Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
4 Rivian Analysts On Sales Growth, Widening Losses: Is EV Maker Back On Track After 'Horror Show' IPO?

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares were falling slightly Friday after the company reported impressive second-quarter revenue growth but said 2022 losses would be wider than expected. On Thursday, Rivian reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of $1.62, slightly better than the $1.63 loss analysts anticipated. Second-quarter revenue of $364 million...
Real Good Food Reports Q2 Revenue Growth Of 64%

Real Good Food Company Inc RGF reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 64.9% year-on-year, to $30.80 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $32.12 million. The revenue increase was driven by demand from existing retail and club customers. The gross profit decreased 11.1% Y/Y to $2.4 million with a gross...
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
EXCLUSIVE: Gene Munster Shares Top 2023 Tech Picks With Benzinga, Why Loup Ventures Sold Netflix Stock

Loup Ventures is a tech centered hedge fund with a keen focus on frontier tech companies — or companies pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities. Managing partner Gene Munster caught up with PreMarket Prep host Joel Elconin Friday to discuss his thoughts on big tech’s second-quarter earnings season, his outlook for the remainder of 2022 and his top tech picks for 2023.
Analyzing Prologis Short Interest

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) short percent of float has risen 7.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.04 million shares sold short, which is 2.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Recap: IN8bio Q2 Earnings

IN8bio INAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IN8bio missed estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Why Disney Shares Ripped Over 11% Higher This Week

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher by 11.46% to $120.61 for the week amid overall market strength and after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. Stocks across sectors are also trading higher Friday as stocks continue to rally following CPI and PPI data this week,...
S&P 500 Logs 4th Straight Weekly Gain Following Encouraging Inflation Data

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher for the fourth consecutive week as investors got some more good news on the inflation front. On Wednesday, the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.5% in July, below economist estimates of 8.7% and down from peak 2022 levels of 9.1% in June. June's CPI growth was the highest inflation reading since November 1981.
Expert Ratings for Illumina

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illumina ILMN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illumina has an average price target of $240.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $150.00.
Expert Ratings for Expensify

Within the last quarter, Expensify EXFY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 3 analysts have an average price target of $27.0 versus the current price of Expensify at $22.5, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 3 analysts rated Expensify...
