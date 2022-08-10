No one likes a low battery warning, especially if you’re nowhere near a charging port. And power banks can help, but not if they’re dead, too. This Solar Power Bank from Mregb holds up to 42,800 mAh of power and comes with an external battery pack and a portable solar charger, all for just $30. To put that in perspective, you can charge an iPhone 13 almost 8.5 times off this power bank at full capacity. That’s a whole lot of Candy Crush. The power bank is $50 off its normal price right now, so act fast before it’s gone. This power...

ECONOMY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO