Corona, CA

Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
FONTANA, CA
People

Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'

A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC News

Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing

DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board said the impact of landing was so hard that the flight attendant thought...
SANTA ANA, CA
UPI News

1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- One person was killed and "multiple" people were injured Tuesday evening in a bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. New Jersey State Police said in a statement that the crash occurred at 6:53 p.m. near the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge Township.
ACCIDENTS
orangecountytribune.com

Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH

A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Body found in Griffith Park prompting LAPD investigation

Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a body was found in Griffith Park.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to the area at 12:31 p.m. and discovered a body hanging from a tree near the Merry-Go-Round.Fire crews called in the Los Angeles Police Department to conduct a death investigation.The person's identity was not immediately known. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
WSB Radio

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
