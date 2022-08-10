Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
Albuquerque approves first Safe Outdoor Space on Menaul and I-25
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the city of Albuquerque approved the first Safe Outdoor Space for homeless encampments at Menaul and I-25 and by next month, as many as 50 people could be calling the location home. “We’re hoping maybe as early as 30 days but it could be 45. It was very exciting to find […]
Santa Fe Reporter
FBI List of Missing Native Americans Grows
The FBI reported yesterday it has added 19 names and removed 10 from a list it unveiled July 25 of Native Americans missing in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. A total of 186 people are now on the list, according to a news release. “This list exceeded our expectations,” Albuquerque FBI Division Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said in a news release. “Besides appearing to be accurate for the state of New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, the list has galvanized local and tribal law enforcement agencies to update their files on missing Indigenous people. That’s good news for the families who are seeking answers. The public also has reached out to us and our partners to share information.” Compiling the initial list took almost six months of work combining and validating different databases of missing Indigenous people in New Mexico and the reservation that crosses into Arizona and Utah. The FBI plans to update the names monthly and vows to renew investigations. Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, said in a statement his office will treat each case with “urgency, transparency, and coordination.” If an Indigenous family member who is missing is not included in the list, relatives are urged to contact local or tribal law enforcement agencies and request a federal missing persons report. For further assistance, family members or local law enforcement can contact the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Afternoon storms for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues for parts of south New Mexico this afternoon. Roswell, Alamogordo, and Ruidoso are seeing overcast skies, pouring rain, and cooler temperatures. Ruidoso is only in the upper 50s as of noon! This is certainly a taste of fall for some. Flash flooding is a big concern over the Sacramento Mountains […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local group petitions to delay Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness is asking the city to delay the closure of Coronado Park. The local group started an online petition saying the city has no real plan for what to do next. In July, Mayor Tim Keller announced plans to close the park, saying it had gotten […]
Albuquerque city planners approve first sanctioned homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25. The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for […]
kunm.org
New Mexico PBS Seeks Multimedia Producer
New Mexico PBS is looking for a strong journalist to join our public affairs team. We produce the state’s premiere weekly public affairs show, New Mexico in Focus, which provides ongoing, thoughtful analysis and coverage of issues important to communities across New Mexico. We have the time to dig deeper than most news programs, and both the direction and desire to follow emerging issues as they develop.
hppr.org
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where the procedure is still protected
For New Mexico state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, the arrival of a new abortion clinic in Las Cruces, the city she represents, is surreal. Over the years, there hasn’t been consistent access to the procedure as providers came and went. But now — weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Fe Reporter
SFPD Investigates Ragle Park Homicide
Santa Fe Police are investigating the death of 60-year-old Samuel Cordero of Santa Fe, whose body was found yesterday morning in Ragle Park dead from a gunshot wound. The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Cordero dead at the scene after the SFPD Criminal Investigation responded to a “man down” call at approximately 4:37 am and SFPD identified Cordero later yesterday afternoon. That unit is investigating the death as a homicide and, as of yesterday afternoon, had no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Cordero worked as a caregiver at MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care on Pacheco Street—not far from where his body was discovered—and was the oldest of six siblings. His mother Yvonne Cordero, who lived with her son, described him to the paper as “a very loving” and dependable person. “I don’t know anybody that would want to do this to him,” she said. “He would never even think of hurting anybody unless he was protecting somebody.” Cordero’s death marks the city’s third homicide of the year.
The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the Mosque
"In February 2020, a woman reported the tires on her family’s car had been slashed in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Southeast Albuquerque. Security guards pulled up video surveillance and determined that Muhammad Atif Syed was responsible. The center’s leadership admonished Syed and told him to leave the mosque — which he did for several months." —Elise Kaplan.
New Mexico’s acequia ‘customs and traditions are being tested’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Talk to any New Mexico farmer near the Rio Grande and they’ll tell you how important their acequia is. While they may look like nothing more than dirt ditches, every acequia in New Mexico is tied to a rich history and agricultural tradition — one that’s now being threatened. Water is essential […]
University of New Mexico Hospital celebrates new parking garage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction. The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Mexico agencies release plan to curb wildlife-driver collisions
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the project would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, it has been corrected to read hundreds of millions of dollars NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State agencies are releasing their extensive plan to protect drivers and wildlife from collisions. Driving across New Mexico, it’s not uncommon to come […]
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
Police searching for Rio Rancho woman last seen on Monday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police and the Rio Rancho Police Department are searching for a woman who may be in danger. Shayla Johnson was last seen Monday leaving her home in Rio Rancho. A family friend told KRQE News 13 that she had just dropped off her three older kids at school […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal road rage arrest, Gallup parade video, Drier weekend, Sanctioned homeless camp, School shaving policy
Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police releases Muhammad Syed arrest video Man accused of repeatedly breaking conditions of release stays out of jail Albuquerque man charged with child abuse released from jail Video: Deputies talk to family of toddler found wandering at night in Albuquerque Rio Rancho police detain person after officer shoots in stolen SUV […]
A dry river: Albuquerque’s ‘new hydrologic reality’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dry, cracked ground isn’t an unusual sight in Albuquerque. But in 2022, that sight has become a surprising reality for many, seeing entire portions of the Rio Grande without flowing water. National headlines read “Rio Grande runs dry” and point out that it’s the first time it’s happened in 40 years. “This […]
The “Upham Girl” has been identified 37 years later
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 37-year mystery of “The Upham Girl” has been solved, at least partially. Investigators have announced the identity of the girl whose remains were found near Upham, New Mexico in 1985. Now that they know who she is, they’ll work to find out how she ended up dead, thousands of miles from […]
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in New Mexico
Have you ever been to New Mexico? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this beautiful state has a lot to offer even though it might not get the recognition it deserves. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, it's safe to say that you will find something for your liking in New Mexico, and locals can vouch for that. However, if you have already been to New Mexico or you live in this beautiful state and are simply looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading to find out about three amazing places that are great for a weekend getaway, no matter who you are traveling with. Here are the places you should explore, if you haven't already:
krwg.org
New Mexico community left with few pandemic relief options
All we had out here was a dirt road. We picked out a patch,” recalled Madrid, remembering how his father stood out amid the desert sand and mesquite trees more than 50 years ago scanning the land that would become the family’s home. “He picked it for one reason – it's got good soil, and it is still very fertile land," said Madrid.
Comments / 0