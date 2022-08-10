Read full article on original website
Urban Sales Swoops on Carolina Markowicz’s Toronto-San Sebastian Title ‘Charcoal’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Paris-based Urban Sales has swooped on international sales rights to Brazilian writer-director Carolina Markowicz’s awaited debut feature film “Charcoal” (“Carvão”), which is set for its world premiere at at Toronto’s prestigious Platform showcase before heading to San Sebastian for a Europe bow as part of its just-revealed Horizontes Latinos lineup. Urban Sales has also shared with Variety a first look still from the film. Distribution in Brazil is handled by Pandora Filmes, founded by André Sturm, which launched the country’s first classic film streaming platform Belas Artes in 2019, bringing big-name, cult, and regional classics to audiences nationwide. Markowicz...
Ji.hlava’s Emerging Producers Deliver Pitches for Documentary Projects (EXCLUSIVE)
Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival has revealed to Variety the projects that the participants of its 2022 Emerging Producers program are working on. The producers were asked to deliver an elevator pitch for their projects. Every year since 2010, the festival has selected 18 up-and-coming producers of documentary films (17 European and one representing a non-European guest country), which are then provided with educational, networking and promotional support. There are almost 200 alumni of the program, many of whom have gone on to win awards at major festivals. The 2023 participants will be announced by Ji.hlava during the Sarajevo Film Festival on Aug....
‘Small Body’ Producer Tomsa Films Boards Andrei Epure’s First Feature ‘Don’t Let Me Die’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Paris-based Tomsa Films will co-produce Andrei Epure’s first feature “Don’t Let Me Die.” The company, created in 2018, is also behind Laura Samani’s acclaimed Cannes Critics’ Week premiere “Small Body” and documentary “Zaho Zay.” “Don’t Let Me Die” follows the consequences of a woman’s death in front of her apartment building. Her neighbor, Maria, is interrogated by the police and eventually takes charge of the funeral. She finds herself entangled in a maze of bureaucracy as she tries to escape the feeling that she is being haunted. Produced by Alexandru Teodorescu and Ana Gheorghe of Bucharest-based...
Kino Lorber Buys Pietro Marcello’s ‘Scarlet’ Ahead of New York Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Kino Lorber has acquired North American distribution rights to Pietro Marcello’s sprawling post-WWI film “Scarlet,” which opened Cannes’ Directors Fortnight. Represented in international markets by Orange Studio, “Scarlet” will have its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival, before a theatrical release in 2023. A loose adaptation of Alexander Grin’s novel, “Scarlet” marks Kino’s second collaboration with Marcello. It follows “Martin Eden,” which competed at Venice, won best actor for Luca Marinelli and went on to play at Toronto. Marcello, who rose to prominence as a documentarian with his film “The Mouth of the...
Indian Matchmaking season 1: Where are they now?
FINDING love is definitely harder than it looks - even with the help of Indian Matchmaker, Sima Taparia. Let's take a closer look at where the Netflix show's season 1 cast is now. Indian Matchmaking season 1: Where are they now?. Indian matchmaker, Sima Taparia, is known for her career...
Netflix Sets Sundance Award-Winning Doc ‘Descendant’ for October Release (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Following news that the award-winning documentary “Descendant” will screen as an official selection at the 60th New York Film Festival, Variety can exclusively announce that the film will launch Oct. 21 on Netflix and in select theaters. Directed by Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “Be Here to Love Me: Townes Van Zandt,” “The Great Invisible”), the documentary follows members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States. The...
Sarajevo Film Festival Returns to Form as Launchpad for Local Talent
Click here to read the full article. When the first edition of what would become the Sarajevo Film Festival was held in 1995, the Bosnian capital was in the final year of a devastating, four-year siege. Electricity shortages plunged the city into darkness, while food and hard currency were scarce. The inaugural screenings were held in the basement of a bombed-out building – a literal hole-in-the-wall – where tickets could be purchased with cigarettes instead of cash. The annual event that emerged from the rubble didn’t just contribute to the cultural life of the city. In the early days after the...
‘Earwig’ Review: A Slow, Squirm-Inducing Exercise in Surrealism
Click here to read the full article. From its opening shot — a close-up of the nautilus-like curl of a human ear — Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s “Earwig” sets out to unsettle, slowly burrowing its way into our brains by any orifice it can. Not quite a horror film, this sometimes freaky, often frustrating third feature from the French art-house director of twisted socialization tales “Innocence” and “Evolution” (better known in some quarters as the producer and partner of Gaspar Noé) is light on dialogue and therefore, largely lacking in explanations for the haunting ideas in store. Hadzihalilovic is a master of atmosphere...
