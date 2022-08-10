ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteca, CA

Shooting Investigated on Pacific Avenue

STOCKTON – Officers with the Stockton Police Department investigated a report of a person shot late Thursday morning near Sherwood Mall. The shooting happened at about 10:45am in the mall’s parking lot. Early reports indicate at least one person was struck by gunfire. The area was taped off and surrounding roadways were closed to traffic.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
LODI, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Walmart shooting sends one man to the hospital

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 7901 Watt Ave that sent one man to the hospital, according to police. Deputies said that they received a call around 11 p.m. that a man, appearing to have been shot, was lying on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
FOX40

California Garlic Festival set to make debut in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Garlic Festival is making its debut in Stockton this weekend after a 40-plus-year run in Gilroy.  The event is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event will feature a “Garlic Alley” with dishes such as garlic fries, garlic pesto pasta, garlic […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Police investigate 2nd homicide in 24 hours in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died after a shooting in Stockton Thursday night. This is Stockton’s second deadly shooting Thursday. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 12) The shooting happened at 9:49 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Lane, police said. When officers arrived, they found a...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Roseville robbery

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said officers arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 5. The robbery happened in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunrise Avenue, near Cirby Way. Police said two men pushed a homeless woman to the ground and took her belongings. […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Wanted Parolee Arrested During Bicycle Stop

At about 11:52 pm Monday night, a Turlock Police officer near Stanislaus Tint, 1251 North Golden State Boulevard, observed a bicyclist violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on him. The officer made contact with the bicyclist and identified him as Karl Zamora, 36, of Turlock.
TURLOCK, CA
Sacramento Observer

Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare

Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
STOCKTON, CA

