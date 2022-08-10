ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Avoid Supply Crunch, FDA Temporarily Allows Higher Impurity Levels In Merck's Diabetes Drug: Report

The FDA recently became aware of a nitrosamine impurity, Nitroso-STG-19 or NTTP, in certain samples of Merck & Co Inc's MRK type 2 diabetes drug Januvia/Janumet (sitagliptin). The agency said that to avoid a shortage and to help ensure patients have access to an adequate supply, the FDA said it would not object to the temporary distribution of sitagliptin containing the impurity above the acceptable intake limit of 37 ng per day and up to 246.7 ng per day.
Kala Pharma Stops Working On Certain Preclinical Programs, Extends Cash Runway Into 2024

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases. The company has ceased the development of its other preclinical pipeline programs, including KPI-287, its receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators. Kala plans to...
New 483 Observations Unlikely to Impact Much Awaited Revance's Daxi Approval, Says This Analyst

Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC delivered a solid Q2 of RHA filler sales of $25.5 million, up 22%Q/Q and 50%Y/Y. OPUL/HintMD revenues reached $1.2 million (+43%Q/Q). Needham says that the main focus of the 2Q22 earnings update centered on news of three new Form 483 observations following the mid-July FDA pre-approval inspection of RVNC's DaxibotulinumtoxinA for glabellar lines manufacturing facility.
Pfizer Stock Slumps Amid Litigation Concerns Linked to Zantac Heartburn Drug

Pfizer (PFE) shares slumped lower Thursday amid investor concern over potential litigation linked to the popular, but now-discontinued, heartburn treatment known as Zantac. A Deutsche Bank note, published Thursday, suggested that companies which marketed Zantac could be liable for damages if pending cases conclude that it was sold to consumers despite its now-documented links to cancer.
Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base

Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures. Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.
Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights

Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Lyons expands recall nutritional drinks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall that includes dozens of protein and nutritional drinks is being expanded. The FDA said Lyons Magnus is expanding the recall because of potential microbial contamination, including Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. While infection from Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the FDA said vulnerable and immunocompromised people may be more susceptible and Clostridium botulinum can cause severe food poisoning.  The drinks are sold under many different brand names including Oatly, Premier Protein and Ensure. The root cause analysis indicates the products didn't meet commercial sterility specifications, the FDA said.To find out what's included in the recall, click here. Anyone who has a recalled product should throw it away or return it for a refund. 
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Why This Cognex Analyst Is No Longer Bullish

Temporary setbacks in inventory loss, project deferrals in logistics, and FX/component costs headwinds are weighing on Cognex Corporation’s CGNX short term success since it is mostly a book and ship business, according to a JPMorgan analyst. The Cognex Analyst: Paul Chung downgraded Cognex from Neutral to Underweight while maintaining...
Recap: Alta Equipment Group Q2 Earnings

Alta Equipment Group ALTG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alta Equipment Group beat estimated earnings by 2000.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $113.80 million from...
