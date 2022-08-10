Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
High School Girls Tennis 2022 preview: A look at the top players
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 2022 high school girls tennis season is underway. Here’s a look at some of the top individual players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron areas:
News 12
Guide: Mini-golf courses in the Hudson Valley
Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around the Hudson Valley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
4 Places To Get Great Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
There are so many great diners in Greater Cleveland that serve delicious breakfast. Here are 4 of them, listed in no particular order (and this list is by no means exclusive!):
westchestermagazine.com
The Face of Footwear
New Balance Westchester is the #1 doctor recommended shoe store in Westchester. This privately owned and operated shoe store works with doctors, physical therapists, assisted living facilities, and athletes to find the perfect fit. New Balance Westchester carries sizes from extra narrow to XXWide, ranging from kids/infants size 0 to mens size 20 and everything in between. Each employee receives rigorous medical training about the foot and possible foot conditions to confidently help each and every customer. This guarantees that no matter who assists you when you walk through the doors, you’re receiving the best service possible. With zero online presence, New Balance Westchester is the true testament that if you have quality products and unmatched service, consumers are still willing to shop brick and mortar.
O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show
CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
Cleveland Scene
Heck’s Café to Make a Return to Cleveland’s East Side When It Opens This Fall in Beachwood
Come fall, Heck’s Café will make its triumphant return to Cleveland’s east side. Back in the late-1970s and early-1980s, the legendary burger restaurant had a location at Eton mall in Woodmere, alongside other classic places like the Cheese Cellar and James Tavern. This time around, Heck’s will...
Cleveland Scene
The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40
Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
2 NE Ohio eateries land on list of best Jewish delis in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of delicatessens in Cuyahoga County have landed on a list of the best Jewish delis in the nation. The delis - Larder in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood and Jack’s Deli in University Heights – were lauded by Tasting Table, a food-focused site.
WKYC
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
NewsTimes
Horse barn, part of Tommy Hilfiger’s Greenwich estate, listed for $7M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s not every day that a fully-equipped horse barn comes on the market. But when it comes to the property at 0 N Porchuck Road in Greenwich, its previous ownership might be more notable than the barn itself.
westchestermagazine.com
The Face of Home and Business Security
For 40 years, Scarsdale Security has been your go-to resource for peace of mind and the newest in technology and services in Scarsdale and Westchester County. They are ranked 28th as one of the nation’s top 100 security companies providing service for retailers nationwide. Their experienced technicians, and monitoring personnel (right here in Scarsdale) provide respected advice and performance for their residential and commercial customers. Ranked #1 by their top commercial clients for responsive customer care, you can rely on them to be attentive to your needs. Call to find out how they can care.
Register Citizen
3 Connecticut restaurants on Food & Wine's 'Best Classics' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut institutions are some of the country's "best classic restaurants," as chosen by Food & Wine magazine. "This year, we're renewing our vows with America's finest old-school institutions," author David Landsel wrote. "...We're talking about the classic restaurants,...
williamsonhomepage.com
BNA lands service to White Plains, Norfolk via budget carrier
Breeze Airways will introduce nonstop service via Nashville International Airport to White Plains, New York, and one-stop service to Norfolk, Virginia, with fares starting at $39 one way. According to a release, the flights will start Nov. 2. For the future flights, Breeze will connect BNA to both Norfolk and...
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
westchestermagazine.com
The Face of Interior Planning and Design
M4 Interiors is an interior planning and design firm dedicated to delivering sophisticated environments through adaptive reuse and original concepts. Our designs are purposeful, created to empower those who work and live within them, barrier-free, and inviting to all. A hallmark of our work is blending architecture and interior design...
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
rocklanddaily.com
Former Novartis Site Slated for Completion Summer of 2025
Brookfield Properties will develop the new Rockland Logistics Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot, three-industrial building distribution campus in Suffern. Brookfield recently acquired the 161-acre site in Suffern. The former Novartis pharmaceutical office and manufacturing facility was vacant for decades. Brookfield plans to break ground in the spring of 2023 with a...
riverjournalonline.com
Story Update: Briar’s Restaurant Closes, On the Market for $1.5 Million
The Briar’s, an Ossining mainstay for at least six decades, has plated its last meal — for now, at least. The cozy inn on North State Road closed its doors earlier this summer and the property is on the market for $1.5 million, its price dropping by $100,000 from its initial listing.
Register Citizen
Stratford aviation enthusiasts plan ‘fly-in’ at Sikorsky Memorial Airport
STRATFORD — Pilots and aircraft from across the region are expected to touch down at Igor I. Sikorsky Memorial Airport this weekend as part of a two-day celebration of the area’s storied aviation history. The Connecticut Air and Space Center is hosting a general aviation fly-in during the...
