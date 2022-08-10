Read full article on original website
Trump's initially 'upbeat' mood about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid turned dark when GOP support began to wane, report says
Trump was initially "upbeat" about the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid as he believed it would benefit him, per The Washington Post. GOP support began to wane following reports that Trump might have taken classified documents about nuclear weapons. In response, Trump's formerly buoyant mood has at times turned dark, the report...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Mick Mulvaney on Trump voicing support for DOJ to unseal search warrant
Former President Trump says he is in favor of the Department of Justice unsealing the search warrant the FBI used at his Florida home. Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who is now a CBS News contributor, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Lilia Luciano to discuss the search and how Trump supporters and Republican leaders are reacting.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed
Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump and GOP's "violent" rhetoric about government after Mar-a-Lago search raises risk of "political mayhem" — "The Takeout"
In the aftermath of the FBI raid on former President Trump's Florida residence, Trump and like-minded Republicans have resorted to "extreme and violent" rhetoric or assertions about government motives that increase the risk of political mayhem, says Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia. Kaine noted Trump and sympathetic conservatives have...
Margaret Brennan details the timeline of the Mar-a-Lago search and fallout
"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan reviews what we know so far of the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, and the resulting political fallout.
FBI's Trump search fuels online threats, questions about seized documents
CBS News correspondents Robert Costa, Jeff Pegues and Scott MacFarlane discuss the latest reporting on the Justice Department's investigation into documents seized from former President Donald Trump's home in Florida.
Unsealed FBI warrant reveals Trump under investigation for possibly violating Espionage Act
A search warrant unsealed this week revealed that FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes and binders, including 11 sets of highly classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.
Man crashed into barrier near Capitol and opened fire before shooting himself, police say
Washington — A man driving a car struck a barrier near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday morning and opened fire before fatally shooting himself, police said. The man crashed into the barrier on the east side of the Capitol just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, and his car went up in flames as he was getting out, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. The man fired several shots into the air and turned the gun on himself as officers responded. No one else was hurt.
Donald Trump's worst week: The fallout
As the former president's legal problems cascaded this week – an unprecedented search warrant obtained for classified documents stored at his Florida home; a court decision regarding his tax returns; and his pleading the fifth during a deposition in a civil case against his company – his supporters denounced the FBI, and spoke openly on social media about retaliation. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports about America's democracy entering uncharted waters.
