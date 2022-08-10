ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX Sports

Jaguars to play starters 'a couple series' against Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson will play his starters a little in Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday night. The first-year Jaguars coach made the announcement Wednesday, saying quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs live repetitions with new receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram) and a rookie center (Luke Fortner).
Yardbarker

New York Jets Training Camp 8/10: News, updates, quotes, and more

Today was the New York Jets’ final practice before preseason action starts. There were no pads worn for practice today. Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers got vet days off. Robert Saleh stated that Lawson will play in the first preseason game Friday night. On DJ Reed, Saleh said that he is hopeful Reed is back next week. No updates were given on Vinny Curry, Ty Johnson, or Brandin Echols. It seems unlikely at this point any of them will be available for Friday.
numberfire.com

Darren Waller inactive for Raiders due to hamstring

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has not been practicing due to a hamstring injury. Waller hasn't practiced since last month, but his injury is not believed to be serious and the tight end indicated that he expects to be back next week. There doesn't appear to be any no concern about Waller's availability for Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Waller may lose some volume after the Raiders added Davante Adams to the offense, but he should benefit from the additional attention that Adams will draw.
FanSided

Charvarius Ward out with injured groin for San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers spent big to lure Charvarius Ward in free agency, but the former Chiefs cornerback will be out a couple of weeks due to injury. The San Francisco 49ers spent big this offseason in free agency hoping to upgrade their secondary with the addition of former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward. Unfortunately, Ward has been injured in Niners’ training camp and now head coach Kyle Shanahan says he’s likely to miss the next couple of weeks with a groin muscle strain.
FOX Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.’s absence looms large at Rams training camp

IRVINE, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams potentially have one of the best receiver duos in the NFL, with All-Pro and triple crown winner Cooper Kupp lined up on one side and new addition Allen Robinson on the other. However, there's a significant drop-off on the depth chart in...
