Police Seek Suspect After Man Riding Bicycle Fatally Shot In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to fatally shooting a 50-year-old man riding his bicycle. The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 1:24 a.m., in the 14600 block of Chatham. Police say the 50-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect fired multiple shots and fatally wounded him. The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan. According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Wannamaker. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer shot at by carjacking suspects; 2 in custody 1 at large
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A carjacking suspect shot at a Detroit police officer during a foot chase Thursday night, but no officers were injured. Two suspects have been arrested with one still at large. One suspect was being chased on foot when he shot at the officer chasing him, then...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek drive-by shooter who killed bicyclist
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a shooter after a bicyclist was killed earlier this summer. The 50-year-old victim was riding just before 1:25 a.m. June 23 in the 14600 block of Chatham when someone fired shots from a dark-colored four-door sedan. The suspect fled west on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at officer, carjacked mother on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police are on the hunt for a man who shot point blank at one of its officers and then proceeded to carjack a mom that had just arrived home with her children. The incident all started during rush hour on Detroit’s west side when officers on...
Detroit News
3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers
Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old found dead in back seat of SUV, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A 22-year-old was found dead early Friday morning in the back seat of an SUV, Detroit police said. The discovery was made around 8:20 a.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue, according to authorities. Detroit police said the body was found in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect arrested in Detroit assault that left man with brain injury, unconscious, on ventilator
DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested the suspect involved in an assault that left a man with a brain injury, unconscious, and on a ventilator on the city’s east side. The incident occurred July 30 around 7:52 a.m. in the area of 1st and Bagley streets, where EMS rushed him to the hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect sought after man shot multiple times in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times in Downtown Detroit last month. The victim was standing with other people under an awning in the area of State St. and Washington Blvd. around 12:50 a.m. July 24 when the suspect approached and began shooting.
Detroit family still pleading for answers after young man killed on first day as DoorDash driver
The family of a young man shot and killed while delivering for DoorDash in Detroit last month is still pleading for answers. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 arrested, charged after men walk into Royal Oak pharmacy and demand prescription pills, police say
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Five men are facing charges in connection with an unarmed robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy. The robbery happened at 9:35 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 5) at the Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 West 13 Mile Road. Police said someone called 911 to report that...
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old out on bond leads police on wild chase in Wayne County; 3 arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding man accused of pepper spraying gas station employee
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help finding the man accused of pepper spraying an employee at a gas station. Police say the incident took place at 8031 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Was a Detroit resident charging people to illegally dump trash on city’s land? Police investigating
DETROIT – Help Me Hank is working with Detroit to clean up blight and track down illegal dumpers. The latest illegal dumping story has an unusual twist and has launched a police investigation. You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The mess is on Detroit’s west...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party, taking his AR-15
DETROIT – A Westland man is accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen in the basement of a Detroit home and stealing his AR-15 after they went to a party together, officials said. Police said Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, and Jacob Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc, went to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police want help finding person responsible for stealing boat, trailer in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan State Police want help finding the person responsible for stealing a boat and trailer in Ingham County. MSP says the incident occurred in the early morning of July 18 in the 2000 block of Heeney Road in Stockbridge. Officials say the vehicle the...
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mysterious beating leaves man hospitalized in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – A local family is seeking answers about a mysterious beating that hospitalized a man in Downtown Detroit. Police are looking to speak to a person of interest who may have information about the assault. Police told Local 4 that 51-year-old Jason Riddle was found on July 30...
fox2detroit.com
Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners to stop leaving USB plugs inside after rash of thefts
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a trend on TikTok, a how-to on stealing Kias and Hyundais. "It’s becoming a game even though there is nothing funny about it," George Glassman, president of the Glassman Automotive Group. FOX 2 told you about the so-called "Kia Boyz" last week and...
Detroit News
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
Video shows encounter with Detroit police, woman alleging assault
A violent encounter with Detroit police left a woman badly injured over the weekend. 7 Action News was told officers were sent to a block party on Sunday around 2 a.m. on the city's west side.
