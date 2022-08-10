ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Friday 8/12/22

With 13 games on Friday's main daily fantasy baseball slate, we've understandably got a healthy number of aces. Which of them should we prioritize on FanDuel? numberFire's Jim Sannes previews the slate, discussing his ranking of the studs, an under-salaried pitcher in a plus spot, and the top offenses to stack for the night.
MLB
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy