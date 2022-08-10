Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County School Board meets Thursday to consider revisions to School Board Policy
The Weakley County School Board meets Thursday afternoon to consider revisions to its School Board Policy. Revisions include Background Investigations; Library Materials; Reconsideration of Instructional Materials and Textbooks; Grading System; Honor Rolls; and Separation Practices for Non-Tenured Teachers. The Board will also consider to approve volunteer coaches for the 22-23...
thunderboltradio.com
ARPA Funds Approved for Obion and Troy by Budget Committee
The Obion County Budget Committee has approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects in Obion and Troy. While both communities recently received Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation funding, additional monies are needed to complete infrastructure improvements. During Monday’s meeting, Obion Mayor Rodney Underwood, and Troy...
radionwtn.com
Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
thunderboltradio.com
Company Building Solar Farm Contributes to Union City Schools
Union City Elementary and Middle School students will benefit greatly from the generosity of Wanzek Construction, of North Dakota. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the company is currently working to build a solar farm next to Everett-Stewart Regional Airport. Due to their work here in the community, Wanzek officials...
wpsdlocal6.com
Year starts for Paducah Public Schools
Paducah Public Schools aims to promote positive environment as school year starts. With the start of the school year, teachers in Paducah Public Schools say they want to create an environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Those goals have been on educators’ minds after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface was posted to social media in 2020.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian
The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian. During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO) Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)...
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
thunderboltradio.com
Bill Randolph Elected Public Defender for District 27
Beginning September 1st, the Obion and Weakley County court system will be under the guidance of a new Public Defender. In a race in which he ran unopposed, Bill Randolph was elected Public Defender for District 27. He received 3,799 complimentary votes in Obion County and 3,813 in Weakley County.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Varsity, Middle School and Band to Participate in Covington Football Jamboree
Union City varsity and middle school football will play at Covington Friday night, in the inaugural Purple and Gold Jamboree. Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Middle School will face Crestview for two quarters of action at 6:00. The high school JV/freshman teams will battle during a pair of...
newsleaderonline.com
Huntingdon Council members question budget delay
Police vehicles needed, DeMaris position barely passes. Angela DeMaris was named Executive Director of The Dixie during the July 26 Huntingdon Town Council in a 4 to 3 vote. With no 2022-2023 town budget in place, three of the seven council members, voted against Mayor Dale Kelly’s recommendation and further questioned if any progress had been made on obtaining bids for police vehicles.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield mayor explains funding numbers released in voluntary audit
MAYFIELD, KY — A closer look is being taken into how the city of Mayfield is spending money to rebuild after December's deadly tornado. We’re now eight months after money poured into west Kentucky. Recently, the city requested an audit by a third party showing how much money the city received. The goal was to allow people to see how much money has been received and spent so far.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
thunderboltradio.com
South Fulton Rural Fire Contracts Now Due
Residents in the South Fulton fire district are urged to pay their annual rural fire subscription fee. The fire subscription runs from August 1st through July 31st each year. The annual fee is $75 for each property address, with subscription members billed $750, if the fire department is called to respond to the scene.
radionwtn.com
Judge Parish Bids Adieu In Retirement Reception
Paris, Tenn.–With a courtroom full of colleagues and well-wishers, Henry County Circuit Court Judge Donald Parish received a royal send-off to retirement Wednesday afternoon. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented Judge Parish with the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest honor the county can bestow. Circuit Court Clerk Mike Wilson conducted a mock trial and found Judge Parish guilty of being a gentleman and a scholar. ‘Witnesses’ testifying for Judge Parish included Public Defender Jeff Fagan, Assistant District Attorney Andy Clark, General Sessions/Juvenile Judge Vicki Snyder, Paris Attorney Hansel McCadams, Parish’s long-time assistant and friend Pam Wade, with Ellen Neese acting as ‘prosecutor’ and Brown Hawley as ‘public defender’. Judge Parish thanked everyone for the kind words and spoke of the importance of family and community in our lives. Judge Parish had announced his retirement several months ago and Paris Attorney Bruce Griffey was elected to the position. Griffey will be serving Henry, Carroll and Benton Counties and will be sworn in September 1. In photo, Judge Parish at right listens as Ridgeway presents the Loyal Patriot Award. Looking on at left are Deputy Ricky Wade and Circuit Court Clerk Mike Wilson. A Carroll County retirement reception for Judge Parish will be held next week. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/22 – 08/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wpsdlocal6.com
Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton Police Chief announces retirement
Fulton Police Chief Terry Powell has announced his retirement, following a 44 year career of serving the public. KYTN reports that the Fulton County High School graduate started with the Fulton Police Department in 1979, following four years of service with the United States Marines. After twenty years, Powell was...
radionwtn.com
Baptist-Union City Recognized By U.S. News & World Report
Union City, Tenn.–Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
westkentuckystar.com
River City Mission's fundraising yard sale begins August 17th
The Giant Four Day Yard Sale benefiting River City Mission has been rescheduled and will begin on August 17th. The Giant Yard Sale will take place in Floral Hall at Carson Park on August 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th. The yard sale is a fundraising effort to benefit the mission....
