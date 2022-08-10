Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Friday 8/12/22
With 13 games on Friday's main daily fantasy baseball slate, we've understandably got a healthy number of aces. Which of them should we prioritize on FanDuel? numberFire's Jim Sannes previews the slate, discussing his ranking of the studs, an under-salaried pitcher in a plus spot, and the top offenses to stack for the night.
MLB・
