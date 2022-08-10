The FBI reported yesterday it has added 19 names and removed 10 from a list it unveiled July 25 of Native Americans missing in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. A total of 186 people are now on the list, according to a news release. “This list exceeded our expectations,” Albuquerque FBI Division Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said in a news release. “Besides appearing to be accurate for the state of New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, the list has galvanized local and tribal law enforcement agencies to update their files on missing Indigenous people. That’s good news for the families who are seeking answers. The public also has reached out to us and our partners to share information.” Compiling the initial list took almost six months of work combining and validating different databases of missing Indigenous people in New Mexico and the reservation that crosses into Arizona and Utah. The FBI plans to update the names monthly and vows to renew investigations. Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, said in a statement his office will treat each case with “urgency, transparency, and coordination.” If an Indigenous family member who is missing is not included in the list, relatives are urged to contact local or tribal law enforcement agencies and request a federal missing persons report. For further assistance, family members or local law enforcement can contact the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO