Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

FBI List of Missing Native Americans Grows

The FBI reported yesterday it has added 19 names and removed 10 from a list it unveiled July 25 of Native Americans missing in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. A total of 186 people are now on the list, according to a news release. “This list exceeded our expectations,” Albuquerque FBI Division Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said in a news release. “Besides appearing to be accurate for the state of New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, the list has galvanized local and tribal law enforcement agencies to update their files on missing Indigenous people. That’s good news for the families who are seeking answers. The public also has reached out to us and our partners to share information.” Compiling the initial list took almost six months of work combining and validating different databases of missing Indigenous people in New Mexico and the reservation that crosses into Arizona and Utah. The FBI plans to update the names monthly and vows to renew investigations. Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, said in a statement his office will treat each case with “urgency, transparency, and coordination.” If an Indigenous family member who is missing is not included in the list, relatives are urged to contact local or tribal law enforcement agencies and request a federal missing persons report. For further assistance, family members or local law enforcement can contact the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Afternoon storms for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues for parts of south New Mexico this afternoon. Roswell, Alamogordo, and Ruidoso are seeing overcast skies, pouring rain, and cooler temperatures. Ruidoso is only in the upper 50s as of noon! This is certainly a taste of fall for some. Flash flooding is a big concern over the Sacramento Mountains […]
RUIDOSO, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Local group petitions to delay Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness is asking the city to delay the closure of Coronado Park. The local group started an online petition saying the city has no real plan for what to do next. In July, Mayor Tim Keller announced plans to close the park, saying it had gotten […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city planners approve first sanctioned homeless encampment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25. The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

New Mexico PBS Seeks Multimedia Producer

New Mexico PBS is looking for a strong journalist to join our public affairs team. We produce the state’s premiere weekly public affairs show, New Mexico in Focus, which provides ongoing, thoughtful analysis and coverage of issues important to communities across New Mexico. We have the time to dig deeper than most news programs, and both the direction and desire to follow emerging issues as they develop.
Santa Fe Reporter

SFPD Investigates Ragle Park Homicide

Santa Fe Police are investigating the death of 60-year-old Samuel Cordero of Santa Fe, whose body was found yesterday morning in Ragle Park dead from a gunshot wound. The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Cordero dead at the scene after the SFPD Criminal Investigation responded to a “man down” call at approximately 4:37 am and SFPD identified Cordero later yesterday afternoon. That unit is investigating the death as a homicide and, as of yesterday afternoon, had no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Cordero worked as a caregiver at MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care on Pacheco Street—not far from where his body was discovered—and was the oldest of six siblings. His mother Yvonne Cordero, who lived with her son, described him to the paper as “a very loving” and dependable person. “I don’t know anybody that would want to do this to him,” she said. “He would never even think of hurting anybody unless he was protecting somebody.” Cordero’s death marks the city’s third homicide of the year.
SANTA FE, NM
Daniella Cressman

The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the Mosque

"In February 2020, a woman reported the tires on her family’s car had been slashed in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Southeast Albuquerque. Security guards pulled up video surveillance and determined that Muhammad Atif Syed was responsible. The center’s leadership admonished Syed and told him to leave the mosque — which he did for several months." —Elise Kaplan.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

University of New Mexico Hospital celebrates new parking garage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction. The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico agencies release plan to curb wildlife-driver collisions

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the project would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, it has been corrected to read hundreds of millions of dollars NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State agencies are releasing their extensive plan to protect drivers and wildlife from collisions. Driving across New Mexico, it’s not uncommon to come […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal road rage arrest, Gallup parade video, Drier weekend, Sanctioned homeless camp, School shaving policy

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police releases Muhammad Syed arrest video Man accused of repeatedly breaking conditions of release stays out of jail Albuquerque man charged with child abuse released from jail Video: Deputies talk to family of toddler found wandering at night in Albuquerque Rio Rancho police detain person after officer shoots in stolen SUV […]
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

A dry river: Albuquerque’s ‘new hydrologic reality’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dry, cracked ground isn’t an unusual sight in Albuquerque. But in 2022, that sight has become a surprising reality for many, seeing entire portions of the Rio Grande without flowing water. National headlines read “Rio Grande runs dry” and point out that it’s the first time it’s happened in 40 years. “This […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The “Upham Girl” has been identified 37 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 37-year mystery of “The Upham Girl” has been solved, at least partially. Investigators have announced the identity of the girl whose remains were found near Upham, New Mexico in 1985. Now that they know who she is, they’ll work to find out how she ended up dead, thousands of miles from […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in New Mexico

Have you ever been to New Mexico? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this beautiful state has a lot to offer even though it might not get the recognition it deserves. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, it's safe to say that you will find something for your liking in New Mexico, and locals can vouch for that. However, if you have already been to New Mexico or you live in this beautiful state and are simply looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading to find out about three amazing places that are great for a weekend getaway, no matter who you are traveling with. Here are the places you should explore, if you haven't already:
krwg.org

New Mexico community left with few pandemic relief options

All we had out here was a dirt road. We picked out a patch,” recalled Madrid, remembering how his father stood out amid the desert sand and mesquite trees more than 50 years ago scanning the land that would become the family’s home. “He picked it for one reason – it's got good soil, and it is still very fertile land," said Madrid.
CHAPARRAL, NM

