Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups
Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base
Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures. Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.
PETS・
TechCrunch
Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds
Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help
There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
AOL Corp
Climate change: We should rethink the best tools for energy transition, new paper argues
For years, economists championed carbon pricing as the most economically efficient way to transition the energy sector to net zero — but that may no longer be the case. According to a new NBER working paper, carbon pricing policies such as carbon taxes and cap-and-trade programs may not be better than other options.
CNBC
Zoom investor tells startup founders: ‘Forget the past three years’ and accept 50% valuation hit
Founders are being advised to accept valuations 50% lower than just a few months ago, according to Eugene Zhang, a veteran Silicon Valley investor, and Nichole Wischoff, a startup executive turned VC. "The market is kind of marching together saying, `Expect a 35% to 50% valuation decrease from the last...
The UN declared a universal human right to a healthy, sustainable environment – here’s where resolutions like this can lead
Climate change is already affecting much of the world’s population, with startlingly high temperatures from the Arctic to Australia. Air pollution from wildfires, vehicles and industries threatens human health. Bees and pollinators are dying in unprecedented numbers that may force changes in crop production and food availability. What do...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The many ways JPMorgan keeps tabs on its workers — from their Zoom calls to in-office attendance
The bank's tracking methods have unnerved some employees and has led to rumors and fear among the rank-and-file.
VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn
The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss
CEO Masayoshi Son’s multibillion-dollar investment spree over the past few years has turned into a nightmare for SoftBank. Japanese conglomerate and tech investing powerhouse SoftBank revealed on Monday that it lost $23 billion between April and June, the most significant quarterly loss in the company’s history. CEO Masayoshi...
Sweep Named an Innovator in the Carbon Management Software Green Quadrant 2022
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Just 15 months after launching publicly, Sweep, the leading carbon management platform for large enterprises, has been named an Innovator in the Carbon Management Software Green Quadrant 2022 by the independent research firm Verdantix. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005488/en/ (Graphic: Verdantix)
MindMed: Financial And Business Results For Q2 2022, Management And Pipeline Changes
MindMed MNMD, which recently received a letter on behalf of one of its shareholders calling for a new business strategy and offering a solution, reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. And the next day, it announced the appointment of two independent directors to its board. First,...
Never Go Dark with a Solar-Charging Emergency Power Bank for Just $30
No one likes a low battery warning, especially if you’re nowhere near a charging port. And power banks can help, but not if they’re dead, too. This Solar Power Bank from Mregb holds up to 42,800 mAh of power and comes with an external battery pack and a portable solar charger, all for just $30. To put that in perspective, you can charge an iPhone 13 almost 8.5 times off this power bank at full capacity. That’s a whole lot of Candy Crush. The power bank is $50 off its normal price right now, so act fast before it’s gone. This power...
NV5 Bags $13M Worth Contracts To Support California Wildfire Mitigation Efforts
NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE has secured two contracts from the University of California (UCSD) and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), totaling $13 million to support wildfire studies and mitigation efforts in California. UCSD selected NV5 for a $6 million contract, which will help acquire topographic lidar and multi-spectral imagery covering...
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
VIDEO: Cannabis Insider Nails It With Trio Of Experts On Finance, Social Equity & The 'Real Wizards' Of The Weed Industry
Cannabis Insider took a deep dive into some of the prickly questions that beg to be answered and called on just the right trio of women to do that: Natalie Papillon of the Last Prisoner Project (LPP), Christine De La Rosa of The People's Ecosystem and Sarah Chase, executive director of the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR).
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0