Butts County, GA

2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after video shows man body slammed during arrest

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road House on Hwy. 36 in Jackson, Ga at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The video shows a deputy speaking to a man. When that deputy walks away, a second deputy can be seen coming up to the man, grabbing him and slamming him to the ground.

Deputies then place the man in handcuffs. It is unclear what he was being arrested for or if he was injured during his arrest.

The sheriff says that based on a complaint his office received and what he saw in the video, the deputies have been placed on administrative leave.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent, third party investigation into the incident.

Warning: While the video below has bleeped out explicit language, some viewers may still find it offensive.

Sheriff Long is asking anyone who was at the restaurant during the incident to investigators at 478-994-7043.

The deputies’ identities and details on why they were called to the restaurant have not been released.

Freddie Hicks
2d ago

why not release their names got something to hide sure you do but the public will know corrupt cops everywhere is being exposed and notified karma is here live and getting them.

rosco addams
2d ago

it was a white guy I guess 🤷 he forgot to use his white privilege card lol where's the outrage...

Randall Gay
2d ago

this does not make any sense for the deputy to slam no one down like that

