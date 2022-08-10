Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
With primary behind him, Tim Michels hopes Wisconsin Republicans come together
It was a hard fought race between two bonafide competitors. Businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in Tuesday’s primary election, setting him up for a showdown with Gov. Tony Evers this November. The race remained mostly civil with the exception of the final few weeks before...
wtmj.com
Battle for Wisconsin secretary of state takes shape
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. All three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election. They also have sharply criticized decisions by the Wisconsin Elections Commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections. Primaries were also held Tuesday in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont.
wtmj.com
Takeaways: Johnson vs. Barnes in Wisconsin, narrow Squad win
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ron Johnson, the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection this year, will take on Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a general election matchup that will help determine which party controls the Senate. Barnes would be the first Black senator from Wisconsin if elected. Meanwhile, a member of the Squad of progressive lawmakers survived a tough primary challenge from a Democratic rival running on a pro-police platform, while voters in Vermont are poised to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s 231-year history.
wtmj.com
Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch,...
wtmj.com
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. In Minnesota, Republican Kim Crockett has advanced to face Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon. Crockett has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on rolling back changes that have made it easier to vote. Races for secretary of state this year have drawn tremendous interest and money largely because of unfounded attacks on the 2020 election results.
wtmj.com
This Milwaukee site would replace Lincoln Hills youth prison
MILWAUKEE – Gov. Tony Evers’ office says Wisconsin is one step closer to closing the troubled juvenile correctional centers Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake in Irma as the state has selected the new location for a new juvy facility in Milwaukee. Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake has been...
wtmj.com
Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar is locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race with a centrist challenger who has questioned Omar’s support for the “defund the police” movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels has conceded the race to Omar, but it remains too early for The Associated Press to call. Meanwhile, another progressive, Becca Balint, haswon the Democratic House primary in Vermont, positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. A key race is also unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican.
wtmj.com
Authorities capture Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service says a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshals service says Johnson escaped from custody in November 2021 while a private company was transporting him from Laredo, Texas, to jail in Janesville, Wisconsin. Johnson is wanted on charges of escape, drug possession, a sex offender registration violation and a parole violation. He was on parole for an armed robbery conviction.
wtmj.com
Tom Tiffany wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Tiffany wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican narrowly survived being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primary, then said his win proved that lawmakers “don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.” Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state’s history, overcame intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn’t pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. But the narrow margin of his win over Adam Steen, a landlord and political newcomer, suggested the power Trump still holds over many conservative voters.
wtmj.com
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos: Gableman was an “embarrassment”
MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) says his focus is on the future after beating his Republican counterpart Adam Steen, remaining the longest-serving Assembly leader in state history. Vos denounced former Justice Michael Gableman, who’s been steadfast in wanting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, saying Gableman...
wtmj.com
Michels wins Republican primary, will face Gov. Tony Evers
MILWAUKEE – Businessman Tim Michels is set to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after winning the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor Tuesday. View election results here. Michels said in his victory speech that his focus is on improving the economy and creating more jobs. “As governor, my number one...
wtmj.com
Gov. Tony Evers: Republican candidates have “taken some things too far”
MILWAUKEE – Gov. Tony Evers joined WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi Tuesday to discuss the primary election as well the general election coming up in November. Before businessman Tim Michels walked away with the Republican primary nod, Evers spoke about Michels as well as Rebeca Kleesfisch and Tim Ranthum; the other two candidates who were vying to face Evers in the general election, saying “they’ve taken some things too far.” Scaffidi asked for an example and Evers pointed to the discussions surrounding public schools.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters are choosing a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed businessman Tim Michels, a self-described outsider who has put $12 million into his own campaign, against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who has support from former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-Gov. Scott Walker. Both candidates falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged, though Kleefisch has said decertifying the results is “not constitutional,” while Michels said “everything will be on the table.” The race to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is another proxy war between Trump and Pence, one-time partners now pursuing different futures for the Republican Party.
wtmj.com
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government gets a second opportunity for convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
wtmj.com
Rural EMS outreach program launching to help serve during shortage
Imagine calling 9-1-1 and having no ambulance respond – this is an unfortunate reality rural areas are facing during a national EMS shortage. In an effort to combat the issue, the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has launched a Rural EMS Outreach Program to help services struggling due to a lack of funding and staffing shortages. James Small, the Outreach Program Manager, said “the point that we want to make is that right now, in Wisconsin, someone may call 9-1-1 and no one will come. It’s 2022 and were Wisconsin, this should be a problem we know how to fix.”
wtmj.com
Man in Weyauwega charged in 1992 double homicide
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice announcing Friday that Tony G. Hasse has been charged in connection to the 1992 murders of Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in Waupaca County, Wis. The 51-year-old is being charged with 2 counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Mumbrue, 35, and...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Hidden Gems
No matter how much of Wisconsin you’ve explored, there’s always so much more waiting to be discovered. Here’s to making new memories surrounded by the ones you hold dearest!. Shop and dine locally in Galesville (Trempealeau County) Explore Galesville’s Downtown Historic District at the Galesville Farmer’s Market....
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police officer shoots suspected drug dealer Thursday evening
MILWAUKEE – A 30-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a Milwaukee police officer during a suspected drug deal on Thursday night. Chief Jeffrey Norman says it started just after 5:00 p.m. near 18th and Greenfield when officers noticed what they suspected to be a drug deal where one person was armed with a gun.
wtmj.com
MPD investigating 2 home shootings; 5 teens arrested following police chase in separate incident
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police investigating multiple shootings that happened Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning after 2 homes were shot into and a vehicle pursuit that left a 15-year-old-boy hospitalized after running on foot onto the freeway. The first shooting happened Tuesday night near the 2800 block of N....
