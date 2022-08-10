Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Family believes the mother of Alexis Gabe's suspected killer knows where body is
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Family and friends of Alexis Gabe held a protest Friday morning outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Authorities believe the missing 24-year-old Oakley woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend in January, although her body was never found. The protest group says they believe the suspect's...
centralvalleytv.net
Shooting Investigated on Pacific Avenue
STOCKTON – Officers with the Stockton Police Department investigated a report of a person shot late Thursday morning near Sherwood Mall. The shooting happened at about 10:45am in the mall’s parking lot. Early reports indicate at least one person was struck by gunfire. The area was taped off and surrounding roadways were closed to traffic.
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
KTVU FOX 2
Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
Sacramento Walmart shooting sends one man to the hospital
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 7901 Watt Ave that sent one man to the hospital, according to police. Deputies said that they received a call around 11 p.m. that a man, appearing to have been shot, was lying on the […]
KCRA.com
World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best...
2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
California Garlic Festival set to make debut in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Garlic Festival is making its debut in Stockton this weekend after a 40-plus-year run in Gilroy. The event is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event will feature a “Garlic Alley” with dishes such as garlic fries, garlic pesto pasta, garlic […]
KCRA.com
Husband of woman killed outside Sacramento school says changes to Folsom Boulevard would save lives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The husband of a woman who was killed while picking up her daughter from a Sacramento elementary school in January believes the stretch of road where the crash happened is dangerous and is on a mission to make sure his wife's death wasn't in vain. Four...
1 Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was found dead on northbound Interstate 880, south of the Fremont Boulevard exit following a hit and run accident. The social media posts of the CHP stated that the woman [..]
Professional bull rider suspected of rape, booked into Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Joao Ricardo Vieira, a top-ranked rider with Professional Bull Riders, was arrested on suspicion of rape by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s records, Vieira was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Aug. 4 on suspicion of rape, oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object […]
1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
One person was killed and three were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an East Bay gym early Thursday morning.
KCRA.com
Police investigate 2nd homicide in 24 hours in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died after a shooting in Stockton Thursday night. This is Stockton’s second deadly shooting Thursday. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 12) The shooting happened at 9:49 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Lane, police said. When officers arrived, they found a...
Fairfield police deploy armored barrier in arrest of man who threatened girlfriend with gun
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers arrested a man after receiving a call from a woman saying she had been assaulted at a hotel early Thursday morning, the Fairfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Around 5:43 a.m., 28-year-old Juan Mora Cirilo also threatened the woman, who police say is his girlfriend, with a handgun. […]
Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Roseville robbery
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said officers arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 5. The robbery happened in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunrise Avenue, near Cirby Way. Police said two men pushed a homeless woman to the ground and took her belongings. […]
turlockcitynews.com
Wanted Parolee Arrested During Bicycle Stop
At about 11:52 pm Monday night, a Turlock Police officer near Stanislaus Tint, 1251 North Golden State Boulevard, observed a bicyclist violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on him. The officer made contact with the bicyclist and identified him as Karl Zamora, 36, of Turlock.
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family fight breaks out
Family members used a cane and a car as weapons in the dispute, police said.
Sacramento Observer
Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare
Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
