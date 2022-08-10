New Balance Westchester is the #1 doctor recommended shoe store in Westchester. This privately owned and operated shoe store works with doctors, physical therapists, assisted living facilities, and athletes to find the perfect fit. New Balance Westchester carries sizes from extra narrow to XXWide, ranging from kids/infants size 0 to mens size 20 and everything in between. Each employee receives rigorous medical training about the foot and possible foot conditions to confidently help each and every customer. This guarantees that no matter who assists you when you walk through the doors, you’re receiving the best service possible. With zero online presence, New Balance Westchester is the true testament that if you have quality products and unmatched service, consumers are still willing to shop brick and mortar.

WHITE PLAINS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO