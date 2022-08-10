ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

S.C. paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site

FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash

More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City dies, coroner says

GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
GCSO: Juveniles in custody after fleeing from American Marine Institute

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say three juveniles are back in custody after fleeing from the American Marine Institute facility on Wednesday. Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the three were being transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Deputies were...
Bennettsville man charged in Florence stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a person Tuesday at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street. Leroy Thomas, Jr., was arrested on Wednesday, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas remained at the Florence County Detention Center on a […]
One dead in single car accident in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
28-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in Florence: Coroner

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — The name of deadly shooting victim has been released Thursday morning. Derris Lashawn Brown, 28, of Kingstree, was found shot to death by officials around 1 p.m., Wednesday, in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street in North Florence, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officials...
Man, 68, rescued after boat capsized in South Carolina

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 68-year-old man after his boat capsized off the coast of Pawleys Island. Stacy Hicks was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews in Georgetown after his vessel capsized nine miles off Pawleys Island on Thursday. The rescue came after a good Samaritan contacted a Station […]
Several People Detained Following Drug Bust in Myrtle Beach

Several people were detained during a drug bust in Myrtle Beach yesterday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant in the area of Orange and Blue Street yesterday afternoon on reports of an ongoing drug sale investigation. Master Corporal Thomas Vest said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division provided a helicopter to assist the investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and SC Department of Natural Resources were also on the scene. No further information is available at this time.
Vehicle fire extinguished on Yauhannah bridge; lanes now open

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Yauhannah bridge has reopened after a vehicle fire caused a temporary lane closure in both directions. Horry County Fire Rescue said a log truck was on fire but has since been extinguished and there are no reported injuries. Lanes are expected to reopen shortly according to...
