Benzinga Before The Bell: Elon Musk Sells $6.8B Tesla Shares, Nio Begins ES7 Test Drives, Coinbase Accused Of Misleading Investors And Other Top Financial Stories Wednesday, August 10

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
Putin Is 'Not Bluffing:' Analyst Warns Germany Faces 'Severe Recession' With Russia Holding Back Gas Supplies
Germany has been reeling under the carpet since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine and the cut down on the gas supplies has come as another major blow to its delicate economy. Last week Germany’s Commerzbank said that Russian cuts in natural gas supplies could trigger “a severe recession,” confirming analysts'...
Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source
Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2
The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
Elon Musk Reveals Why He Sold $6.9bn of Tesla Shares
The billionaire Tesla CEO has said he will buy the company's stock again if he is not required to purchase Twitter.
China Targets Israeli Technology in Quest for Global Dominance as U.S. Frets
Israel is trying to manage a tricky balance between pleasing its ally, the U.S., without throttling lucrative technology deals with China.
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion to help fund potential forced Twitter deal
What just happened? Just how sure is Elon Musk that he'll win the legal battle against Twitter? Given that he sold 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion to help fund any forced deal, the world's richest man might not feel as confident as he lets on. Although Musk sits...
Elon Musk Claps Back At Ford CEO's Tesla Pickup Truck Jab: Here's The Fight
Ford Motor Co.’s F Jim Farley recently took a potshot at Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based manufacturer's own F-150 Lightning electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck is already the leader in this segment in the U.S., Farley boasted, adding: “Take that, Elon Musk.”. The jab...
Daily Beast
Elon Musk’s $7 Billion Tesla Stock Sale Sends Acolytes into a Tizzy
Elon Musk caught the market by surprise this week when filings revealed he had sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock, a move that will help him shore up his finances as he begins a high-risk battle against Twitter in Delaware court. Less than four months ago, just after...
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Tesla shares beneficially owned by Kimbal Musk and the value of that holding. We apologize for the error. Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
