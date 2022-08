BOSTON -- New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been dealing with a right big toe issue over the past few days and will get an MRI in New York on Monday. LeMahieu was a late scratch from the Yankees' lineup Sunday ahead of their 3-0 loss to the Red Sox. After the game, LeMahieu said he had a cortisone shot over the All-Star break to help alleviate the issue but that it has been "kind of creeping up a little bit" again.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO