Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has not been practicing due to a hamstring injury. Waller hasn't practiced since last month, but his injury is not believed to be serious and the tight end indicated that he expects to be back next week. There doesn't appear to be any no concern about Waller's availability for Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Waller may lose some volume after the Raiders added Davante Adams to the offense, but he should benefit from the additional attention that Adams will draw.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO