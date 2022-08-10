ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

News 12

Guide: Mini-golf courses in the Hudson Valley

Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around the Hudson Valley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
WEST NYACK, NY
westchestermagazine.com

The Face of Footwear

New Balance Westchester is the #1 doctor recommended shoe store in Westchester. This privately owned and operated shoe store works with doctors, physical therapists, assisted living facilities, and athletes to find the perfect fit. New Balance Westchester carries sizes from extra narrow to XXWide, ranging from kids/infants size 0 to mens size 20 and everything in between. Each employee receives rigorous medical training about the foot and possible foot conditions to confidently help each and every customer. This guarantees that no matter who assists you when you walk through the doors, you’re receiving the best service possible. With zero online presence, New Balance Westchester is the true testament that if you have quality products and unmatched service, consumers are still willing to shop brick and mortar.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WKYC

O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
CLEVELAND, OH
westchestermagazine.com

The Face of Home and Business Security

For 40 years, Scarsdale Security has been your go-to resource for peace of mind and the newest in technology and services in Scarsdale and Westchester County. They are ranked 28th as one of the nation’s top 100 security companies providing service for retailers nationwide. Their experienced technicians, and monitoring personnel (right here in Scarsdale) provide respected advice and performance for their residential and commercial customers. Ranked #1 by their top commercial clients for responsive customer care, you can rely on them to be attentive to your needs. Call to find out how they can care.
SCARSDALE, NY
Register Citizen

3 Connecticut restaurants on Food & Wine's 'Best Classics' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut institutions are some of the country's "best classic restaurants," as chosen by Food & Wine magazine. "This year, we're renewing our vows with America's finest old-school institutions," author David Landsel wrote. "...We're talking about the classic restaurants,...
ESSEX, CT
williamsonhomepage.com

BNA lands service to White Plains, Norfolk via budget carrier

Breeze Airways will introduce nonstop service via Nashville International Airport to White Plains, New York, and one-stop service to Norfolk, Virginia, with fares starting at $39 one way. According to a release, the flights will start Nov. 2. For the future flights, Breeze will connect BNA to both Norfolk and...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
NewsTimes

CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
WILTON, CT
101.5 WPDH

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
RHINEBECK, NY
westchestermagazine.com

The Face of Interior Planning and Design

M4 Interiors is an interior planning and design firm dedicated to delivering sophisticated environments through adaptive reuse and original concepts. Our designs are purposeful, created to empower those who work and live within them, barrier-free, and inviting to all. A hallmark of our work is blending architecture and interior design...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
NewsBreak
rocklanddaily.com

Former Novartis Site Slated for Completion Summer of 2025

Brookfield Properties will develop the new Rockland Logistics Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot, three-industrial building distribution campus in Suffern. Brookfield recently acquired the 161-acre site in Suffern. The former Novartis pharmaceutical office and manufacturing facility was vacant for decades. Brookfield plans to break ground in the spring of 2023 with a...
SUFFERN, NY

