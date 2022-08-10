Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Funeral arrangements released for medic killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The funeral arrangements have been announced for the EMS medic killed in the Florence County crash Tuesday. EMS medic Sara Weaver was working a crash on Pamplico Highway when a 71-year-old driver hit her, a city officer and a trooper, according to officials. It was...
ems1.com
S.C. paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site
FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.
wfxb.com
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash
More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene in SC, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed as a car drove into the scene of police, firefighters and others responding to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said. Four people in all were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A wreck occurred on Highway 1, near James West Rd. in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Fire Service Deputy Chief Bullard, four 18-wheelers were involved, causing one person to be treated for a minor injury on the scene. A small diesel leak was also...
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
WMBF
‘It’s a shame’: Vandals cause $4,000 worth of damage at Clear Pond amenities center in Carolina Foreset area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a series of vandalism that occurred Wednesday morning at the amenities center of the Clear Pond community in the Myrtle Beach area. A report from the Horry County Police Department states the gym area of the community center was damaged after two...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee agencies offer support after Florence Co. paramedic killed while responding to crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There has been an outpouring of support for the Florence County Emergency Medical Services after one of its paramedics was killed while responding to a crash on Thursday night. Florence County EMS said paramedics were treating victims of a crash on Pamplico Highway when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
I-95 lanes reopen in Florence County after tractor-trailer fire causes closure for several hours
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 in Florence County had most southbound lanes closed for several hours. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to the big rig fire at mile marker 164. West Florence Fire-Rescue...
OSHA opens investigation after 1 dies in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
WYFF4.com
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City dies, coroner says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
abcnews4.com
GCSO: Juveniles in custody after fleeing from American Marine Institute
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say three juveniles are back in custody after fleeing from the American Marine Institute facility on Wednesday. Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the three were being transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Deputies were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bennettsville man charged in Florence stabbing
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a person Tuesday at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street. Leroy Thomas, Jr., was arrested on Wednesday, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas remained at the Florence County Detention Center on a […]
One dead in single car accident in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
wpde.com
28-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in Florence: Coroner
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — The name of deadly shooting victim has been released Thursday morning. Derris Lashawn Brown, 28, of Kingstree, was found shot to death by officials around 1 p.m., Wednesday, in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street in North Florence, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officials...
Man, 68, rescued after boat capsized in South Carolina
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 68-year-old man after his boat capsized off the coast of Pawleys Island. Stacy Hicks was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews in Georgetown after his vessel capsized nine miles off Pawleys Island on Thursday. The rescue came after a good Samaritan contacted a Station […]
wpde.com
Horry County police warn of 'serial killer or abductor' hoax on social media
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are warning the public about a hoax going around on social media saying “a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Myrtle beach.”. Police said they are working with public safety partners and Facebook to remove the hoax. The...
wfxb.com
Several People Detained Following Drug Bust in Myrtle Beach
Several people were detained during a drug bust in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant in the area of Orange and Blue Street yesterday afternoon on reports of an ongoing drug sale investigation. Master Corporal Thomas Vest said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provided a helicopter to assist the investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and SC Department of Natural Resources were also on the scene. No further information is available at this time.
wach.com
'Friend to everybody': Close friends remember auto shop owner shot, killed
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies released more details about the killing of a 70-year old man, found shot in his auto repair shop on Airport Road last month in a suspected armed robbery. It was in the garage of that auto repair shop where deputies found...
WMBF
Vehicle fire extinguished on Yauhannah bridge; lanes now open
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Yauhannah bridge has reopened after a vehicle fire caused a temporary lane closure in both directions. Horry County Fire Rescue said a log truck was on fire but has since been extinguished and there are no reported injuries. Lanes are expected to reopen shortly according to...
Comments / 0