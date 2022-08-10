ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

Mick Mulvaney on Trump voicing support for DOJ to unseal search warrant

Former President Trump says he is in favor of the Department of Justice unsealing the search warrant the FBI used at his Florida home. Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who is now a CBS News contributor, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Lilia Luciano to discuss the search and how Trump supporters and Republican leaders are reacting.
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
CBS News

Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed

Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
CBS News

Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump and GOP's "violent" rhetoric about government after Mar-a-Lago search raises risk of "political mayhem" — "The Takeout"

In the aftermath of the FBI raid on former President Trump's Florida residence, Trump and like-minded Republicans have resorted to "extreme and violent" rhetoric or assertions about government motives that increase the risk of political mayhem, says Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia. Kaine noted Trump and sympathetic conservatives have...
CBS News

Man crashed into barrier near Capitol and opened fire before shooting himself, police say

Washington — A man driving a car struck a barrier near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday morning and opened fire before fatally shooting himself, police said. The man crashed into the barrier on the east side of the Capitol just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, and his car went up in flames as he was getting out, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. The man fired several shots into the air and turned the gun on himself as officers responded. No one else was hurt.
CBS News

Donald Trump's worst week: The fallout

As the former president's legal problems cascaded this week – an unprecedented search warrant obtained for classified documents stored at his Florida home; a court decision regarding his tax returns; and his pleading the fifth during a deposition in a civil case against his company – his supporters denounced the FBI, and spoke openly on social media about retaliation. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports about America's democracy entering uncharted waters.
CBS News

CBS News

