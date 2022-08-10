ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville Report has a full evaluation of new WR commit William Fowles. —In a gift from the summer “sports” gods, a feud between John Calipari and Mark Stoops erupted Thursday after Stoops took issue with Calipari referring to Kentucky repeatedly as a “basketball school.”. Stoops then retweeted...
Card Chronicle

William Fowles Commits to Louisville Football

Louisville got a surprise commitment last night when 4-star wide receiver William Fowles tweeted his commitment to the 2023 class. The 6-3/212 outside receiver made an unofficial visit to UofL back in March and the staff seemed to make an impression at the time. However, the Cards did not make it into his top six that he released recently. Lance Taylor kept working on him and late last night, Fowles decided to make his pledge. He holds offers from Miami, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn, FSU, Florida, and others.
extrainningsoftball.com

Bellarmine Parts Ways with Head Coach Renee Hicks

Bellarmine has parted ways with longtime head coach Renee Hicks, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. The school notified players of the transaction earlier this week, sources said. In an email to players, athletic director Scott Wiegandt wrote, “We wanted to let you know that Coach Renee Hicks is no...
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Louisville KY

Are you visiting the area and wondering where to find the best breakfast in Louisville? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best breakfast spots in Louisville and where to get the best brunch in Louisville. There are so many things to...
wdrb.com

75-year-old Louisville man hoping to set pitching Guinness World Record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick O'Bryan's competitive baseball career seemingly ended after his freshman season at St. Xavier High School. But it was revived nine years ago when he joined the Kentuckiana Adult Baseball age 50-and-over league. "I love to pitch," said O'Bryan. "I'm competitive and I just wanted to...
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
wdrb.com

Indiana high school basketball coach accused of dealing cocaine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coach at an Indianapolis area high school has been arrested on charges of dealing and possessing cocaine. His arrest comes just months after his team won the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. According to a report by FOX 59, Beech Grove High School's head...
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
Jalopnik

Nothing of Value Lost as Bud Light Truck Overturns on Kentucky Highway

It was a cold one on Wednesday morning when a truck carrying Bud Light overturned on an onramp between interstates 265 and 71 southbound outside of Louisville, Kentucky. It’s unclear why the truck went bottoms-up. Perhaps the beer wasn’t stacked correctly, leading to a tipsy trailer. The thousands of cans were totally wasted after spilling on to the freeway and median, WLKY reported. Police hopped right to it and decided it was closing time on the ramp, shutting down traffic for most of the morning. After a a few crime-scene pitchers, the clean up began.
WLKY.com

Downtown Louisville's historic West Main Street gets new sports park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on West Main Street between 6th and 7th is the Louisville's newest investment Downtown. It's called the Baird Urban Sports Park, home to a regulation-size Wiffleball court and two pickleball courts. The space will host weekly leagues in both sports that will begin in September and run through October.
Wave 3

Zappos closing Louisville outlet store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The...
