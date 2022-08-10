ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After Man Riding Bicycle Fatally Shot In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to fatally shooting a 50-year-old man riding his bicycle. The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 1:24 a.m., in the 14600 block of Chatham. Police say the 50-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect fired multiple shots and fatally wounded him. The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan. According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Wannamaker. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit News

3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers

Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

22-year-old found dead in back seat of SUV, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A 22-year-old was found dead early Friday morning in the back seat of an SUV, Detroit police said. The discovery was made around 8:20 a.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue, according to authorities. Detroit police said the body was found in the...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect sought after man shot multiple times in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times in Downtown Detroit last month. The victim was standing with other people under an awning in the area of State St. and Washington Blvd. around 12:50 a.m. July 24 when the suspect approached and began shooting.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mysterious beating leaves man hospitalized in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A local family is seeking answers about a mysterious beating that hospitalized a man in Downtown Detroit. Police are looking to speak to a person of interest who may have information about the assault. Police told Local 4 that 51-year-old Jason Riddle was found on July 30...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
DETROIT, MI

