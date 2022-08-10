ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

HometownLife.com

Here at the 10 must-see football games in the Hometown Life coverage area

The season starts on Aug. 25, so let's look at the best matchups around the Hometown Life coverage area. All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless individually noted otherwise. Brother Rice vs Macomb Dakota (Wayne State University), 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. This Xenith Kickoff Classic matchup is just...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Folsom's 11 favorite RBs around the Hometown Life coverage area

Sports reporter Brandon Folsom takes a look at who he thinks are the 11 best running backs in the Hometown Life coverage area entering the 2022 season (all stats are from 2021:. Nolan Ray, Brother Rice. Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds, senior; rushed for 1,097 yards and 14 TDs. Why: The...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Top target Papa Kante updates his recruitment

Michigan basketball was aiming to get a commitment from four-star big man Papa Kante but it still has work to do it seems. Papa Kante is one of Michigan basketball’s most important targets in the 2023 recruiting class. But the recruitment of the 6-foot-10 power forward/center has been a tough one to read and it hasn’t gotten any easier.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville

UPDATE: 11:05 P.M.: An email from Fowlerville Community Schools Recreation Coordinator, Cheryl Dixon shared with News 10 says that a new company, Capital Varsity Sports, will inspect, clean, and recertify the helmets for use during the season, allowing the Gladiators to play this year. Read the email below:. To All...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jamie Samuelsen charity baseball game this week

The annual Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer Charity game is Friday, Aug. 26 in Flynn Park in Troy. More information can be found at https://colontown.org/jamie22/ and https://fightcolorectalcancer.org/
TROY, MI
hourdetroit.com

13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit

Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
DETROIT, MI
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class: We’re “gonna win this title”

Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class has one shared goal in mind: winning a national title. Coen Carr and the rest of the class aren’t lacking confidence. Tom Izzo has done nothing but win over the past few weeks. Michigan State basketball’s 2023 recruiting class has gone from one pledge to four over the path month.
EAST LANSING, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Angela Hart asks…. “What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?”. The short answer. Swimmobiles are portable pools that became popular...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines

Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
DETROIT, MI

