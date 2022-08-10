ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fast Company

How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups

Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base

Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures. Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.
PETS
TechCrunch

Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds

Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help

There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
HOUSE RENT
The Conversation U.S.

The UN declared a universal human right to a healthy, sustainable environment – here’s where resolutions like this can lead

Climate change is already affecting much of the world’s population, with startlingly high temperatures from the Arctic to Australia. Air pollution from wildfires, vehicles and industries threatens human health. Bees and pollinators are dying in unprecedented numbers that may force changes in crop production and food availability. What do...
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn

The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
MARKETS
pymnts

Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform

Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

CEO Masayoshi Son’s multibillion-dollar investment spree over the past few years has turned into a nightmare for SoftBank. Japanese conglomerate and tech investing powerhouse SoftBank revealed on Monday that it lost $23 billion between April and June, the most significant quarterly loss in the company’s history. CEO Masayoshi...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Sweep Named an Innovator in the Carbon Management Software Green Quadrant 2022

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Just 15 months after launching publicly, Sweep, the leading carbon management platform for large enterprises, has been named an Innovator in the Carbon Management Software Green Quadrant 2022 by the independent research firm Verdantix. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005488/en/ (Graphic: Verdantix)
SOFTWARE
SPY

Never Go Dark with a Solar-Charging Emergency Power Bank for Just $30

No one likes a low battery warning, especially if you’re nowhere near a charging port. And power banks can help, but not if they’re dead, too. This Solar Power Bank from Mregb holds up to 42,800 mAh of power and comes with an external battery pack and a portable solar charger, all for just $30. To put that in perspective, you can charge an iPhone 13 almost 8.5 times off this power bank at full capacity. That’s a whole lot of Candy Crush. The power bank is $50 off its normal price right now, so act fast before it’s gone. This power...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

VIDEO: Cannabis Insider Nails It With Trio Of Experts On Finance, Social Equity & The 'Real Wizards' Of The Weed Industry

Cannabis Insider took a deep dive into some of the prickly questions that beg to be answered and called on just the right trio of women to do that: Natalie Papillon of the Last Prisoner Project (LPP), Christine De La Rosa of The People's Ecosystem and Sarah Chase, executive director of the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR).
INDUSTRY
