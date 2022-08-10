Read full article on original website
Related
To Avoid Supply Crunch, FDA Temporarily Allows Higher Impurity Levels In Merck's Diabetes Drug: Report
The FDA recently became aware of a nitrosamine impurity, Nitroso-STG-19 or NTTP, in certain samples of Merck & Co Inc's MRK type 2 diabetes drug Januvia/Janumet (sitagliptin). The agency said that to avoid a shortage and to help ensure patients have access to an adequate supply, the FDA said it would not object to the temporary distribution of sitagliptin containing the impurity above the acceptable intake limit of 37 ng per day and up to 246.7 ng per day.
MindMed: Financial And Business Results For Q2 2022, Management And Pipeline Changes
MindMed MNMD, which recently received a letter on behalf of one of its shareholders calling for a new business strategy and offering a solution, reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. And the next day, it announced the appointment of two independent directors to its board. First,...
Kala Pharma Stops Working On Certain Preclinical Programs, Extends Cash Runway Into 2024
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases. The company has ceased the development of its other preclinical pipeline programs, including KPI-287, its receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators. Kala plans to...
New 483 Observations Unlikely to Impact Much Awaited Revance's Daxi Approval, Says This Analyst
Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC delivered a solid Q2 of RHA filler sales of $25.5 million, up 22%Q/Q and 50%Y/Y. OPUL/HintMD revenues reached $1.2 million (+43%Q/Q). Needham says that the main focus of the 2Q22 earnings update centered on news of three new Form 483 observations following the mid-July FDA pre-approval inspection of RVNC's DaxibotulinumtoxinA for glabellar lines manufacturing facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recalled Heartburn Pill Zantac Sets Fire To Glaxo and Sanofi Shares As Billions In Market Value Goes Up In Smoke
Sanofi SA SNY, GSK Plc GSK, and Haleon Plc HLN have lost a combined $40 billion in market value since Tuesday's close amid litigation concerns around the recalled heartburn drug Zantac (ranitidine), Bloomberg writes. GSK's recent spinoff Haleon said it's not a party to the litigation proceedings and has never...
People
Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Clinical Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine as Rate of Tick-Borne Illnesses Rise
A new vaccine to treat Lyme disease is in its final stages of development. About 6,000 people around the globe are enrolled in clinical trials for the drug, which is being developed by Pfizer and Valneva, a French pharmaceutical company, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The proposed new drug comes...
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
Pfizer Stock Slumps Amid Litigation Concerns Linked to Zantac Heartburn Drug
Pfizer (PFE) shares slumped lower Thursday amid investor concern over potential litigation linked to the popular, but now-discontinued, heartburn treatment known as Zantac. A Deutsche Bank note, published Thursday, suggested that companies which marketed Zantac could be liable for damages if pending cases conclude that it was sold to consumers despite its now-documented links to cancer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FDA says found possible carcinogen in certain samples of Merck's Januvia
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday certain samples of sitagliptin, a compound in Merck's (MRK.N) diabetes drug Januvia, were contaminated with a possible carcinogen.
Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base
Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures. Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.
PETS・
biztoc.com
A COVID vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S
Novavax announced sales of just $186 million for the quarter, far below analyst expectations of $1.02 billion. The company also halved its revenue forecast and now expects sales for 2022 to fall between $2 billion and $2.3 billion, instead of the $4 billion to $5 billion it predicted earlier this year.
Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
Benzinga
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Pfizer Shares Ascend Following Positive Data From Late-Stage Pneumococcal Vaccine Trial For Infants
Pfizer PFE announced positive top-line results from its pivotal U.S. Phase 3 study in infants evaluating its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). 20vPnC is evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study for the prevention of IPD caused by the 20 Streptococcus...
Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights
Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Lyons expands recall nutritional drinks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall that includes dozens of protein and nutritional drinks is being expanded. The FDA said Lyons Magnus is expanding the recall because of potential microbial contamination, including Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. While infection from Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the FDA said vulnerable and immunocompromised people may be more susceptible and Clostridium botulinum can cause severe food poisoning. The drinks are sold under many different brand names including Oatly, Premier Protein and Ensure. The root cause analysis indicates the products didn't meet commercial sterility specifications, the FDA said.To find out what's included in the recall, click here. Anyone who has a recalled product should throw it away or return it for a refund.
How Tesla Looks As Stock Rests Under This Key Bull, Bear Cycle Indicator
Tesla, Inc TSLA is trading higher on Friday in continued sideways consolidation that’s taking place just below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart. The 200-day SMA is a bellwether indicator used in technical analysis to determine if a stock is in a bull or bear cycle.
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Why This Cognex Analyst Is No Longer Bullish
Temporary setbacks in inventory loss, project deferrals in logistics, and FX/component costs headwinds are weighing on Cognex Corporation’s CGNX short term success since it is mostly a book and ship business, according to a JPMorgan analyst. The Cognex Analyst: Paul Chung downgraded Cognex from Neutral to Underweight while maintaining...
Benzinga
Recap: Alta Equipment Group Q2 Earnings
Alta Equipment Group ALTG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alta Equipment Group beat estimated earnings by 2000.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $113.80 million from...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0