Watch: Plane lands on California highway, catches fire
Investigators are called it a 'forced landing' after the pilot claimed to have been experiencing engine troubles.
Teenage LA fire department cadet saves 79-year-old man's life
A teenage firefighter-in-training saved a man’s life by performing critical CPR following a horrific car crash in Los Angeles. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the story of how the teenager was honored by the man’s family and the local fire department. Aug. 12, 2022.
Chemical leak from rail car forces evacuations and full closure of 215 Freeway in Riverside County
A chemical leak forced evacuations of more than 100 homes in Perris Friday morning and prompted the closure of the 215 Freeway in both directions.
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI
The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
People
Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'
A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing
DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board said the impact of landing was so hard that the flight attendant thought...
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- One person was killed and "multiple" people were injured Tuesday evening in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. New Jersey State Police said in a statement that the crash occurred at 6:53 p.m. near the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge Township.
Anne Heche not expected to survive fiery crash into home, her family says
LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche suffered an "anoxic" brain injury and is not expected to survive, her spokesperson said Thursday, nearly a week after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being...
orangecountytribune.com
Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH
A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
Drugs found in Anne Heche's system after crash that left her in coma, police say
LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche, gravely injured and in a coma after a car crash last week, had drugs in her system and is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence, police said Thursday. Heche, 53, was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash last Friday, which...
NTSB report on Southwest flight attendant's injury upon landing in Orange County
The NTSB has released an accident report describing how a Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her spine during a hard landing in California last month.
'My other half is gone,' says the sister of the pregnant woman killed in L.A.-area crash
Six murder charges aren't enough for the driver accused of killing five people in a fiery crash near Los Angeles, says the sister of the pregnant woman who died in the accident last week. The charges are only the “bare minimum," Sha’seana Kerr said. “My other half is...
Body found in Griffith Park prompting LAPD investigation
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a body was found in Griffith Park.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to the area at 12:31 p.m. and discovered a body hanging from a tree near the Merry-Go-Round.Fire crews called in the Los Angeles Police Department to conduct a death investigation.The person's identity was not immediately known.
35-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
The Carlsbad Police Department reported a fatal crash near the intersection of Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street on Sunday. According to the officials, a traffic collision involving [..]
Burning body found in tree at Los Angeles' popular Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES — A body was found burning and hanging from a tree Tuesday in a popular park, authorities said. The body was reported about 12:30 p.m. northeast of Griffith Observatory, near a merry-go-round and the Los Angeles Zoo, Los Angeles police said. An investigation is underway, and no...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
