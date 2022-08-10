Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Atlanta Falcons schedule: Preseason opens up against the Detroit Lions
2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule: Week 1 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Friday, Aug. 12 @ Lions 6:00 PM
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Trey Lance era begins against Packers to open preseason
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Friday, Aug. 12 Packers 8:30 PM KPIX
FOX Sports
Jaguars to play starters 'a couple series' against Browns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson will play his starters a little in Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday night. The first-year Jaguars coach made the announcement Wednesday, saying quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs live repetitions with new receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram) and a rookie center (Luke Fortner).
Yardbarker
New York Jets Training Camp 8/10: News, updates, quotes, and more
Today was the New York Jets’ final practice before preseason action starts. There were no pads worn for practice today. Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers got vet days off. Robert Saleh stated that Lawson will play in the first preseason game Friday night. On DJ Reed, Saleh said that he is hopeful Reed is back next week. No updates were given on Vinny Curry, Ty Johnson, or Brandin Echols. It seems unlikely at this point any of them will be available for Friday.
Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 12: Za'Darius Smith Eats, Backup QBs in Spotlight
Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion were the only available quarterbacks at Thursday's practice.
numberfire.com
Darren Waller inactive for Raiders due to hamstring
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has not been practicing due to a hamstring injury. Waller hasn't practiced since last month, but his injury is not believed to be serious and the tight end indicated that he expects to be back next week. There doesn't appear to be any no concern about Waller's availability for Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Waller may lose some volume after the Raiders added Davante Adams to the offense, but he should benefit from the additional attention that Adams will draw.
Charvarius Ward out with injured groin for San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers spent big to lure Charvarius Ward in free agency, but the former Chiefs cornerback will be out a couple of weeks due to injury. The San Francisco 49ers spent big this offseason in free agency hoping to upgrade their secondary with the addition of former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward. Unfortunately, Ward has been injured in Niners’ training camp and now head coach Kyle Shanahan says he’s likely to miss the next couple of weeks with a groin muscle strain.
FOX Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.’s absence looms large at Rams training camp
IRVINE, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams potentially have one of the best receiver duos in the NFL, with All-Pro and triple crown winner Cooper Kupp lined up on one side and new addition Allen Robinson on the other. However, there's a significant drop-off on the depth chart in...
Ravens WR James Proche to miss 1-2 weeks
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver James Proche will miss “a week or two” with a soft-tissue injury, head coach John Harbaugh
