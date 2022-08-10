Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
HometownLife.com
Here at the 10 must-see football games in the Hometown Life coverage area
The season starts on Aug. 25, so let's look at the best matchups around the Hometown Life coverage area. All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless individually noted otherwise. Brother Rice vs Macomb Dakota (Wayne State University), 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. This Xenith Kickoff Classic matchup is just...
HometownLife.com
Folsom's 11 favorite RBs around the Hometown Life coverage area
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom takes a look at who he thinks are the 11 best running backs in the Hometown Life coverage area entering the 2022 season (all stats are from 2021:. Nolan Ray, Brother Rice. Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds, senior; rushed for 1,097 yards and 14 TDs. Why: The...
All-State basketball player Sarah Rambus transferring from Flushing for senior year
FLINT – Sarah Rambus’ basketball career at Flushing is over. The 6-foot-4 All-Stater announced on Twitter this week that she is leaving Flushing to finish her high school career at the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.,
Youth tackle football sacked in Fowlerville after helmet complication
Tackle football is turning into flag football for the youth football program in Fowlerville after complications with equipment.
Michigan Basketball: Top target Papa Kante updates his recruitment
Michigan basketball was aiming to get a commitment from four-star big man Papa Kante but it still has work to do it seems. Papa Kante is one of Michigan basketball’s most important targets in the 2023 recruiting class. But the recruitment of the 6-foot-10 power forward/center has been a tough one to read and it hasn’t gotten any easier.
WILX-TV
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
UPDATE: 11:05 P.M.: An email from Fowlerville Community Schools Recreation Coordinator, Cheryl Dixon shared with News 10 says that a new company, Capital Varsity Sports, will inspect, clean, and recertify the helmets for use during the season, allowing the Gladiators to play this year. Read the email below:. To All...
‘It’s time to show what we can do,’ says 3rd-year Flint Carman-Ainsworth football coach
FLINT – Carman-Ainsworth football coach Dajuan Massey has spent two years installing new schemes and systems since joining the Cavaliers from New Lothrop. Now, he feels the Cavaliers are ready to take the next step in restoring success in a program that made the playoffs six times in seven years from 2011-17.
fox2detroit.com
Jamie Samuelsen charity baseball game this week
The annual Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer Charity game is Friday, Aug. 26 in Flynn Park in Troy. More information can be found at https://colontown.org/jamie22/ and https://fightcolorectalcancer.org/
Spencer Torkelson blasts walk-off home run for Mud Hens [Video]
It’s August 11th and the hope was that rookie Spencer Torkelson would be hitting home runs for the Detroit Tigers but as we know, that is not the case as he was sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens at the All-Star break and that is where he has remained.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives his picks for best in the B1G during BTN sitdown
Mark Dantonio spent 12 years as Michigan State’s head coach, and guided the football program to one of the winningest eras in school history. The ex-coach can recognize talent to be sure, but what about the talent beyond his beloved Spartans? Dantonio sat down with the B1G Network to discuss conference talent and favorites.
hourdetroit.com
13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit
Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class: We’re “gonna win this title”
Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class has one shared goal in mind: winning a national title. Coen Carr and the rest of the class aren’t lacking confidence. Tom Izzo has done nothing but win over the past few weeks. Michigan State basketball’s 2023 recruiting class has gone from one pledge to four over the path month.
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit
Six Black-owned breakfast spots in Detroit that we support and believe you should support on any given morning. The post Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Angela Hart asks…. “What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?”. The short answer. Swimmobiles are portable pools that became popular...
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines
Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
Detroit News
Project spotlights the faces of Black history at the University of Michigan
At the University of Michigan, Val Johnson was a track star, honor student and member of the student legislature, recognizable on campus for his slim build and sharp dress. Johnson stood out as well for another reason: He was Black at a time when almost all of the school’s students were White.
10-year-old Ann Arbor golfer places second at U.S. Kids Golf World Championships
Robert Melendez may only be 10 years old, but the Ann Arbor native is already playing golf well beyond his years. And last week, he put forth a strong performance to finish second in one of the world’s most prestigious golf tournaments for kids. Melendez took second out of...
