Read full article on original website
Related
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Benzinga
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Mutes — Prominent Trader Sees Big Upside In Coming Month With ETH Reaching For $2,500
The rally in major coins simmered down Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.3% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ANKR (ANKR) +48.8% $0.05. Ethereum Classic (ETC) +9.3% $42.3. Ravencoin (RVN) +8.7% $13.5...
How Tesla Looks As Stock Rests Under This Key Bull, Bear Cycle Indicator
Tesla, Inc TSLA is trading higher on Friday in continued sideways consolidation that’s taking place just below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart. The 200-day SMA is a bellwether indicator used in technical analysis to determine if a stock is in a bull or bear cycle.
4 Rivian Analysts On Sales Growth, Widening Losses: Is EV Maker Back On Track After 'Horror Show' IPO?
Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares were falling slightly Friday after the company reported impressive second-quarter revenue growth but said 2022 losses would be wider than expected. On Thursday, Rivian reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of $1.62, slightly better than the $1.63 loss analysts anticipated. Second-quarter revenue of $364 million...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real Good Food Reports Q2 Revenue Growth Of 64%
Real Good Food Company Inc RGF reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 64.9% year-on-year, to $30.80 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $32.12 million. The revenue increase was driven by demand from existing retail and club customers. The gross profit decreased 11.1% Y/Y to $2.4 million with a gross...
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
EXCLUSIVE: Gene Munster Shares Top 2023 Tech Picks With Benzinga, Why Loup Ventures Sold Netflix Stock
Loup Ventures is a tech centered hedge fund with a keen focus on frontier tech companies — or companies pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities. Managing partner Gene Munster caught up with PreMarket Prep host Joel Elconin Friday to discuss his thoughts on big tech’s second-quarter earnings season, his outlook for the remainder of 2022 and his top tech picks for 2023.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Skyrocketing Again Today
Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT shares are trading higher by 17.6% to $3.48 Friday afternoon on continued strength after the company Thursday reported 30.7% year-over-year revenue growth. What Happened?. Hut 8 says revenue increased by $10.3 million to $43.8 million compared to $33.5 million for the quarter ended June 30,...
Analyzing Prologis Short Interest
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) short percent of float has risen 7.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.04 million shares sold short, which is 2.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Recap: IN8bio Q2 Earnings
IN8bio INAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IN8bio missed estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Why Disney Shares Ripped Over 11% Higher This Week
Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher by 11.46% to $120.61 for the week amid overall market strength and after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. Stocks across sectors are also trading higher Friday as stocks continue to rally following CPI and PPI data this week,...
S&P 500 Logs 4th Straight Weekly Gain Following Encouraging Inflation Data
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher for the fourth consecutive week as investors got some more good news on the inflation front. On Wednesday, the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.5% in July, below economist estimates of 8.7% and down from peak 2022 levels of 9.1% in June. June's CPI growth was the highest inflation reading since November 1981.
Expert Ratings for Illumina
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illumina ILMN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illumina has an average price target of $240.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $150.00.
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
Why Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Surged Today
Investors had several things to celebrate from the company's latest financial results.
Expert Ratings for Expensify
Within the last quarter, Expensify EXFY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 3 analysts have an average price target of $27.0 versus the current price of Expensify at $22.5, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 3 analysts rated Expensify...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0