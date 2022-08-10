Read full article on original website
Several Transfers Having Standout Fall Camp for Louisville
Halfway through fall camp, multiple transfers for the Cardinals have had standout performances in the preseason.
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Louisville Report has a full evaluation of new WR commit William Fowles. —In a gift from the summer “sports” gods, a feud between John Calipari and Mark Stoops erupted Thursday after Stoops took issue with Calipari referring to Kentucky repeatedly as a “basketball school.”. Stoops then retweeted...
'24 SG Jamari Phillips Includes Louisville in Top Six
The shooting guard from California was Louisville's very first offer in the 2024 cycle.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville spent $2k an hour for an attorney in its NCAA case? It's about time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lately, I guess the feeling I'm having when I see headlines about the University of Louisville athletics department is that I'm surprised that anyone is supposed to feel surprised. The U of L Athletics Association goes out and hires a former U.S. solicitor general, Neal Katyal,...
Card Chronicle
William Fowles Commits to Louisville Football
Louisville got a surprise commitment last night when 4-star wide receiver William Fowles tweeted his commitment to the 2023 class. The 6-3/212 outside receiver made an unofficial visit to UofL back in March and the staff seemed to make an impression at the time. However, the Cards did not make it into his top six that he released recently. Lance Taylor kept working on him and late last night, Fowles decided to make his pledge. He holds offers from Miami, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn, FSU, Florida, and others.
gobigbluecountry.com
Joe Lunardi Projects Kentucky as a No. 1 Seed in Louisville Entering Season
March Madness is seven months away but that doesn’t stop ESPN’s Joe Lunardi from releasing Bracketology updates, as crazy as that seems to do when the season hasn’t started. Lunardi was in mid-season form Tuesday, months before he slides into his Bracketology bunker with bubble updates and...
extrainningsoftball.com
Bellarmine Parts Ways with Head Coach Renee Hicks
Bellarmine has parted ways with longtime head coach Renee Hicks, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. The school notified players of the transaction earlier this week, sources said. In an email to players, athletic director Scott Wiegandt wrote, “We wanted to let you know that Coach Renee Hicks is no...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Louisville KY
Are you visiting the area and wondering where to find the best breakfast in Louisville? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best breakfast spots in Louisville and where to get the best brunch in Louisville. There are so many things to...
WHAS 11
Louisville man is headed to the National Truck Driving Championships for the fifth time
In order to be eligible for the competition, a driver must have an entire year with no accidents. Jesse Benkert has won the contest 5 times.
wdrb.com
75-year-old Louisville man hoping to set pitching Guinness World Record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick O'Bryan's competitive baseball career seemingly ended after his freshman season at St. Xavier High School. But it was revived nine years ago when he joined the Kentuckiana Adult Baseball age 50-and-over league. "I love to pitch," said O'Bryan. "I'm competitive and I just wanted to...
wdrb.com
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
wdrb.com
Indiana high school basketball coach accused of dealing cocaine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coach at an Indianapolis area high school has been arrested on charges of dealing and possessing cocaine. His arrest comes just months after his team won the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship. According to a report by FOX 59, Beech Grove High School's head...
Jewish community group faces pushback for hiring ex-officer tied to Taylor, McAtee killings
A local nonprofit that serves Jewish organizations and residents is facing pushback following its decision to hire a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
wkyufm.org
Kentucky’s metro areas expected to drive population growth through 2050, U of L report finds
Kentucky’s population is expected to increase by more than six percent through 2050, according to a new report released by the Kentucky State Data Center at the University of Louisville. Center researchers project 297,397 new residents will move to the commonwealth in the next three decades. The growth won’t...
wdrb.com
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
wdrb.com
'Never forgotten' | Former operator of Kern's Korner in Louisville's Highlands dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away. The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt. Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took...
Jalopnik
Nothing of Value Lost as Bud Light Truck Overturns on Kentucky Highway
It was a cold one on Wednesday morning when a truck carrying Bud Light overturned on an onramp between interstates 265 and 71 southbound outside of Louisville, Kentucky. It’s unclear why the truck went bottoms-up. Perhaps the beer wasn’t stacked correctly, leading to a tipsy trailer. The thousands of cans were totally wasted after spilling on to the freeway and median, WLKY reported. Police hopped right to it and decided it was closing time on the ramp, shutting down traffic for most of the morning. After a a few crime-scene pitchers, the clean up began.
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
WLKY.com
Downtown Louisville's historic West Main Street gets new sports park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on West Main Street between 6th and 7th is the Louisville's newest investment Downtown. It's called the Baird Urban Sports Park, home to a regulation-size Wiffleball court and two pickleball courts. The space will host weekly leagues in both sports that will begin in September and run through October.
Wave 3
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The...
