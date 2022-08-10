Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Olivia Newton-John’s Grease costar Didi Conn holds back tears as she tells all on star’s final days in sad GMA interview
OLIVIA Newton-John's Grease co-star and longtime friend Didi Conn held back tears while appearing on Good Morning America to talk about the star's final days. Newton-John died on Monday morning at her Ranch in Southern California surrounded by loved ones. In the GMA interview, Conn - who played Frenchy in...
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
RELATED PEOPLE
People
'Grease' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'One of the Kindest' Souls
Cast members from the 1978 musical film Grease are mourning the loss of their late costar Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73. Newton-John's death was announced by her husband, John Easterling, via her official Instagram page. He noted that the late star "passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California," where she was "surrounded by family and friends."
Grease's Didi Conn Recalls Final Conversation With Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death
Watch: Olivia Newton-John Honored by John Travolta & More Grease Stars. The Grease family is remembering Olivia Newton-John. On Aug. 9, Edith "Didi" Conn, who famously played Frenchy in the 1978 film, shared that she spoke to her co-star a few weeks before she died and said that Olivia's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, had been taking good care of her as her health declined.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”
Click here to read the full article. John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) In the Randal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Travolta On Olivia Newton-John's Death: ‘You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better’
The actor wrote a tribute to his "Grease" co-star, Olivia Newton-John, 73, after her death was reported on Monday.
Olivia Newton-John admitted she had a crush on ‘Grease’ co-star John Travolta, calling attraction ‘magic'
Olivia Newton-John detailed the fierce attraction she and "Grease" co-star John Travolta had towards each other while filming the iconic film in recently resurfaced excerpts from her 2019 memoir "Don’t Stop Believin." Newton-John opened up about the first time she and Travolta met on set of the movie, writing...
‘Grease’ Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 at age 73 after a battle with breast cancer. The British born Australian star shot to fame in “Grease” opposite John Travolta in 1978. A four-time Grammy winner, Newton-John won Record of the Year for “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” as well as “Grease” song “You’re the One That I Want,” which still ranks as one of the bestselling singles of all time. Newton-John’s husband John Easterling confirmed her passing on Facebook. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by...
Olivia Newton-John: Everything the Grease cast have said after late co-star’s death
The film and music industry have been rocked by the news that Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died, aged 73.Actor, singer and campaigner Newton-John, who appeared as the sweet, kind Sandy opposite John Travolta’s bad boy Danny in the 1978 hit, died of breast cancer. She was first diagnosed in 1992, and the cancer kept on returning over the past three decades.Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news on Monday (8 August), stating that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends”.Many of Newton-John’s Grease co-stars have paid tribute to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olivia Newton-John, "Grease" star and Grammy-winning singer, dies at 73
Olivia Newton-John died Monday at her ranch in Southern California, her publicist confirmed to CBS News. She was 73. No cause of death was given in a statement on her official Facebook page, but Newton-John had been open about her decades-long battle with breast cancer. "Olivia has been a symbol...
Olivia Newton-John: Church bells play Grease song in tribute to star
A church in the Netherlands rang its bells to the tune of a song from Grease in a sweet tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John.This video shows "Hopelessly Devoted to You", sung by Newton-John in the film, being played on the famous 62-bell carillion in the Martinitoren church steeple (locally known as d'Olle Grieze) in Groningen.The Hollywood legend died on Monday, 8 August, at the age of 73. She received many nominations and awards for a variety of songs she performed in the hit musical.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
SFGate
‘ACM Honors’ to Return to Broadcast TV with Fox Special in September
The Academy of Country Music’s annual “ACM Honors” special will air on the Fox network in September, putting the show back on a major broadcast network for the first time in four years. The return to a major network comes as, ironically, its parent show, the ACM Awards, made the switch from broadcast TV to being an exclusive Amazon Prime Video webcast this past spring.
SFGate
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed for Season 3 at Starz
“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” has been renewed for its third season at Starz. Announced at the Television Critics Association 2022 summer press tour, the news comes ahead of the Aug. 14 debut of Season 2. “Raising Kanan,” the third series in the “Power” universe, it set in the...
Comments / 0