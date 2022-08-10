Read full article on original website
Republican candidates say they’re ready for November election
WEST ALLIS – Tim Michels and Roger Roth are ready to take on incumbent Governor Tony Evers and his new running mate Sara Rodriguez. Michels says that high gas prices and inflation will be centerpieces of his campaign. “I’m going to do everything I can to bring down prices...
With primary behind him, Tim Michels hopes Wisconsin Republicans come together
It was a hard fought race between two bonafide competitors. Businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in Tuesday’s primary election, setting him up for a showdown with Gov. Tony Evers this November. The race remained mostly civil with the exception of the final few weeks before...
Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters are choosing a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed businessman Tim Michels, a self-described outsider who has put $12 million into his own campaign, against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who has support from former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-Gov. Scott Walker. Both candidates falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged, though Kleefisch has said decertifying the results is “not constitutional,” while Michels said “everything will be on the table.” The race to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is another proxy war between Trump and Pence, one-time partners now pursuing different futures for the Republican Party.
Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican narrowly survived being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primary, then said his win proved that lawmakers “don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.” Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state’s history, overcame intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn’t pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. But the narrow margin of his win over Adam Steen, a landlord and political newcomer, suggested the power Trump still holds over many conservative voters.
Gov. Tony Evers: Republican candidates have “taken some things too far”
MILWAUKEE – Gov. Tony Evers joined WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi Tuesday to discuss the primary election as well the general election coming up in November. Before businessman Tim Michels walked away with the Republican primary nod, Evers spoke about Michels as well as Rebeca Kleesfisch and Tim Ranthum; the other two candidates who were vying to face Evers in the general election, saying “they’ve taken some things too far.” Scaffidi asked for an example and Evers pointed to the discussions surrounding public schools.
Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch,...
Prosecutor bests ex-legislator for Wisconsin GOP AG nod
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Veteran prosecutor Eric Toney has defeated former state Rep. Adam Jarchow to win the Republican nomination for Wisconsin attorney general. Unofficial results show the Fond du Lac County district attorney beat Jarchow in Tuesday’s primary. Toney will go on to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election. Toney played up his courtroom experience; he has served as Fond du Lac County’s top prosecutor since 2013. Jarchow tried to paint himself as the more conservative candidate, criticizing the federal government, transgender athletes and President Joe Biden for rising inflation.
Tom Tiffany wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Tiffany wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Battle for Wisconsin secretary of state takes shape
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. All three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election. They also have sharply criticized decisions by the Wisconsin Elections Commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections. Primaries were also held Tuesday in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont.
Jarchow: Unite behind Toney in Wisconsin AG race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former state representative who says he “came up just short” in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general is urging his supporters to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Adam Jarchow issued the apparent concession early Wednesday as unofficial results showed him trailing Toney by fewer than 4,000 votes, or about 0.6% of the vote. The winner will advance to face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Karen Mueller, who ran as an outsider who wants to decertify the 2020 presidential election results, ran a strong third with nearly 26% of the vote.
Takeaways: Johnson vs. Barnes in Wisconsin, narrow Squad win
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ron Johnson, the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection this year, will take on Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a general election matchup that will help determine which party controls the Senate. Barnes would be the first Black senator from Wisconsin if elected. Meanwhile, a member of the Squad of progressive lawmakers survived a tough primary challenge from a Democratic rival running on a pro-police platform, while voters in Vermont are poised to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s 231-year history.
Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar is locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race with a centrist challenger who has questioned Omar’s support for the “defund the police” movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels has conceded the race to Omar, but it remains too early for The Associated Press to call. Meanwhile, another progressive, Becca Balint, haswon the Democratic House primary in Vermont, positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. A key race is also unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican.
Balint wins House primary in Vermont; Omar faces challenger
WASHINGTON (AP) — A progressive Vermont state senator, Becca Balint, has topped Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to win the Democratic primary for the U.S. House. That immediately positions Balint to make history as the first woman representing Vermont in Congress. Also looking to score a victory for the left Tuesday is Minnesota Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who is facing a centrist primary challenger. Another key House race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic congressman Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican.
Jury picked, evidence next in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It’s the government’s second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring. Opening statements are planned for Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with agreeing to kidnap the Democratic governor as part of a plot to shock the country into chaos in the final days of the 2020 presidential election. The government says they were displeased over COVID-19 restrictions. The jury was selected Tuesday. Some people were dismissed for health reasons or for political beliefs they couldn’t set aside.
$321,950 raised at the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Show 2022
Big bucks were raised Wednesday night at the State Fair, with $321,950 being raised at the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction (GBRLA). Of the funds raised, $30,000 will go towards scholarships for 4-H kids. For the 2022 scholarships, they were awarded as follows: One $3,000 scholarship, four $2,000 scholarships, six $1,500 scholarships, and ten $1,000 scholarships.
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government gets a second opportunity for convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser asked a Waukesha County judge to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier. The judge appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state. After receiving one doctor’s report, Geyser and her attorney sent a letter to the judge Tuesday asking that the petition be withdrawn. Payton Leutner survived after suffering 19 stab wounds.
Travel Wisconsin: Hidden Gems
No matter how much of Wisconsin you’ve explored, there’s always so much more waiting to be discovered. Here’s to making new memories surrounded by the ones you hold dearest!. Shop and dine locally in Galesville (Trempealeau County) Explore Galesville’s Downtown Historic District at the Galesville Farmer’s Market....
