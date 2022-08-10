Read full article on original website
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg.
Dutchess County Fair to feature rides, animals, music
The 2022 Dutchess County Fair is set to return from August 23 through August 28 for its 176th year. The fair has a variety of events, rides, animals, food, vendors, and live entertainment.
Poughkeepsie school district secures $2.3 million state grant for student mental health
POUGHKEEPSIE – The State Office of Mental Health has awarded the Poughkeepsie City School District a $2.33 million grant to expand its mental health offerings to students and parents. The five-year award will benefit students at all grades, said Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser, who noted it was awarded in...
Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival
There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
Gouda News: Historic Cheese Festival Returns to the Hudson Valley
Calling all cheese lovers, are you ready for this?. Imagine a day filled with trying different types of your favorite cheese. From bleu to brie, cheddar, camembert, goat, gorgonzola and more, it would truly be a cheese lovers Heaven. Is cheese good or bad for you?. While some consumers think...
New Paltz Professor Says Students Who Don’t Mask Are Racist
A SUNY New Paltz Professor is under scrutiny after saying she will add a mask requirement to her class even though the school doesn't require it -- and those who don't follow it are racist. It's easy to think that our country has completely lost its mind. However, I like...
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
Headless Horseman in Ulster Park, NY Celebrates 30 Years in Scares
We may be in the middle of yet another heat wave in the Hudson Valley, but fall is on our minds. Listen, I'm fine celebrating summer until the end of August but all bets are off starting September 1st. Especially because one of our favorite fall attractions will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Why Are Antique Trucks Coming to Ulster County, New York
All my life I have been a lover of trucks. Growing up we never had one. We had jeeps and MG's and they were fun but I always wanted my own truck. For one brief moment in time, I had a Chevy Truck but sadly the boyfriend got it in the breakup.
Traffic Alert: Sullivan County, NY Bridge Temporarily Closing
The Hudson Valley keeps growing and each community is expanding. With more businesses, homes being built, jobs coming into play, and new roads forming, there are exciting things happening in our area. The warmer months also bring more construction throughout the Hudson Valley. We may also see more traffic and...
Conservation plans inked in Columbia, Putnam counties
Two conservation plans were completed on Thursday, identifying important connections in nature that support wildlife and people.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Establishing Threat Assessment Group
Dutchess County Establishing Threat Assessment Group. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced today the County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the Dutchess County Legislature. The goal of the TAG is.
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Woman completes 3,000-mile journey to raise awareness for human rights
Tara Simmons was greeted in Dutchess County after biking and running for 39 days all the way from Death Valley, California.
Extended! Kingston Revealed Still Wants Your Best Unique Artwork
Are you an artist and want to be able to share you work with the world? Or at least the Hudson Valley, NY? There is an opportunity for you to do just that, but first you need to submit it. There is going to be an exhibit, starting in October...
