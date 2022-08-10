Paris, Tenn.–With a courtroom full of colleagues and well-wishers, Henry County Circuit Court Judge Donald Parish received a royal send-off to retirement Wednesday afternoon. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented Judge Parish with the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest honor the county can bestow. Circuit Court Clerk Mike Wilson conducted a mock trial and found Judge Parish guilty of being a gentleman and a scholar. ‘Witnesses’ testifying for Judge Parish included Public Defender Jeff Fagan, Assistant District Attorney Andy Clark, General Sessions/Juvenile Judge Vicki Snyder, Paris Attorney Hansel McCadams, Parish’s long-time assistant and friend Pam Wade, with Ellen Neese acting as ‘prosecutor’ and Brown Hawley as ‘public defender’. Judge Parish thanked everyone for the kind words and spoke of the importance of family and community in our lives. Judge Parish had announced his retirement several months ago and Paris Attorney Bruce Griffey was elected to the position. Griffey will be serving Henry, Carroll and Benton Counties and will be sworn in September 1. In photo, Judge Parish at right listens as Ridgeway presents the Loyal Patriot Award. Looking on at left are Deputy Ricky Wade and Circuit Court Clerk Mike Wilson. A Carroll County retirement reception for Judge Parish will be held next week. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO