Effective immediately, Rosenbauer America announces new executive leadership today. Mark Fusco is appointed as President, and Randy Brummel as Executive Vice President Operations. The company’s purpose remains unchanged, Rosenbauer exists to support the mission of saving lives and protecting property. This new structure allows the American custom fire truck builder to expand its growth plans and further focus on operational excellence, dealer development, financial discipline, customer satisfaction, and serving first responders.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO