Benzinga Before The Bell: Elon Musk Sells $6.8B Tesla Shares, Nio Begins ES7 Test Drives, Coinbase Accused Of Misleading Investors And Other Top Financial Stories Wednesday, August 10

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO