday as stocks continue to rally following CPI and PPI data this week,...
4 Rivian Analysts On Sales Growth, Widening Losses: Is EV Maker Back On Track After 'Horror Show' IPO?
Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares were falling slightly Friday after the company reported impressive second-quarter revenue growth but said 2022 losses would be wider than expected. On Thursday, Rivian reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of $1.62, slightly better than the $1.63 loss analysts anticipated. Second-quarter revenue of $364 million...
S&P 500 Logs 4th Straight Weekly Gain Following Encouraging Inflation Data
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher for the fourth consecutive week as investors got some more good news on the inflation front. On Wednesday, the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.5% in July, below economist estimates of 8.7% and down from peak 2022 levels of 9.1% in June. June's CPI growth was the highest inflation reading since November 1981.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Trading Higher As Stocks Continue Rally Amid Inflation Bill Passage
The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Industrials are each trading about 1% higher on Monday morning, as stocks look to continue their hot streak. As it stands right now, the S&P is up more than 6% in the last month, while the Nasdaq is up nearly 9%, giving some investors confidence that the bottom is in.
Looking At American Airlines Group's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Airlines Group. Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 41 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the...
AST SpaceMobile Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile ASTS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Mind Medicine, Numinus Wellness Among Top Psychedelic Movers From Today
Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 11.58% at $0.73. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 11.53% at $0.25. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 5.91% at $18.36. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 4.79% at $0.95. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 3.39% at $4.58. Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares...
Expert Ratings for Illumina
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illumina ILMN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illumina has an average price target of $240.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $150.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?
Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why You Should Sell the Rally and Buy These 7 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Dividend Blue Chips
Chasing a bear market rally is not a good idea with the domestic economy sputtering. Investors may want to take profits and rotate to these seven Goldman Sachs top picks that are blue chip dividend stocks still offering significant upside.
