Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival has revealed to Variety the projects that the participants of its 2022 Emerging Producers program are working on. The producers were asked to deliver an elevator pitch for their projects. Every year since 2010, the festival has selected 18 up-and-coming producers of documentary films (17 European and one representing a non-European guest country), which are then provided with educational, networking and promotional support. There are almost 200 alumni of the program, many of whom have gone on to win awards at major festivals. The 2023 participants will be announced by Ji.hlava during the Sarajevo Film Festival on Aug....

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO