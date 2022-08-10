Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Elon Musk Reveals Why He Sold $6.9bn of Tesla Shares
The billionaire Tesla CEO has said he will buy the company's stock again if he is not required to purchase Twitter.
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion to help fund potential forced Twitter deal
What just happened? Just how sure is Elon Musk that he'll win the legal battle against Twitter? Given that he sold 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion to help fund any forced deal, the world's richest man might not feel as confident as he lets on. Although Musk sits...
Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
There’s a strong case to be made for considering a long position in electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO’s (NYSE: NIO) shares.
Elon Musk’s $7 Billion Tesla Stock Sale Sends Acolytes into a Tizzy
Elon Musk caught the market by surprise this week when filings revealed he had sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock, a move that will help him shore up his finances as he begins a high-risk battle against Twitter in Delaware court. Less than four months ago, just after...
Tesla ($TSLA) included in Saxo Bank top 10 July stocks
Saxo Bank included Tesla ($TSLA) in its top 10 most traded stocks of July. According to the analysis emailed to Teslarati, the S&P 500 posted the “most bullish monthly performance in almost 24 months.” Notably, the U.S., UK, and Asian economies are flirting with recession. Elon Musk has spoken about this noting that things are seeming to get better.
Elon Musk is doubling down with potentially strong fraud claims against Twitter
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk raised the stakes in his court battle with Twitter (TWTR) on Friday, filing a counter lawsuit that accuses the social media company of fraud. “He’s now really doubling down,” University of Iowa corporate and securities law professor Robert Miller says about Musk’s countersuit. “That’s a very strong claim, if true.”
Why Did Elon Musk Get Booed at Tesla's Event?
Elon Musk can usually rely on a pretty warm response from shareholders in Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report. The company’s CEO spoke for about 90 minutes at the company’s annual meeting, held Aug. 4 at the recently opened gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Musk drew cheers and...
Elon Musk cashes in $6.9 billion of Tesla stock, just in case
Within weeks of the Twitter board's approval of Elon Musk's unsolicited bid to take the company private, the South African-born billionaire came down with a severe case of buyer's remorse. Twitter was not happy, and after Musk decided not to go through with the purchase, the social media company quickly sued him. In advance of the trial, set for October despite Musk's attempts to push it back to 2023, Elon Musk is apparently preparing for the worst-case scenario of being forced to consummate the deal.
Twitter Responds to Elon Musk's Countersuit: Tesla CEO's Claims A 'Story That Is Implausible'
The mudslinging seems to go on endlessly in the Twitter, Inc. TWTR-Elon Musk saga. The latest episode has seen the social media platform filing a 127-page response to the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO’s countersuit. What Happened: Twitter’s Chairman Bret Taylor shared the document on the namesake platform late Thursday...
Elon Musk Is Selling Tesla Stock. Should You, Too?
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report shares are rallying more than 2% after earlier touching a 5% gain. It’s been a good start to the session for equities, as the inflation report for July came. Not only was it below expectations, but it was also down from the prior month, increasing the prospect that we’ve seen peak inflation.
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Begins Deliveries of Blade Batteries To Tesla's Giga Berlin: Report
Deliveries of Warren Buffett-backed BYD’s BYDDF blade batteries to Tesla Inc’s TSLA Berlin factory have already commenced, reported CnEVPost citing Sina Tech. There have been several rumors that BYD will supply batteries to Tesla since last August. Deliveries: The first batch of Tesla vehicles equipped with BYD blade...
Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight
Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.Musk disclosed in series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his company Tesla Inc. in recent days. “In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock," Musk tweeted late Tuesday. Musk is by far the largest individual shareholder in both Tesla and Twitter.Shares of Tesla rose almost 2%...
Elon Musk continues to support Dogecoin even amidst cryptocurrency slump
Elon Musk companies support Bitcoin, Dogecoin payments for their merchandise. Last month, Tesla liquidated almost all of its Bitcoin holdings though. Musk likes Dogecoin because it does not take itself too seriously. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not been shy of showing his support for cryptocurrencies. However, after the recent...
Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla Shares After Saying He Was Done
Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion of shares in Tesla Inc. on Aug. 5, according to regulatory filings. The sale comes just four months after the world’s richest person said he had no further plans to sell Tesla shares. Musk has now sold around $32 billion worth of stock in Tesla over the past 10 months.
Musk seeks to question Twitter employees who count bots -source
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's legal team is demanding that Twitter Inc. turn over the names of employees responsible for calculating what percentage of the social media site's users are bot and spam accounts, according to a source familiar with the matter.
